Global Biological Implants Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Mode of Administration, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biological Implants Market Research Report by Product, Mode of Administration, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biological Implants Market size was estimated at USD 19.01 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 22.98 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.17% reaching USD 60.21 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Biological Implants Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Biological Implants Market, including Allergan Plc, Alphatec Spine, Inc, Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH, Baxter International, Inc., BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG, BioTissue, Conmed, CryoLife, Edward LifeSciences Corporation, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, IOP Ophthalmic Products, Inc., Johnson & Johnson, LifeCell corporation, Maxigen Biotech, Inc., Medtronic, MiMedx Group, Inc., NuVasive, Inc, Organogenesis, Inc., Osiris Therapeutics, Inc., RTI Surgical, Inc, Stryker Corporation, and Vericel Corporation.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Biological Implants Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Biological Implants Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Biological Implants Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Biological Implants Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Biological Implants Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Biological Implants Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Biological Implants Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Significant advancement in precise implant surgical procedures

5.2.2. Increasing aging population coupled with instances of diseases such as orthopedic and spinal disorders

5.2.3. Rising awareness of cosmetic implants

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. High production cost

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Technological innovations such as 3D printing and laser technology

5.4.2. Advancements in regenerative medicine and tissue engineering

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Scant reimbursement issues and high cost of the product



6. Biological Implants Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Allografts

6.3. Autografts

6.4. Xenografts



7. Biological Implants Market, by Mode of Administration

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Injectable

7.3. Surgical



8. Biological Implants Market, by Application

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Cardiovascular Implants

8.3. Orthopedic Implants

8.4. Soft Tissue Implants



9. Americas Biological Implants Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Biological Implants Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Biological Implants Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Allergan Plc

13.2. Alphatec Spine, Inc.

13.3. Auto Tissue Berlin GmbH

13.4. Baxter International, Inc.

13.5. BioPolymer GmbH & Co. KG

13.6. BioTissue

13.7. Conmed

13.8. CryoLife

13.9. Edward LifeSciences Corporation

13.10. Integra LifeSciences Corporation

13.11. IOP Ophthalmic Products, Inc.

13.12. Johnson & Johnson

13.13. LifeCell corporation

13.14. Maxigen Biotech, Inc.

13.15. Medtronic

13.16. MiMedx Group, Inc.

13.17. NuVasive, Inc.

13.18. Organogenesis, Inc.

13.19. Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

13.20. RTI Surgical, Inc.

13.21. Stryker Corporation

13.22. Vericel Corporation



14. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x214pq

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biological-implants-market-research-report-2021-to-2026---by-product-mode-of-administration-application-and-region-301453545.html

SOURCE Research and Markets