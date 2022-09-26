Global Biological Sample Handling Market to Grow at 8.2% Annually Through 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biological Sample Handling Market Research and Forecast 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biological sample handling market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period (2021-2027). Biological sample handling is a process of collection, storage, and processing of biological samples for further study or use. Compound management and biological sample management play a significant role in the drug discovery process and DNA extraction. Moreover, the collection and storage of human biological samples support the R&D industry for disease identification and fuel the trend to provide personalized medication.

The biological sample handling addresses various applications such as forensic investigation, the study of proteomics and genomics, and so on. The sample is stored in either cold storage or room temperature storage accordingly. The growing concern of sample integrity and security is the major driving factor for the market. Moreover, the IT implementation in healthcare will support and make the handling of samples easy.

Apart from these factors, some of the other factors such as the rising demand for the quality sample that can be used in a wide range of applications such as a clinical trial, research, and molecular epidemiology studies drives the market growth. The growing government initiatives to promote the life science industry and increasing drug R&D activities are also key factors responsible for the growth of the biological sample handling market.

However,, the increasing demand for a quality sample and the growing need for personalized, precision, and genomic medicine will be the opportunity for the biological sample handling market. In addition to this, the research and development activity and the increased spending for R&D in personalized treatment can be turn out to be a huge opportunity for the market.Key Topics Covered:

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Biological Sample Handling Market, By Storage Type

5.1.1. Cold Storage

5.1.2. Room Temperature Storage

5.2. Global Biological Sample Handling Market, By Application

5.2.1. Drug Discovery

5.2.2. Forensic Investigation

5.2.3. DNA Extraction

5.2.4. Proteomics and Genomics Studies

5.2.5. Others

5.3. Global Biological Sample Handling Market, By Ownership

5.3.1. Commercial

5.3.2. Academic/Research

