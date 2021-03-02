Global Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking Study 2021
Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.
This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 23 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the report presents data on 382 service encounters from 110 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.
What You Will Learn:
Drug developers:
Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects
Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers
Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from outsourcers regarding their experiences with specific CMOs
Contract Manufacturers:
Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength
Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 23 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing and related services
Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices with respect to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing
Major Topics:
Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
CMO Selection Drivers
CMO Perceptions and Interactions
CMO Performance and Loyalty
Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape
Company Service Quality Profiles
Study Data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices
Primary Section Takeaways
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size
Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Outsourcing Models
2. CMO Selection Drivers
Primary Section Takeaways
Most Important CMO Attributes
CMO Attributes Gaining Importance
3. CMO Perceptions and Interactions
Primary Section Takeaways
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders - Unprompted
CMO Leaders - Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Preference Among Users
CMO Cost Perceptions
Summary Table
4. CMO Performance and Loyalty
Primary Section Takeaways
A Note on Performance Calculations
Performance Across Service Providers
CMO Performance: Delivery Factors
CMO Performance: Organization Factors
CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings
CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics
CMO Performance: Service Capabilities
CMO Loyalty
CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average
5. Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape
6. Company Service Quality Profiles
7. Study Data
Outsourced Manufacturing Activities
Outsourcing Drivers
Outsourcing Models
Use of Preferred Providers
Number of Preferred Providers
Large Molecule Product Offering
Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing
CMO Selection Attributes
CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance
CMO Leaders - Unprompted
Other Responses 1%
CMO Familiarity
CMO Leaders - Prompted
Received Proposals
CMO Use
CMO Preference
CMO Cost Perceptions
CMO Drill-downs
AbbVie Contract Manufacturing
Aji Bio-Pharma
Alcami
AMRI
Baxter BioPharma Solutions
Boehringer Ingelheim
Carbogen Amcis
Catalent
Celltrion
Dr. Reddy's CPS
Emergent Biosolutions
Famar
Fareva
FujiFilm Diosynth
GSK Contract Manufacturing
Hetero
IDT Biologika
Jubilant HollisterStier
Just - Evotec Biologics
Lonza
LSNE Contract Manufacturing
Millipore Sigma
Nitto Avecia Pharma Services
Novasep
Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific
Pfizer CentreOne
Pii
Piramal Pharma Solutions
Recipharm
Rentschler
Samsung BioLogics
Sandoz
Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly CEPiA Sanofi
Siegfried
Therapure BioPharma
Vetter
Wuxi Biologics
CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations
8. Demographics
Company Type
Headquarters Location
Office Location
Job Title
Decision-making Responsibility
Biologic Drug Product Outsourcing
Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities
Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing
Contract Manufacturing Involvement
Years of Industry Experience
