Global Biologic Therapeutic Drugs Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Amgen, Baxter and China Biologic Products Among Others
Dublin, April 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologic Therapeutic Drugs: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current report offers a detailed picture of the biologics market. This report highlights the current and future market potential for biologics and provides a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, regulatory scenario, drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends in the market. The report also covers market projections through 2025, as well as key market players.
This report details market shares for biologics based on product and geography. Based on product, the market is segmented into therapeutic proteins, vaccines and other segments.
Based on geography, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Detailed analyses of major countries (the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India) are covered in regional segments. For market estimates, data has been provided for 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2020 through 2025. Estimated values are based on product manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars that have not been adjusted for inflation.
Report Includes:
22 data tables and 26 additional tables
An overview of the global market for biologic therapeutic drugs
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
Evaluation of market size and market forecast; and detailed review of drivers, challenges, and opportunities affecting the global market growth
Detailed description of product segments of biologic therapeutic drugs, such as therapeutic proteins, vaccines, cell therapy, gene therapy, blood plasma products, and others
Assessment of the competitive environment, with a special focus on how new products and technologies are influencing the current standards of care
Country specific data and analysis for the United States, Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan and other emerging economies
Impact analysis of COVID-19 on the entire life sciences industry as well as on biologic therapeutic drugs market
Profiles of current market leaders, as well as companies with innovative products poised to advance within the forecast period
Company profile descriptions of major biologic therapeutic drugs manufacturers, including Amgen Inc., Baxter International, CSL Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis and Sanof
The growth of the global market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases and the growing global geriatric population.
The global biologic therapeutic drug market is segmented in this report by product and region.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The biologics market is wide-ranging and has important implications for the future of medicine and industry advancement. For companies with an effective strategy, market opportunities await. Importantly, the ability to develop an effective strategy begins where opportunity exists and ends with how to effectively execute a plan to capture profit from such opportunities.
Market growth has been spurred by the need for a more extensive pipeline from drug companies, attractive targets against challenging diseases, a push by companies to pursue biosimilars (a biologic like another biologic that has already been authorized for use) and manufacturing technologies that reduce the cost to produce profitable products.
This report seeks to address the critically important topics of changing market dynamics, emerging players and technologies, strategies for accessing emerging markets, and specific disease segments and geographies to allocate resources and make effective decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
Study Goals and Objectives
Reasons for Doing This Study
Scope of Report
Information Sources
Methodology
Geographic Breakdown
Analyst's Credentials
Custom Research
Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Biopharmaceutical Industry Structure
Origins of Biotechnology
Involvement of Large Pharmaceutical Companies
Overview of Biologics
Biologics Manufacturing
Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Process
The Preparation Process
Expression Systems for Therapeutic Protein Production
E. coli Advantages for Microbial Production
Mammalian Cell Therapeutic Protein Production
FDA Regulation of Biologics
Chapter 4 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Introduction
Short-Term Impact
Long-Term Impact
Delayed Approvals for Non-COVID-Related Pharmaceutical Products
Self-Sufficiency in Pharma Industry
Progression of COVID-19
Government Expenditures on COVID-19
Social Impact of COVID-19
Impact on Insurance Providers
Impact on Health Technology Assessment
Changes in Consumption Trends in Health-Related Products
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Overview
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
Advancement in Biologics
Growing Geriatric Population
Market Restraints
Emergence of Biosimilars
Market Opportunities
Opportunities in Emerging Nations
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Product Segment
Global Market for Biologic Therapeutic Drugs by Product Segment
Therapeutic Proteins
Vaccines
Others
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region
Global Market for Biologic Therapeutic Drugs by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Landscape
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Threat of New Entrants
Threat of Substitutes
Competitive Rivalry/Degree of Competition
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Amgen Inc.
Baxter
China Biologic Products Inc.
Csl Ltd.
Dendreon Pharmaceuticals Llc
Eli Lilly And Co.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
Glaxosmithkline Plc
Glycotope Gmbh
Grifols S.A.
JSC Pharmstandard
Kedrion S.P.A.
Novartis Ag
Octapharma Ag
Reliance Life Sciences
Sanofi
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
