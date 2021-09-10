The global bioimpedance analyzers market size is projected to reach USD 767 million by 2026 from USD 429 million in 2021, at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2021 to 2026

Growth in this market is driven by the growing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, increasing awareness on healthy lifestyles, and the growing number of fitness clubs, weight loss clinics, and sports rehabilitation centers.

Multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into multi-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, single-frequency bioimpedance analyzers, and dual-frequency bioimpedance analyzers.The consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing prevalence of diseases, the growing focus on drug discovery, and the rising R&D expenditure by pharmaceutical companies are the major factor supporting the growth of this segment.



Wireless bioimpedance modality segment to register the highest growth in the bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period.

Based on the modality, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into wired bioimpedance analyzers and wireless bioimpedance analyzers.The wireless bioimpedance analyzers segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the bioimpedance analyzers market during the forecast period.



The advancements in and the growing demand for wireless technologies are the major factors supporting the growth of this segment.



Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In this report, the bioimpedance analyzers market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is primarily driven by the rising obesity rates in China, growing awareness about health and fitness, and the strong foothold of local players in Japan.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 (32%), Tier 2(44%), and Tier 3 (24%)

• By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (34%), and Others (36%)

• By Region: North America (40%), Europe (28%), AsiaPacific(20%), and Rest of the World(12%)



List of Companies Profiled in the Report

• Omron Corporation (Japan)

• Tanita Corporation (Japan)

• InBody (South Korea)

• RJL Systems (US),

• seca GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

• EVOLT 360 (Australia)

• SELVAS Healthcare (South Korea)

• Charder Electronic Co. Ltd. (China)

• Fook Tin Group Holding Ltd. (China)

• Bodystat Ltd. (UK), Maltron International (UK)

• Biotekna (Italy), Withings (France)

• Biodynamics Corporation (US)

• Akern (Italy)

• Xiaomi (China)

• Sino-Hero (Shenzhen)

• Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. (China)

• Lumsail Industrial Inc. (China)

• Guangzhou Beautylife Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

• Bioparhom (France)



Research Coverage

This report studies the bioimpedance analyzers market based on product, modality, application,end user,and region.The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.



It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.The report also studies micromarkets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total bioimpedance analyzers market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions.







