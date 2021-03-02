U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,895.25
    -3.50 (-0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,500.00
    -9.00 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,269.25
    -10.50 (-0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,267.10
    -7.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.87
    +0.23 (+0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.40
    +6.40 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    26.42
    -0.26 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2035
    -0.0025 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.11
    -4.84 (-17.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3920
    -0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    106.8940
    +0.1640 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,798.23
    +1,003.30 (+2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    981.57
    -5.08 (-0.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,637.75
    +49.22 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,408.17
    -255.33 (-0.86%)
     

Global Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking Study 2021

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturer Quality Benchmarking (4th Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Biologic Drug Product Contract Manufacturing Quality Benchmarking report brings with it a wealth of knowledge and information created with two goals in mind, help biopharmaceutical companies make more informed CMO decisions, and help CMOs optimize operational and marketing strategies.

This report provides pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers a comprehensive analysis of current outsourcing trends and practices, in addition to a quantitative analysis of CMO service quality across a series of 23 performance attributes specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing. In this Consumer Reports-style analysis, the report presents data on 382 service encounters from 110 respondents who have been involved in outsourced drug product projects in the past 18 months.

What You Will Learn:

Drug developers:

  • Make a more educated purchase of CMO services by understanding which manufacturers best fit your company's needs in addition to how individual CMOs have measured up to sponsor-peer expectations on similar projects

  • Uncover which CMO attributes drive outsourcing partner selection for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing as well as which CMO attributes have gained importance over the past 12 months among industry peers

  • Gain insight into CMO customer loyalty, an index based on customer satisfaction, willingness to recommend, and likelihood to use again, along with verbatim responses from outsourcers regarding their experiences with specific CMOs

Contract Manufacturers:

  • Understand your company's competitive positioning as well as delivery strengths and weaknesses and use this information to develop targeted messaging on true areas of strength

  • Compare your company's performance against its competitors across 23 performance metrics specific to outsourced drug product manufacturing and related services

  • Gain insight into drug developers' outsourcing preferences and practices with respect to CMO selection and CMO preference for outsourced biologic drug product manufacturing

Major Topics:

  • Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

  • CMO Selection Drivers

  • CMO Perceptions and Interactions

  • CMO Performance and Loyalty

  • Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape

  • Company Service Quality Profiles

  • Study Data

Key Topics Covered:

1. Outsourcing Philosophies and Practices

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

  • Outsourcing Drivers

  • Outsourcing Drivers by Company Size

  • Preferred Providers

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Outsourcing Models

2. CMO Selection Drivers

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • Most Important CMO Attributes

  • CMO Attributes Gaining Importance

3. CMO Perceptions and Interactions

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • CMO Familiarity

  • CMO Leaders - Unprompted

  • CMO Leaders - Prompted

  • Received Proposals

  • CMO Use

  • CMO Preference

  • CMO Preference Among Users

  • CMO Cost Perceptions

  • Summary Table

4. CMO Performance and Loyalty

  • Primary Section Takeaways

  • A Note on Performance Calculations

  • Performance Across Service Providers

  • CMO Performance: Delivery Factors

  • CMO Performance: Organization Factors

  • CMO Performance: Capabilities Ratings

  • CMO Performance: Staff Characteristics

  • CMO Performance: Service Capabilities

  • CMO Loyalty

  • CMO Loyalty: 3-Year Rolling Average

5. Biologic Drug Product CMO Competitive Landscape

6. Company Service Quality Profiles

7. Study Data

  • Outsourced Manufacturing Activities

  • Outsourcing Drivers

  • Outsourcing Models

  • Use of Preferred Providers

  • Number of Preferred Providers

  • Large Molecule Product Offering

  • Large vs. Small Molecule Outsourcing

  • CMO Selection Attributes

  • CMO Selection Attributes Gaining Importance

  • CMO Leaders - Unprompted

  • Other Responses 1%

  • CMO Familiarity

  • CMO Leaders - Prompted

  • Received Proposals

  • CMO Use

  • CMO Preference

  • CMO Cost Perceptions

  • CMO Drill-downs

    • AbbVie Contract Manufacturing

    • Aji Bio-Pharma

    • Alcami

    • AMRI

    • Baxter BioPharma Solutions

    • Boehringer Ingelheim

    • Carbogen Amcis

    • Catalent

    • Celltrion

    • Dr. Reddy's CPS

    • Emergent Biosolutions

    • Famar

    • Fareva

    • FujiFilm Diosynth

    • GSK Contract Manufacturing

    • Hetero

    • IDT Biologika

    • Jubilant HollisterStier

    • Just - Evotec Biologics

    • Lonza

    • LSNE Contract Manufacturing

    • Millipore Sigma

    • Nitto Avecia Pharma Services

    • Novasep

    • Patheon, by Thermo Fisher Scientific

    • Pfizer CentreOne

    • Pii

    • Piramal Pharma Solutions

    • Recipharm

    • Rentschler

    • Samsung BioLogics

    • Sandoz

    • Sanofi Active Ingredients, formerly CEPiA Sanofi

    • Siegfried

    • Therapure BioPharma

    • Vetter

    • Wuxi Biologics

  • CMO Satisfaction Rating Explanations

8. Demographics

  • Company Type

  • Headquarters Location

  • Office Location

  • Job Title

  • Decision-making Responsibility

  • Biologic Drug Product Outsourcing

  • Contract Manufacturing Responsibilities

  • Involvement in Outsourced Manufacturing

  • Contract Manufacturing Involvement

  • Years of Industry Experience

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kjkigw


CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • Canada’s $373 Billion Fund Chooses Safety After CEO Resigns

    (Bloomberg) -- Mark Machin’s big mistake got him drummed out of Canada’s national pension manager in a matter of hours. It’s a turn of events that puts the fund in the hands of a former industrial scientist who has made few waves in the world of finance.John Graham was promoted to chief executive officer of the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board on Friday, putting him in charge of a $373 billion global portfolio that includes everything from Britain’s Southampton port to Germany’s Axel Springer media empire to the Petco retail chain.The fund needed a new CEO quickly after Machin was found to have flown to the United Arab Emirates, where he received a Covid-19 vaccine. He had committed a double political sin -- taking a trip in defiance of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s warnings to avoid international travel, and getting a shot most other Canadians can’t get because of the country’s limited vaccine supplies.After the Wall Street Journal revealed Machin’s travel on Thursday evening, he resigned.The board surprised some CPPIB managers by turning to Graham, who was not seen as the natural successor to Machin, according to people familiar with the situation. The organization was thrown into a situation it might not have been prepared for: Machin had been CEO for less than five years and wasn’t expected to leave soon.But Graham is described by associates as a safe pick -- smart and sophisticated, with the cautious mindset of a Canadian public servant. He will likely follow the existing strategy of expanding international offices and investing more in private assets, these people said.”When you look at his CV, you see credit, private markets -- that is a significant part of the future as to where that retirement-savings investment process needs to go, in order to be successful and generate net real rates of return that are high enough,” said Keith Ambachtsheer, a pension adviser who has provided strategic advice on governance, finance and investment issues to Canadian pension funds, including CPPIB.Graham, 49, spent almost a decade as a research scientist at Xerox Holdings Corp. after completing a doctorate in physical chemistry. He started at CPPIB in 2008 in the portfolio design group before switching to private investments and credit.In 2018, Machin promoted Graham to senior managing director in charge of a credit investments team spread across Toronto, New York, London and Hong Kong. The group’s recent focus has been growing in Asia and emerging markets, particularly in China, India and Brazil.“These are markets that are going to grow, they are going to be increasingly relevant in the global economy and it makes sense to spend time to build out capability and the infrastructure to invest,” Graham said in a 2019 interview with Bloomberg.Private CreditGraham was also in charge of making a deeper push into private credit, where borrowers bypass traditional capital markets, to fill a need for yield made scarce by low interest rates.In an interview in December, Machin said exuberance in public markets was a signal to him to extend his fund’s already-huge bet on private assets. He had continued to build the Canadian fund’s private holdings since becoming its first foreign-born leader in June 2016.About 25% of CPPIB’s portfolio is in private equity and another 17% in real estate and infrastructure, most of which is private, as of Dec. 31, according to fund disclosures.The strategy is seen as a success, and the fund has returned 9.7% annualized over the past five calendar years after expenses. Almost all of that was on Machin’s watch as CEO.But it wasn’t enough to save his job in a country where a number of public figures have blown up their careers by leaving for vacations or other discretionary reasons during the pandemic.Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips was forced to resign on Dec. 31 after it was revealed he took a Caribbean vacation at a time when many businesses in the province had been ordered to shut their doors. A cabinet minister in Alberta, Tracy Allard, quit her post after she went to Hawaii.‘Fragile Public’Nearly a year into the pandemic, “there’s a tremendously fragile public that is out there that is not going to have a lot of tolerance for CEOs who are seen to be flouting the rules,” James Moore, an adviser for law firm Dentons and former Canadian cabinet minister, said in an interview on BNN Bloomberg Television.That may explain why Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland’s office rebuked Machin for his Dubai trip, despite a government practice of saying as little as possible about CPPIB’s operations. The fund’s top executive reports to a government-appointed board, but the directors are businesspeople including Royal Bank of Canada Chairwoman Kathleen Taylor, not political figures.CPPIB’s board missed its chance to send the message that it is truly independent by accepting his resignation over one lapse of judgment instead of defending him, according to a senior executive of another large pension fund who asked not to be identified because he isn’t authorized to speak about the situation publicly.Claude Lamoureux, the former head of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, said Machin should not have had to leave.“I think if he worked for another board and not CPPIB, I’m sure the decision would’ve been different,” Lamoureux said on BNN Bloomberg. “Yes, it’s mistake but it’s not a mistake to receive the penalty it received.”(Updates with former OTPP head commentary at end of story)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Focus on Bubble Risks Is a Warning Sign for Stock Market

    (Bloomberg) -- For investors fretting about an end to the era of cheap and plentiful debt, China just provided another reason to worry.The nation’s top banking regulator jolted markets on Tuesday with a warning about the need to reduce leverage amid the rising risk of bubbles globally and in the local property sector. The impact on Chinese stocks was swift: the CSI 300 Index fell as much as 2.1% to lead declines in Asia, while Kweichow Moutai Co., the biggest contributor to gains during 2020’s stimulus cycle, tumbled almost 5%. China’s largest stock has lost more than $100 billion in nine days.Central banks around the world are facing the challenge of when and how to pare back stimulus as economies recover from the pandemic. Global bond markets plunged last week as traders pulled forward bets on interest rate increases, with the 10-year Treasury yield reaching the highest in a year.Deleveraging has particular resonance in China, where it is a key priority of President Xi Jinping due to the size of the nation’s debt mountain. A crackdown on leverage in 2017 sent corporate and government bond yields to multi-year highs before officials halted the drive a year later amid the worsening trade war with the U.S.Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission and Party secretary of the central bank, didn’t mince his words. “From a banking and insurance industry’s perspective, the first step is to reduce the high leverage within the financial system,” Guo said at a briefing in Beijing. Speculation in the property market is “very dangerous” and bubbles in U.S. and European financial markets may soon burst, he said.“His talk shows a willingness to tolerate higher rates,” said Zhiwei Zhang, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong. “This is a confirmation of monetary-policy stance tightening. That’s important.”A stronger economy and signs of excess have provoked stronger rhetoric from Beijing in recent weeks. The People’s Bank of China said in its latest monetary policy report it will balance the need to support growth and prevent risk. A front-page report in state media last week argued the economy is strong enough to withstand policy normalization. In January, the central bank engineered the biggest cash squeeze since 2015, after an adviser suggested a shift away from stimulus.Debt was about 280% of China’s gross domestic product in November, the highest ratio since Bloomberg started compiling the data in 2014.Beijing is set to unveil its major economic goals on March 5, when the National People’s Congress, China’s rubber-stamp parliament, convenes for its yearly meeting. While officials have stressed that changes in policy would be gradual, China’s monetary policy conditions “will visibly tighten this year,” Li-Gang Liu, managing director and chief China economist at Citigroup Inc. wrote in a report this week.The prospect that China will tighten funding conditions is derailing gains in the country’s most popular stocks. Liquor makers like Moutai are hardest hit because they are widely owned and command some of the highest valuations. The CSI 300 Index -- which in February briefly topped its record close from 2007 -- has lost 7.9% since mainland markets reopened for the new Lunar Year.Authorities are juggling curbing leverage while maintaining economic growth before the Communist Party’s 100-year anniversary this year. The central bank has successfully calmed interbank funding markets since January, when short-term rates spiked to the highest since 2015.“Deleveraging and financial risk mitigation will both stay in policy focus in 2021,” said Tianhe Ji, a strategist at BNP Paribas SA in Beijing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • RBA Doubles Down in Defense of Yields Amid Global Bond Rebound

    (Bloomberg) -- The Reserve Bank of Australia doubled down on bond purchases Monday, spurring the biggest drop in yields in a year as policy makers around the world seek to check runaway bets on reflation.The central bank announced plans to buy more than $3 billion of longer-dated securities, following up on a surprise boost in purchases of shorter-maturity debt at the end of last week. Japanese government bonds also advanced while those in New Zealand surged in the wake of an about-face in the American market on Friday.As the global trading day shifts west, yields on German bunds look primed to decline, with attention also turning to bond-buying figures from the European Central Bank. Markets are also awaiting more from key global leaders this week, including Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who will deliver what are likely to be his final public comments before a mid-month policy meeting.“The Fed may realize that telling the market that they’re ok with what’s happened is just a red flag to a bull,” said Eric Robertsen, chief strategist at Standard Chartered Bank. “The RBA is in the same camp as every major central bank -- they want their economies to recover but they’re more and more dependent on low interest rates.”This Week: Dizzied Bond Traders Brace for More Pain as Fed Speakers Line UpBond markets have been pricing in accelerating inflation on expectations of a rapid global economic recovery that will leave central banks unable to maintain loose settings. Policy makers have pushed back, but with trillions of dollars sloshing around economies courtesy of monetary and fiscal infusions and vaccination rollouts, investors have seen rising price pressures on the horizon.U.S. Treasury yields ended an already tumultuous week on Friday with another sharp move -- shifting suddenly lower as traders squeezed in their final business for the month. The 10-year yield dropped as much as 14 basis points amid month-end rebalancing from equities to bonds. They were little changed on Monday during Asian trading.That set the scene for the open of trading in Asia on Monday, with Australia’s 10-year yield immediately dropping 19 basis points. It then dropped as much as 32 basis points to 1.60% after the RBA said it would buy A$4 billion ($3.1 billion) of long-dated bonds -- double the usual amount -- in a regular operation.Read More: Australia Central Bank Girds for All-Out Defense of Yield TargetThe RBA is expected to maintain its broad settings on Tuesday: a key interest rate and three-year bond yield target at 0.10% and a A$100 billion QE program for longer-dated securities. It surprised last month by announcing a second round of QE when the current tranche expires in mid-April and could tweak its buying plans Tuesday.“Markets will be looking for a firm response to the extreme bond market volatility,” said Su-Lin Ong, head of Australian economic and fixed-income strategy at Royal Bank of Canada. “At a minimum, we would expect a step up in yield-curve control for the next couple of weeks, possibly including more purchases on non QE operation days.”Coming Monday: ECB to Prove Whether Pledge to Cap Yields Is More Than Just TalkThe ECB is due to reveal how serious it is about countering rising yields when it publishes its latest bond-buying figures.A significant increase in purchases would show they are backing their words with action. Yet if the amount is little changed it could convince investors to push on with reflation trades, which are effectively bets the ECB will tolerate higher borrowing costs as the economy begins to recover.Based on moves in 10-year German bond futures since Friday’s close, cash bond yields are implied to fall around four basis points from the open.“With the ECB due to report its bond-buying figures today, the RBA meeting tomorrow and a raft of Fed speakers due this week, the risk is central banks fight back and throw some doubt in rates traders’ minds that the earlier hike schedule is mispriced,” Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone Group Ltd. in Melbourne, said in a note.(Updates with outlook for German bond market Monday)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman’s Oppenheimer Bets Big on Laggard Stocks Amid Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s chief global equity strategist says that the market is underestimating how strong the economic recovery could be this year, and that cheaper value and cyclical stocks will be the prime winners from this bounce.“The underlying trend here is pretty clear that we’re moving into a period of very synchronized global growth,” Goldman’s Peter Oppenheimer said in an interview on Bloomberg TV, adding that he expects 6.5% global growth this year amid supportive monetary and fiscal policies as well as rising commodity prices. “These conditions are still very favorable for cyclicals and value, and we think this has further to go.”Equities globally slumped last week as investors rotated out of frothier parts of the market, such as technology shares, amid concerns about a spike in government bond yields. However, the retreat in risk assets didn’t last long and investors started buying the dip on Friday, with the focus this week shifting to optimism over rapid vaccination efforts and economic reopening plans.Cheaper, or so-called value shares, outperformed companies with robust growth in February, with the MSCI World Value Index rising 4.5% in contrast to a mere 0.3% gain for the MSCI World Growth gauge. Goldman’s Oppenheimer said there’s potential for a “big catch-up” in reopening trades, such as travel and leisure, beverages, banks, commodity sectors and transport infrastructure.“These are all areas that still look cheap and can benefit a lot from the kind of strong pickup in growth we expect from the middle of the year, prompted by the faster roll-out of vaccines, particularly in the U.K., in the U.S.,” he said. High savings rates should translate into a strong rise in consumption as lockdowns get eased, he added.At the same time, Goldman continues to like some technology companies, but notes that there’s less room for upgrades to estimates as these pandemic winners are more vulnerable in terms of valuations to higher bond yields or steeper yield curve, Oppenheimer said.On the bond market selloff, Goldman’s chief global equity strategist said that stock investors will be watching the speed, level and reason behind rising yields. A move up of 40 basis points in U.S. 10-year Treasury yields within a month could lead to negative equity returns, he said. But typically, rising rates and inflation expectations are positive for equities because they reduce the implied risk of recession and deflation, Oppenheimer said.“If it’s a gradual move, I think stocks can do quite well in value and cyclicals also. If it’s a very rapid move, then you start to get the problem,” Oppenheimer said. “But if it’s a rise in nominal rates and breakevens reflecting stronger confidence in growth and inflation, that’s a lot more positive.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Emerging markets feel the heat of the 'bondfire'

    Just when developing economies were ready to bask in the post-COVID rebound in global growth, in sweeps a bond market blaze to scorch them again. Most major investment banks were predicting a stellar 2021 for emerging market assets as long as one crucial snag - global borrowing costs rising too fast - was avoided. February saw their steepest monthly gain since Donald Trump's shock 2016 U.S. presidential election win and, though the move comes from record low levels, for emerging markets now carrying nearly $80 trillion worth of debt it has been painful few weeks.

  • UK banks face savings glut on road to pandemic recovery

    Britain's big four banks amassed more than 200 billion pounds ($277.52 billion) of new deposits last year as customers reined in spending through pandemic lockdowns, far outstripping extra lending to struggling businesses and households. Full-year earnings reported by HSBC, Barclays, Lloyds and NatWest last month revealed the extent to which lenders' finances have been upended by the crisis. The banks now face a glut in savings, a Reuters analysis of the banks' results show, as domestic customers of the four lenders deposited 221 billion pounds of extra cash.

  • How to make sure your next stimulus check is the full $1,400

    The payments in President Biden's COVID relief plan will rely on an IRS formula.

  • Jack Ma loses title as China's richest man after coming under Beijing's scrutiny

    Alibaba and Ant Group founder Jack Ma has lost the title of China's richest man, a list published on Tuesday showed, as his peers prospered while his empire was put under heavy scrutiny by Chinese regulators. Ma and his family had held the top spot for China's richest in the Hurun Global Rich List in 2020 and 2019 but now trail in fourth place behind bottled water maker Nongfu Spring's Zhong Shanshan, Tencent Holding's Pony Ma and e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo's Collin Huang, the latest list showed.

  • The 7 worst things people do with their stimulus checks

    Americans could get $1,400 more from Uncle Sam — and many won't know what to do with it.

  • Aston Martin: The billionaire building 'a British Ferrari'

    Lawrence Stroll, executive chairman of Aston Martin, tells the BBC he wants to build a firm with a "luxury profile".

  • Texas power cooperative files for bankruptcy, citing $1.8 billion grid debt

    The largest and oldest electric power cooperative in Texas filed for bankruptcy protection in Houston on Monday, citing a disputed $1.8 billion debt to the state's grid operator. Brazos Electric Power Cooperative Inc, which supplies electricity to more than 660,000 consumers across the state, is one of dozens of providers facing enormous charges stemming from a severe cold snap last month. The fallout threatens utilities and power marketers, which collectively face billions of dollars in blackout-related charges, executives said.

  • What will canceling $10,000 in student debt really do?

    With an economy in slow recovery, and the burden of education loans higher than ever, US president Joe Biden is facing increasing pressure from Democrats to wipe out $50,000 in student debt per borrower, and to do so via executive action. On the campaign trail, Biden pledged to clear $10,000 of federal student loan debt per borrower—a small dent in the more than $1.5 trillion of student loans issued or guaranteed by the US government. Forgiving $10,000 in debt would completely wipe out the student loan burden for one-third of America’s 43 million federal borrowers, data from the US Department of Education suggests.

  • Fidelity’s Head of Global Macro Says Bitcoin May Have Place in Some Portfolios

    "Is it any wonder that bitcoin seems to be having its day?" Fidelity's global macro chief said.

  • 'Roaring Kitty' no longer has financial broker license: filing

    The Massachusetts financial professional who gained notoriety as GameStop bull "Roaring Kitty" is no longer a broker registered with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, according to the organization's online records. Keith Gill, known as Roaring Kitty on YouTube and DeepF***ingValue on Reddit, is no longer a registered financial broker as of Feb. 26, the FINRA records show. Gill became a central figure in a January trading frenzy in which shares of the ailing videogame retailer surged more than 1,000% in two weeks, driven by interest among retail investors in online forums.

  • Texas power crisis deepens as more companies skip payments due to grid operator

    Texas energy companies failed to pay another $345 million for electricity and other services incurred during last month's cold snap, the operator of the state's grid said on Monday. The state's deregulated electricity market was thrown into turmoil last month as 48% of its generating plants went offline, fueling up to $9,000 per megawatt hour (mwh) spot rates and $25,000 per mwh service fees. In all, electricity prices on the state's wholesale market soared by $47 billion for the about five-day period when cold weather drove up demand and generating plants failed, estimated Carrie Bivens, a vice president at Potomac Economics, which monitors the Texas power market.

  • Goldman Sachs Predicts Over 50% Rally for These 2 Stocks

    Stocks started this year with heft gains, edged back last week, and now are rising again. The big tech giants led the moves, with volatility in Apple and Amazon leading the NASDAQ on its gyrations. The strategy team at investment bank Goldman Sachs have taken notice of the market shakeups, and are working out what it means for investors. According to macro strategist Gurpreet Gill, watching bond yields and stock values closely, “The rise in global yields is a reflection of improved growth prospects given encouraging vaccine progress and in the US forthcoming sizeable fiscal stimulus. [It] also signals higher inflation expectations and in turn pulled forward expectations for the timing of monetary policy normalization.” Monetary policy may be key to calming investor worries – and on that score, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony to Congress is seen as positive. In his comments to lawmakers, the head of the central bank indicated that the Fed has no intention to raise interest rates any time soon. So far, the outlook is in-line with predictions made by Goldman economist Jan Hatzius, who stated his belief earlier this year that the Fed would hold tight on rates and that 2021 will be a good year for long positions on stocks. So much for the macro outlook. At the micro level, turning to individual stocks, Goldman’s analysts have been busy locating the equities which they believe will gain should current conditions hold for the near- to mid-term. They found two stocks in particular with, in their view, 50% or higher upside potential. Using TipRanks’ database, we found out both tickers also sport a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Vinci Partners Investments (VINP) The first Goldman pick we’re looking at is Vinci Partners, an alternative investment and asset management firm based in Brazil. The company offers customers a range of services and funds, including access to hedge funds, real estate and infrastructure investment, private equity, and credit investment. Vinci boasts a global reach and a leading position in Brazil’s wealth management industry. To start the new year, Vinci went public on the NASDAQ index. VINP shares started trading on January 28, at $17.70, slightly under the company’s initial pricing of $18. The first day’s trading saw 13.87 million shares of VINP go on sale. After some 4 weeks on the public markets, Vinci has a market cap of $910 million. Covering this stock for Goldman Sachs, analyst Tito Labarta describes Vinci as a well-diversified asset platform with strong growth potential. “We think Vinci is well positioned to gain share and outpace market growth given strong competitive advantages. Vinci has one of the most diverse product offerings among its alternative asset management peers, with seven different investment strategies and 261 funds. Moreover, Vinci has outperformed its benchmarks in all strategies, having a strong track record and being recognized with awards from relevant institutions, such as Institutional Investor, Morningstar, Exame and InfoMoney. The company has developed strong communication tools to reinforce its brand and institutional presence in the Brazilian marketplace, such as podcasts, seminars, investor days with IFAs, among other participations in events and webinars," Labarta opined. In line with his upbeat outlook, Labarta rates VINP a Buy, and his $39 price target implies an impressive 141% upside potential for the year ahead. (To watch Labarta’s track record, click here) One month on the NASDAQ has brought Vinci positive attention from Wall Street’s analysts, with a 3 to 1 split in the reviews favoring Buys over Holds and giving the stock its Strong Buy analyst consensus rating. The stock is currently selling for $16.15 and its $26.75 average price target suggests it has room for ~66% growth in the next 12 months. (See VINP stock analysis at TipRanks) Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings (OCDX) Goldman Sachs analysts have also pointed out Ortho Clinical Diagnostics as a potential winner for investors. This company, a leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, works with hospitals, clinics, labs, and blood banks around the world to deliver fast, secure, and accurate testing results. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics possesses several important ‘firsts’ in its industry: it was the first company to deliver a diagnostic test for Rh +/- blood typing, for detection of HIV and HEP-C antibodies, and more recently has been working on COVID-19 tests. Ortho is the world’s largest pure-play in vitro diagnostics company, handling over 1 million tests every day, from more than 800,000 patients around the world. Like Vinci Partners above, this company went public on January 28. The IPO saw Ortho put 76 million shares on the market, with trading on the first day opening at $15.50, below the $17 initial pricing. Even so, the IPO raised $1.22 billion in gross funds, and the over-allotment option from the underwriters brought in an additional $193 million. Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Sykes believes the company’s past growth performance justifies a positive sentiment, and that Ortho is capable of deleveraging its balance sheet. "The key to the equity story for OCDX is successfully resetting their organic growth rate to a durable 5-7% from an historical pace of roughly flat. Given the level of profitability and potential FCF generation, if OCDX were to reset growth, they could delever the balance sheet and increase their level of inorganic and organic investments to create a durable growth algorithm," Sykes wrote. The analyst added, "The key growth driver in our view is the increase in OCDX’s lifetime customer value driven by a transition in the product set of their Clinical Lab business from a stand-alone clinical chemistry instrument to an integrated platform and ultimately to an automated platform. This transition is taking place largely within their own customer base, therefore is not dependent upon displacement, but rather serving the need of increasing throughput of a customer’s diagnostic capabilities. To this end, Sykes rates OCDX a Buy, and sets a $27 price target. At current levels, this implies a one-year upside of 51%. (To watch Sykes’ track record, click here) Ortho has a long history of delivering results for its customers, and that has Wall Street in a mood to rate the stock well. OCDX shares get a Strong Buy from the analyst consensus, based on 9 Buy reviews set since the IPO – against a just a single Hold. The average price target is $23.80, indicating ~33% upside potential from the current trading price of $17.83. (See OCDX stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • China overtakes US to host most dollar billionaires as 2020 stock market rally defied Covid-19 and minted wealth at a record pace

    One in every two newly minted dollar-denominated billionaires last year were in China, the first country to exit from a nationwide pandemic lockdown and the only major economy to have expanded last year, according to a list by Hurun Report. China surpassed the United States last year to become the first country with more than 1,000 dollar-denominated tycoons, with 1,058 billionaires last year compared with 696 in the US, according to the latest Hurun Global Rich List 2021. Of the 610 newly minted tycoons globally, 318 were in China, compared with 95 in the US based on January 15 valuations, Hurun said. "The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year, much more than expected for a year so badly disrupted by Covid-19," said Rupert Hoogewerf, chief research and chairman of Hurun Report. "A stock markets boom, driven partly by quantitative easing, and flurry of new listings have minted eight new dollar billionaires a week for the past year." Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China. The richest individuals on the planet became collectively richer in 2020 while the world was mired in unprecedented economic slumps caused by the worst public health crisis in decades, with the collective wealth of the 0.01 per cent swelling by 32 per cent to US$14.7 trillion. Their ranks also grew to encompass 3,228 known billionaires across 2,402 companies in 68 countries, according to the report. Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters alt=Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest centibillionaire. Photo: Reuters China had six of the world's top 10 cities with the highest concentration of billionaires, with Beijing at the top of the ranking for the sixth consecutive year as home to 145 of the ultra rich. Shanghai was in second place with 113 billionaires, edging out New York with 112. Hong Kong was in fifth place with 82 billionaires, behind Shenzhen's 105. Elon Musk was the world's wealthiest centibillionaire, as the 622 per cent surge in Tesla's stock price in 2020 bolstered his fortunes to an estimated US$197 billion, more than Amazon.com's founder Jeff Bezos at US$189 billion. Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters alt=Colin Huang Zheng, founder and CEO of the online group discounter Pinduoduo. Photo: CNS via Reuters Zhong Shanshan, founder and chairman of the water bottler Nongfu Spring, was one of the newest members of the multibillionaires' club, with US$85 billion in estimated wealth in seventh place. His bottled water company's initial public offering (IPO) was one of the Hong Kong's hottest stock sales, locking up a record HK$677 billion (US$87 billion) in capital, about a third of the city's cash in circulation, in subscriptions by enthusiastic retail investors. Zhong, based in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou, was Asia's new richest person, booting Mukesh Ambani of Reliance Industries off his spot with US$83 billion, Hurun said. "Asia has, for the first time in perhaps hundreds of years, more billionaires than the rest of the world combined," said Hoogewerf. "Wealth creation is moving to Asia." Ma Huateng, also known as Pony, was the world's 14th-wealthiest billionaire, with his rank rising by eight spots as the net worth of the founder and chief executive of Tencent Holdings rose 70 per cent to US$74 billion. The family of Jack Ma, whose Alibaba Group Holding owns this newspaper, fell four notches to 25th spot with their wealth growing 22 per cent to US$55 billion. (Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang alt=(Left to right): Henderson Land Development's Martin Lee Ka-shing, Co-Chairmen; Lee Shau-kee, Former Chairman; and Peter Lee Ka-kit, Co-Chairmen. Photo: Sam Tsang Wealth creation was helped by the boom in global equity markets, led by Nasdaq's 44 per cent increase and a 35 per cent gain in the Shenzhen stock market. India and Japan rose by over 20 per cent, the report said. The US dollar depreciated 7 per cent against the yuan and weakened by 9 per cent against the euro, it added. Only three Hong Kong billionaires made it to the top 50 in China, as Old Money fortunes by the tycoons Lee Shau-kee of Henderson Land Development, Li Ka-shing of the Cheung Kong Group and Henry Chen of New World Development were dwarfed by their mainland counterparts. Electric vehicles (EVs), e-commerce, blockchain and biotechnology were the fastest growing industries in the past year, the report revealed. The list saw billionaires whose wealth were amassed from EVs more than tripling their fortunes, with the fastest wealth creator being Li Bin of EV maker NIO, up 10-fold to US$10 billion. E-commerce platform Pinduoduo's founder Colin Huang Zheng was propelled into the top 20, with his estimated wealth surging 286 per cent to US$69 billion, Hurun said. This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved. Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

  • Citi: Bitcoin at ‘Tipping Point’ as Institutions Come on Board

    Looking forward, a Citi report suggests bitcoin could "become the currency of choice for international trade."

  • A $300 Billion Quant Trade Wins in ‘Almost Unbelievable’ Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street’s great reopening trade is reviving a $300 billion quantitative strategy that’s surfing the reflation-driven momentum across global markets.With rising expectations on economic growth fueling trends in everything from Treasuries and oil to stocks, Commodity Trading Advisors just notched one of their best months since 2000.These trades acutely tied to the business cycle may have more room to run as Covid-19 cases fall and fresh U.S. stimulus kicks in.“It’s truly trend-following at its best now,” said Nicolas Mirjolet, chief executive officer at Quantica Capital, a $750 million Swiss CTA, which is up around 9% so far this year. “The environment right now is almost unbelievable in terms of the consistency, the strength and persistence of trends that we see across asset classes.”While the Treasury rout may be inflicting fear and loathing across Wall Street, it’s been a boon for Quantica as the firm profits from one of the biggest bond shorts in its 16-year history.CTAs, which use the futures market across assets, climbed 5.2% in February as of Thursday, a Societe Generale index shows. That’s the among the 10 best months in data going back to 2000. It signals a reprieve for an industry caught out by the 2020 market whiplash.“Rising inflation environments are good for CTAs,” said Kathryn Kaminski, chief research strategist at quant firm AlphaSimplex. “You have a lot more movement and it’s relatively disruptive.”The pro-growth market regime was ignited in early November when progress on a coronavirus vaccine was first announced. That set off protracted streaks of gains and losses for a large number of assets -- a regime ideal for trend followers, which typically trade a variety of derivatives with a medium-term view.After last week’s historic rout, Treasury bears just had their best run since 2016. CTAs are the most bearish on long-dated bonds since at least May 2019, data provided by Dynamic Beta as of Thursday show.Rising growth expectations have also fueled huge gains for commodities with the likes of corn and soybeans up roughly 50% in the past year. On a six-month rolling basis, both offered higher risk-adjusted returns, or Sharpe ratios, than the famously high-flying Bitcoin, according to Quantica.Even beyond CTAs, momentum traders have dominated this year as the retail cohort rush into speculative stocks in the cheap-money era. Think GameStop Inc., blank-check firms, Tesla Inc. and Cathie Wood’s theme-driven funds.Still, CTAs have a long way to go to redress a woeful decade of underperfomance in which they lagged both asset benchmarks and hedge funds. While bullish bets on bonds have been lucrative since 2009 amid loose monetary policy and sluggish economic growth, trends in other asset classes have proved far less durable.Much will now depend on the longevity of the reflation trend. Already, there have been some signs of a reversal, with CTA performance taking a hit on Thursday when commodities and stocks fell.Still for now, these quants are still seeing plenty to like.Andrew Beer’s iM DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF, which imitates CTA exposures, has been adding oil longs and increasing bearish bets on long interest rates, their data show.“A true regime shift in inflation would be very, very good news for managed-futures funds,” said the co-portfolio manager.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When You Buy A Stock, Here's How Much Cash The Company Actually Receives

    When you buy $1,000 of a company’s stock in your Robinhood account, how much of that cash goes directly to help fund the company and its business operations? The answer is $0. Where Your Cash Goes: The issue of buying shares of stock to help “save” struggling companies like GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) has come up frequently on social media since the WallStreetBets-fueled meme stock buying frenzy began in January. However, experienced investors know that publicly traded companies don’t get a dime from the cash you spend buying their shares of stock. Related Link: Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades Companies typically raise cash in the public market when they first go public via an initial public offering (IPO), a merger with a special acquisition company (SPAC) or a direct listing. However, once their shares are trading on the public market, any shares you buy in your brokerage account are coming directly from another shareholder who is selling, not the company itself. Aside from any trading fees you may spend on the transaction, every dollar you spend buying shares of GameStop, AMC or other stocks ends up in the brokerage account of the person or institution that sold them to you. AMC and GameStop traders on Reddit and Twitter have been celebrating their efforts to “save” these companies by buying shares of stock. In reality, the companies haven’t gotten any funds from any of the recent stock buying. How Public Companies Raise Funds: Once a company is public, it must raise capital via options such as a follow-on public offer (FPO), also known as a secondary offering. FPOs can be both dilutive or non-dilutive. A non-dilutive FPO happens when the founders or other large shareholders sell some of their shares to the public. An FPO may increase a stock’s float, or free-trading shares, but it does not increase the company’s outstanding shares or decrease its EPS. See also: How to Buy Stocks A dilutive FPO happens when a company creates new shares to sell to the public. By creating new shares, the ownership stakes of existing shareholders are decreased slightly the same way the value of a currency erodes when central banks print more money. Companies can also raise capital by borrowing money. However, the company must first find a lender that will agree on a reasonable interest rate. Many lenders don’t want to touch struggling companies like AMC and GameStop because they aren’t convinced they will be able to pay back their debts. What It Means For Meme Stocks: Despite all the publicity and wild volatility in GameStop, the company itself hasn’t actually been directly helped by all the retail buying. GameStop reportedly considered selling more shares during the January rally, but the SEC has said it would closely scrutinize any company that attempted to take advantage of the extreme trading volatility to knowingly sell overpriced shares to vulnerable investors. In June 2020, bankrupt Hertz Global Holdings Inc (OTC: HTZGQ) withdrew a proposed $500 million equity offering after the SEC cracked down on the company for potentially preying on investors. AMC, on the other hand, was able to raise $1.2 billion via debt and equity deals in January after its stock rallied more than 700%. “The irony here, of course, is that GME couldn’t even tap equity markets to take advantage of the recent short squeeze,” DataTrek Research co-founder Nicholas Colas said this week. He said the so-called “dumb money” flowing into the market may not be helping the companies directly, but it is certainly making short sellers think twice. “You don’t have to be long, but betting against people who think their 10-share buy order is going to change the world is both risky and not actually a fundamentally-based investment position,” Colas said. Benzinga’s Take: GameStop hasn’t been helped directly by all the retail stock buying, but investor enthusiasm and a higher stock price definitely help more than it hurts. If GameStop can now demonstrate its army of new investors and its massive amount of free publicity has translated into improved sales and earnings numbers, the company may have several funding options open up in the near future. GameStop reports fourth-quarter earnings in late March. Photo by Sharon McCutcheon on Unsplash. Latest Ratings for GME DateFirmActionFromTo Jan 2021B of A SecuritiesMaintainsUnderperform Jan 2021Telsey Advisory GroupDowngradesOutperformUnderperform Oct 2020JefferiesDowngradesBuyHold View More Analyst Ratings for GME View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy GameStop Stock Traders Should Beware The 'Law Of Twos And Threes'Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank,' Benzinga CEO Jason Raznick Talk GameStop, Bitcoin And Economic Recovery Trades© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.