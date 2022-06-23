U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,750.25
    -12.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,318.00
    -153.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,563.75
    -2.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,682.90
    -8.50 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.61
    -1.58 (-1.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.80
    +0.40 (+0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    21.31
    -0.12 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0520
    -0.0050 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.59
    -0.60 (-1.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    -0.0076 (-0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5910
    -0.5490 (-0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,598.26
    +399.11 (+1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    440.66
    +4.59 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.75
    -58.47 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,171.25
    +21.70 (+0.08%)
     

The global biological control agents market was valued at $4.80 billion in 2021, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 14.96% and reach $11 billion by 2027

ReportLinker
·7 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The growth in the global biological control agents market is expected to be driven by increasing awareness regarding the harmful effects of chemical plant protection products, demand for organic food, and the advantages of biological control agents over the conventional chemical control products.

New York, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Biological Control Agents Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Application, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288334/?utm_source=GNW


Market Lifecycle Stage

The biological control agents market is still in the growing phase. Increased research and development collaborations, partnerships and other activities are underway to develop and expand the biological control agents market, which are expected to increase due to the shift in consumer preference for organic food products.

Advancements and research in emerging economies is one of the major opportunities in the global biological control agents market.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving sustainability, the shift to eco-friendly, sustainable, and organically produced products brings significant sales and financing opportunities.The shift is more prominent in the food and beverages industry in regions such as North America and Europe.

Thus, biological control agents products form the basis for the suitability criteria in agriculture. Hence, food produced with the organically produced raw material is a great option available for the consumers in the market demanding organic food such as organic fruits and vegetables.

Impact of COVID-19

Due to COVID-19, the transfer of plant protection products (PPPs) from local or other foreign sources to the ground use level was limited.The demand for heavy investments in biological crop protection increased.

This increase occurred as COVID-19 impacted people regarding food security and made a shift to organic food consumption to ensure more robust supply chains.This has driven the demand for new product formulations such as bio fungicides, biopesticides, and bio stimulants, in the crop protection industry.

This move may be attributed to the limited availability of traditional chemical products.Also, the limited supply increased the cost of chemical crop protection products.

In manufacturing conventional agrochemical products, raw materials are used, and China, the leader in providing the raw material, was stuck in the lockdown. Thus, COVID- 19 forced the growers to look for other chemical alternatives. Hence, COVID-19 has impacted the growth of the biological control agents market.

Market Segmentation:
Segmentation 1: by Crop
• Cereals
• Fruits and Vegetables
• Pulses and Oilseeds
• Others

The global biological control agents market in the crop application segment is expected to be dominated by fruits and vegetables. The high market share and growth potential associated with fruits and vegetables as an application for biological control agents is attributed to the high chances of pest attacks on the vegetables and fruits.

Segmentation 2: by Mode of Application
• Seed Treatment
• Foliar Spray
• Soil Treatment
• Others

The global biological control agents market in the mode of application segment is expected to be dominated by seed treatment. The high market share and growth potential associated with seed treatment as a mode of application for biological control agents is attributed to the great success rate offered by this mode of application.

Segmentation 3: by Target
• Arthropods
• Weeds
• Microorganisms

The global biological control agents market in the target application segment is expected to be dominated by arthropods. The high market share and growth potential associated with arthropods target application for biological control agents stems from the high-risk potential of arthropod attack on the yield and the damage it can cause.

Segmentation 4: by Product
• Microbials
o Bacteria
o Virus
o Fungus
o Nematodes
o Others
• Macrobials
o Parasitoids
o Predators

Segmentation 5: by Region
• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico
• South America - Brazil, Argentina
• Europe - Germany, France, and Spain
• U.K.
• Middle East and Africa - Israel and South Africa
• China
• Asia Pacific - Japan, India, and Australia and New Zealand

North America generated the highest revenue of $1,675.89 million in 2021. North America is also expected to have a significant share of revenue during the year 2022-2027. Thus, in North America region, the biological control agents market is growing at a tremendous rate and will grow with a high CAGR 14.72% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Recent Developments in Global Biological Control Agents Market

• In March 2022, Bioceres Crop Solutions announced the merge agreement with Marrone Bio Innovations in an all-stock transaction. Bioceres’ biological-based solutions (bio nutrition and seed care) would be combined with Marrone Bio’s product portfolio and development pipeline for biological crop protection and plant health (bio nutrition and biostimulant products).
• In August 2021, Terramera, a global agtech pioneer and originator of Actigate technology, collaborated with Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. to combine their technological and biological knowledge to improve crop protection product effectiveness and speed up product development.
• In April 2021, Biological Services, an Australian company, was acquired by Biobest Group NV. The two companies teamed up to begin a new age of biological control services in Australia.
• In February 2021, United Phosphorous Ltd. and Novozymes announced a collaboration to bring a variety of biological products to the Argentine market. Novozymes’ biological products marketed under the Nitragin was then included in the UPL’s portfolio, giving the company a complete range of biosolutions and crop protection products.
• In September 2020, BASF acquired the proprietary Glu-L technology for L-glufosinate ammonium from AgriMetis. With the help of this acquisition, the company aims to offer its customers more efficient products to protect against unwanted weeds with an improved formulation.

Demand - Drivers and Limitations

Following are the demand drivers for the biological control agents market:
• Increasing Awareness Regarding the Harmful Effects of Chemical Plant Protection Products
• Increasing Demand for Organic Food
• Advantages of Using Biological Control Agents over Chemical Products

The market is expected to face some limitations too due to the following challenges:
• Limited Shelf-Life of Biological Control Products
• Farmers’ Inhibitions Toward Biological Control Agents

How can this report add value?

Product/Innovation Strategy: The product segment helps the reader understand the different types of biological control agents products available, which are categorized into two categories, i.e., microbials and macrobials. Microbial-based products include active agents such as bacteria, fungi, viruses, and nematodes. On the other hand, macrobial includes the predators and parasitoids.

Growth/Marketing Strategy: The global biological control agents market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture.The favoured strategy for the companies has been partnerships and collaborations to strengthen their position in the biological control agents market.

For instance, in February 2021, FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences leader, formed a strategic partnership with Novozymes, the world player in biological solutions, to research, co-develop, and commercialize biological enzyme-based crop protection solutions for producers throughout the world.

Competitive Strategy: Key players in the global biological control agents market analyzed and profiled in the study involve microbials and microbials based product providers.Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global biological control agents market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

The top segment players leading the market include microbials-based product providers, and those who actively provide products based on both microbials and macrobials. As of 2022, players in the microbial industry capture around 61.67% of the presence in the market, and players in the second category account for around 38.33% of the presence in the market.

Some of the prominent players operating in this market are:
Company Type 1: Microbials-Based Product Providers

• AGBIOME, LLC
• Andermatt Group AG
• BASF SE
• Bayer AG
• Certis USA L.L.C.
• Corteva
• Nufarm
• Rizobacter
• Syngenta AG
• United Phosphorous Ltd.
• Valent BioSciences LLC

Company Type 2: Microbials and Macrobials-Based Product Providers

• Biobest Group NV
• Gowan Company, L.L.C.
• Koppert
• Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc.

Countries Covered
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Mexico
• South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Europe
• Spain
• Germany
• France
• U.K.
• Middle East and Africa
• Israel
• South Africa
• China
• Asia-Pacific
• Japan
• India
• Australia and New Zealand
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288334/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk said Tesla Inc.’s new plants in Germany and Texas are losing “billions of dollars” as the electric-vehicle maker tries to ramp up production.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Challenging;’ Recession Possible“

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Uber and Lyft Stock Are Down Big. A Recovery Could Be Under Way.

    Ride-sharing stocks Uber and Lyft had slumped this year, but analysts at Needham & Co. and Evercore ISI outlined reasons why the shares could recover more of their prepandemic drive.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Affirm: Will Investors Buying Now, Pay for It Later?

    A sell side firm says that 30-day delinquencies for the buy now pay later firm Affirm Holdings do not look that good. In this daily bar chart of AFRM, below, we can see that prices have endured a long and very painful decline in price. Prices have turned sideways for the past two months but still remain below the declining 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft La

  • Analysis: High energy prices could sink U.S. stocks during earnings season

    Sky-high oil prices pose yet another obstacle to U.S. corporate earnings, and some on Wall Street are worried this could sink stock prices even deeper into the red. Big retailers Target Corp and Walmart Inc have already warned that oil prices are cutting into their bottom lines. "On the surface, earnings remain strong, however surging energy prices may begin to cut into margins through 2022," said Jason Pride, chief investment officer, Private Wealth, at Glenmede.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reading drops 2.35% in latest adjustment

    Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped by 2.35% on Thursday, after recording a 1.3% increase earlier this month, according to data from BTC.com. See related article: China’s Guizhou province to slap backdated power charges on uncovered crypto miners Fast facts The mining difficulty reading is now at 29.57 trillion at a block height of 741,888, according to […]

  • Oil falls as investors eye recession risks

    TOKYO/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices continued to retreat on Thursday as investors reassessed the risks of recession and the impact of interest rate hikes in major economies on fuel demand. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $1.4, or 1.3%, to $104.78 a barrel by 0643 GMT. Brent crude futures fell $1.3, or 1.2%, to $110.40.

  • Crop Facilities Hit at Ukraine Port, Adding to War’s Food Damage

    (Bloomberg) -- Infrastructure owned by two major agriculture traders was damaged in Russian attacks at one of the biggest crop-handling ports in Ukraine, adding to the mounting losses suffered by its farm sector.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Ver

  • Maersk sees no let up in surging cost of shipping goods

    The cost of shipping goods has surged 25-30% since the start of the pandemic due to array of inflationary pressures that are "unlikely to abate in the short term," world No. 1 container shipping company Maersk told Reuters on Wednesday. Maersk is viewed as a bellwether for global trade as it transports goods for retailers and consumer companies from Walmart and Nike to Unilever. "I think some more inflation (will) come through in the years to come," Vincent Clerc, chief executive of Ocean and Logistics at Maersk said in an interview during the Consumer Goods Forum's Global Summit conference in Dublin.

  • Toyota Cuts Production Again. It’s Bad News for the Stock—and Car Prices.

    The company expects to manufacture about 800,000 vehicles in July. Prior expectations were for 850,000 units.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Brazil's Vale to spend $400 million in 2022 to remove tailings dams

    The dam elimination program, which began four years ago, has already cost the company $857 million of the $4 billion it projects to spend by 2035 in an effort to eliminate existing structures that could cause disasters like those in Brumadinho and Mariana, in Brazil's Minas Gerais state. Tailings dams are structures that contain mining waste. The breach of one in Brumadinho in 2019 killed 270 people and resulted in a wave of mining tailings impacting the region.

  • High Gas Prices Hit Demand as Drivers Cut Back at the Pump

    Drivers have begun consolidating trips or filling up their tanks with only as much fuel as they need to get by for a few days.