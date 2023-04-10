Global Biological Data Visualization Market Report 2023: Introduction of Virtual Reality Environments Presents Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Biological Data Visualization Market

Dublin, April 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biological Data Visualization Market (2023-2028) by Technique, Application, Platform, End-Use, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is estimated to be USD 1.05 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.10%.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapid Growth of Biological Data

Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence in Analysis of Biological Data

Increasing Awareness Amongst Physicians and Patients

Restraints

User- Interface Challenges Pertaining to Data Visualization

Lack of Computational Consistency for Data Management

Opportunities

Introduction of Virtual Reality Environments

Advanced Analytical Tools

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professional

Market Segmentations



The Global Biological Data Visualization Market is segmented based on Technique, Application, Platform, End-Use, and Geography.

By Technique, the market is classified into Microscopy, Magnetic Resonance, Imaging, Sequencing, X-ray Crystallography and others.

By Application, the market is classified into Cell and Organism Imaging, Structural Biology and Molecular Modelling, Genomics Analysis, Alignments, Phylogeny & Evolution and System Biology.

By Platform, the market is classified into Windows, Mac OS, Linux and others.

By End-Use, the market is classified into Academic Research, Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceuticals & Biotechnology Companies and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles



The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are 3M Co., Agilent Technologies Inc., Arivis AG, Becton, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

