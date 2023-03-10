Global Bioinformatics Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2030
NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Bioinformatics Market to Reach $45.2 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Bioinformatics estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$45.2 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 11.9% over the period 2022-2030. Knowledge Management Tools, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.4% CAGR and reach US$18.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Bioinformatics Platforms segment is readjusted to a revised 13.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR
The Bioinformatics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 9.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 102 Featured)
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Dassault Systèmes
- ID Business Solutions Ltd.
- Illumina Inc.
- Instem plc
- Kinexus Bioinformatics Corporation
- Life Technologies
- Nonlinear Dynamics Ltd.
- Ocimum Biosolutions Ltd.
- PerkinElmer Inc.
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Strand Life Sciences
- Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Bioinformatics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
Bioinformatics: Product Overview
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Demand for Nucleic Acid and Protein Sequencing to Reduce
Cost of Sequencing to Spur Market Growth
Expanding Applications of Bioinformatics to Present Significant
Growth Opportunities
Rising Use of Bioinformatics in Personalized Medicine
Bioinformatics and Predictive Modeling: Vital Tools for
Clinical Diagnostics
Increasing R&D Investments & Collaborations between Industry
and Research Institutions: Potential for Growth
Rising Threat of Rare Diseases and Lack of Customized
Prescription Treatments for Such Diseases: Potential for
Growth
Rising Importance of Bioinformatics in Life Science Research
Nanopore Sequencing to Present Opportunities for Bioinformatics
Solutions Market
Technological Advancements to Fuel Market Growth
Integration of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning
Big Data Technology
Cloud Computing
Blockchain Technology for Storage & Analysis Purposes
Potential Role for Bioinformatics in Agriculture Industry
Challenges Facing Bioinformatics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
