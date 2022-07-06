Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements: Featuring Key Trends, Players and Deals From 2015-2022
The Global Bioinformatics Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015 to 2022 report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the bioinformatics partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.
Trends in bioinformatics partnering deals
Partnering agreement structure
Partnering contract documents
Top deals by value
Most active deal makers
Financial deal terms for bioinformatics
The report provides a detailed understanding and analysis of how and why companies enter bioinformatics partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors bioinformatics technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.
This report provides details of the latest bioinformatics agreements announced in the healthcare sectors.
Bioinformatics deals have increased in terms of popularity for partnering in the past decade, as computing power has been embraced in order to speed up the discovery, evaluation and clinical assessment processes.
Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.
This report contains a comprehensive listing of all bioinformatics partnering deals announced since January 2015, including financial terms where available, including over 1600 links to online deal records of actual bioinformatics partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in bioinformatics dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Bioinformatics partnering over the years
2.3. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
2.4. Bioinformatics partnering by deal type
2.5. Bioinformatics partnering by therapy area
2.6. Deal terms for bioinformatics partnering
2.6.1 Bioinformatics partnering headline values
2.6.2 Bioinformatics deal upfront payments
2.6.3 Bioinformatics deal milestone payments
2.6.4 Bioinformatics royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading bioinformatics deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top bioinformatics deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active bioinformatics dealmakers
4.3. Most active bioinformatics partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Bioinformatics contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Bioinformatics dealmaking by technology type
Companies Mentioned
1QBit
2bPrecise
3B Medical
3D Signatures
3D Systems
3M
4HF Biotec
10X Genomics
23andMe
111
121nexus
A2A Pharmaceuticals
A3 Informatics
Abarca
Abbott Laboratories
Abbvie
Abramson Cancer Center
Abyde
Academic Medical Center
Accelerated Enrollment Solutions
Accelq
Accenture
AccessDx Laboratory
Accuray
AccuWeather
Acentrus Specialty
Achilles Therapeutics
Actigraph
Active Motif
ActX
Acuant
Acumen Analytics
Acurian
Adapt Analytics
Adaptiiv
Adaptive Biotechnologies
Adaptive Research
ADAS 3D Medical
Adents
Adhera Therapeutics
AdhereHealth
Aditx Therapeutics
Adracare
Advaita
Advanced Biological Laboratories
Advanced Clinical
Advanced Guidance Technologies
Advanced Radiation Therapy
Advantech
Advarra
Advocate Health Care
Aether
Aetion
Aetna
Aetos Pharma
Aevolve
Agadia Systems
AgaMatrix
AgileBio
Agilent Technologies
AG Mednet
AiCure
Aidoc
Aiforia Technologies
AirXpanders
AIT Laboratories
Akerna
Akili Interactive Labs
Alector
Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alex Therapeutics
Alibaba Health
Alienware
Alira Health
Alit Life Science
Alkahest
Allelica
Allergan
Alliance for Clinical Research Excellence and Safety (ACRES)
Alliance For Clinical Trials In Oncology
Allosteric Bioscience
Allotrope Foundation
Allscripts
AllyAlign Health
Almac Group
Almirall
ALS Association
AltMed Florida
Altoida
Alto Neuroscience
Alvarado Hospital Medical Center
Alyvant
Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation
Amazon Web Services
Amber Pharmacy
American Academy of Neurology
American Cancer Society
American College of Cardiology
American Diabetes Association
American Heart Association
American Medical Association
American National Multiple Sclerosis Society
American Sleep Apnea Association
American Society of Hematology
American Speech-Language-Hearing Association
American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)
American Well
Amerinet
Amgen
Amici Pharmaceuticals
Amplifire
AMRA
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amyris
Analytical BioSciences
Ancestry
AnchorDx
Andelyn Biosciences
Andor Technology
Andrew Alliance
Anelto
Anju Software
Annum Health
ANP Technologies
Antengene
Anthem
AnthroTronix
AO Foundation
Apollo Health
Apollo Healthcare
AppBus
Appian Labs
Appistry
Apple
Applied BioMath
Applied DNA Sciences
AppliedVR
Appriss Health
Apricity Health
Aprima Medical Software
Aptar Pharma
Arbor Biotechnologies
ARCA Biopharma
Arc Bio
ArcherDX
Ares Genetics
Argent Development Group
Ariana Pharma
Aris Global
ArisGlobal
Arivis
Arm
Armor
Arria
Artificial
Ascenion
Ascensia Diabetes Care
ASH Research Collaborative
Asimily
Aspen Imaging Healthcare
Astellas Pharma
AstraZeneca
Athenahealth
ATMPS
Atomwise
ATUM
Audaire Health
Aural Analytics
Auria Biobank
Aurochs
Autism Learning Partners
Autolomous
Automation Anywhere
Auxita
Avalere Health
Avera Health
