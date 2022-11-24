Global Biological Safety Cabinet Market Size to expand at a CAGR of 7.47% through 2028

Market Study Report

The business intelligence report on ‘Global Biological Safety Cabinet (Biosafety Cabinet) Market’ displays the industry's present growth rate and performance potential throughout the evaluation period of 2022–2028.

Pune, India, Nov. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, global Biological Safety Cabinet (Biosafety Cabinet) Market , which accumulated a valuation of around USD 196.8 million in 2021, is expected to record a decent CAGR of 7.47% during 2022-2028, and ultimately account for a valuation of USD 328.63 million by the end of the forecast period.

The primary market segments are thoroughly examined as well. Based on their product portfolios, financial standing, pricing policies, and R&D endeavors, important industry participants are evaluated for the benefit of stakeholders to determine the intensity of rivalry.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

Surge in the incidences of chronic diseases, soaring geriatric population, and increasing demand for portable wireless systems are the primary factors driving global biological safety cabinet market growth.

In addition, extensive R&D efforts across major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical corporations alongside favorable government policies that encourage the development of biosafety cabinets are estimated to further augment the revenue margins of the marketplace in the upcoming years.

Despite the positive outlook, the presence of better alternatives and the expensive nature of these equipment may severely limit the prospects of expansion for the market over the analysis period.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

In terms of type, the overall industry space has been segregated into class III type, class II type B, and class II type A.

Considering the scope of application, disease prevention and control, hospital, pharmaceutical factory, and academic research find impressive utility in worldwide biological safety cabinet market. Among these the pharmaceutical factory segment is anticipated to account for a promising share during the forecast period, ascribed to the ongoing R&D efforts within prominent pharmaceutical factories that necessitate the availability of top-notch facilities and equipment.

From a regional standpoint, North America market is poised to grow at a promising pace during the forecast period, owing to increasing incidences of chronic diseases, adoption of newer technologies, and notable R&D advancements in the region.

In similar line, Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for a substantial share of the overall market revenue during the review timeline, ascribed to increasing R&D budgets, favorable government policies, presence of skilled labor, and increasing investments by prominent moguls in the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to competitive landscape, Labconco Corporation, Donglian Hair Instrument, Biobase GmbH, Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Ltd, Kewaunee Scientific Corporation, Baker Company Inc., NuAire, Telstar Life Science Solutions, Airtech, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Esco Scientific, and others are the major players that are vying against each other to gain prominence in global biological safety cabinet industry sphere.

Global Biological Safety Cabinet (Biosafety Cabinet) Market, By Product Type (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Class III Type

Class II Type B

Class II Type A

Global Biological Safety Cabinet (Biosafety Cabinet) Market, By Application (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Disease Prevention and Control

Hospital

Pharmaceutical Factory

Academic Research

Global Biological Safety Cabinet (Biosafety Cabinet) Market, By Region (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Africa

United Arab Emirates

Iran

Rest of MEA

Global Biological Safety Cabinet (Biosafety Cabinet) Market, Company Profiles (Value, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Labconco Corporation

Donglian Hair Instrument

Biobase GmbH

Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Ltd

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Baker Company Inc.

NuAire

Telstar Life Science Solutions

Airtech

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Esco Scientific

FAQs:

1. What are global biological safety cabinet market’s size and projections for 2022-2028

2. How is global biological safety cabinet market being shaped throughout the assessment timeline by COVID-19 and its impeding factors

3. What is the competitive strategic window for growth potential in global biological safety cabinet market

4. What are the key geographical arenas that can influence global biological safety cabinet market revenue

TABLE OF CONTENTS:

Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Research Process

1.4 Scope and Coverage

1.4.1 Market Definition

1.4.2 Key Questions Answered

1.5 Market Segmentation

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Growth Opportunities By Segment

3.1 By Type

3.2 By Application

Chapter 4: Market Landscape

4.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.5.4 Challenges

4.5 Technological Roadmap

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 SWOT Analysis

4.8 Price Trend Analysis

4.9 Patent Analysis

4.10 Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19

Chapter 5: Biological Safety Cabinet [Biosafety Cabinet] Market by Type

5.1 Biological Safety Cabinet [Biosafety Cabinet] Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

5.2 Biological Safety Cabinet [Biosafety Cabinet] Market Overview

5.3 Class II Type A

5.3.4 Class II Type A: Geographic Segmentation

5.5 Class III Type

Chapter 6: Biological Safety Cabinet [Biosafety Cabinet] Market by Application

6.1 Biological Safety Cabinet [Biosafety Cabinet] Market Overview Snapshot and Growth Engine

6.2 Biological Safety Cabinet [Biosafety Cabinet] Market Overview

6.3 Pharmaceutical Factory

6.4 Hospital

6.5 Disease Prevention and Control

Chapter 7: Company Profiles and Competitive Analysis

7.1 Competitive Landscape

7.1.1 Competitive Positioning

