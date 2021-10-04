U.S. markets close in 4 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,297.49
    -59.55 (-1.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,965.32
    -361.14 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,251.14
    -315.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,211.64
    -29.99 (-1.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.10
    +2.22 (+2.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,767.80
    +9.40 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.65
    +0.11 (+0.51%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1628
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4720
    +0.0070 (+0.48%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.9190
    -0.0890 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,179.05
    -765.73 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,172.92
    +930.24 (+383.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,023.40
    -3.67 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,444.89
    -326.18 (-1.13%)
     

Global Biological Therapies Outlook for Cancer 2021-2026: Monoclonal Antibodies Segment Expected to Grow to $124.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8% During 2021 to 2026.

Research and Markets
·4 min read

Dublin, Oct. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biological Therapies for Cancer: Technologies and Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A rise in the number of cancer diagnoses, along with wider access and affordability of treatment regimes in developing countries, will stimulate growth in the global cancer therapy market. Cancer is the second leading cause of death in the U.S., and according to the American Cancer Society (ACS), 50% of men and 30% of women will develop some form of cancer in their lifetimes. In 2020, 19.3 million new cancer cases were diagnosed and about 10 million people died due to cancer. The incidence of cancers is anticipated to surpass 24 million in 2030 and 30 million in 2040.

Newer biotherapeutics have emerged in the past few years that have had significant impacts on cancer treatment and healthcare. The demand for newer and innovative oncology drugs will continue to grow as global healthcare systems emphasize cancer detection and treatment.

This report reviews global markets for biologic therapeutics for cancer and forecasts trends for the use of biologics and cancer treatments through 2026. It discusses important biologics, market share by cancer type, products on the market, market share by company and statistical information for cancer types prevalent globally. It also includes current issues and trends affecting the industry, as well as factors influencing demand. The report covers biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products.

The market and sales data for recent years give strong support for research and development (R&D) programs and the move toward biologic treatment for cancer, as well as within biologics toward human monoclonal antibodies, vaccines and CAR T-cell therapies.

Key Trends:

  • The global cancer biologics market should reach $143.0 billion by 2026 from $77.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

  • The monoclonal antibodies segment of the global cancer biologics market is expected to grow from $68.0 billion in 2021 to $124.1 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

  • The CAR T-cell therapy segment of the global cancer biologics market is expected to grow from $1.5 billion in 2021 to $7.3 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 37.5% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The report also covers biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products, including:

  • Treatment trends and sales patterns across major cancer indications for U.S., Europe (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K.), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Australia) and the rest of the world.

  • Market performance of major pharmaceutical companies.

  • Sales of leading cancer products across major indications from 2018 to 2020.

  • Biosimilars and their impact on currently marketed cancer biotherapeutics.

  • Competitor landscape and share analysis.

The Report Includes

  • An updated review of the global markets of biological therapies for cancer treatment and related technologies

  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020, estimates for 2021-2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

  • Estimation of the market size and revenue forecast for cancer biologics market and its sub-segments, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, cancer type, and geographic region

  • Coverage of biological products in development, biological products in clinical trials, and currently marketed and late-stage development biologic cancer products

  • Discussion of biological therapies products available in the market, industry structure, cancer markets in newly emerging therapeutics, and analysis of biosimilars drugs and their impact on the market

  • Review of cancer statistics and epidemiology insights and SWOT analysis of various cancer biotherapeutics present in the market

  • A look at major issues and trends with relate to the R&D of more effective cancer treatment, and new cancer therapeutics in development, and outlook on cancer clinical trials

  • Key marketed drugs and recent approvals, sales statistics and past performance of the top selling biologics, and insight into their patent expiries

  • Insight into the growth development strategies of the key market players operating within the global market; their key competitive landscape and company share analysis

  • Descriptive company profiles of the leading market participants, including Amgen Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., GlaxoSmithKline, Merck & Co. Inc., and Pfizer Inc.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amgen Inc.

  • AstraZeneca

  • Bristol Myers Squibb

  • Eli Lilly And Co.

  • Genmab

  • Gilead Sciences Inc.

  • Glaxosmithkline

  • Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Merck & Co.

  • Novartis

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Roche (F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/be0hey

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • RedHill's stock is up 7.0% as it shares new data about experimental COVID-19 drug

    Shares of Redhill Biopharma Ltd. gained 7.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said it had new data from a Phase 2/3 clinical study evaluating its experimental oral antiviral opaganib in severely ill, hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Redhill said the treatment candidate reduced mortality by 62% when evaluating 251 of the 475 patients enrolled in the study. Several companies developing COVID-19 drugs have shared new data since Friday, when Merck & Co. Inc. said its experimental oral

  • 3 Stocks That Might Soar With Pills for COVID

    Are we seeing a major shift into oral medications for COVID? Our Foolish roundtable picks three of the strongest stocks in this rising subsector.

  • Why Xenon Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Screaming Higher Today

    Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: XENE), a clinical-stage biotech, is having a superb showing in pre-market trading Monday morning. The biotech's shares, in fact, jumped by as much as 98%, on extremely heavy volume, before 8 a.m. today. Ahead of the opening bell, Xenon announced positive mid-stage trial results for XEN1101 as a potential treatment for adult patients with focal epilepsy.

  • 2 Top Healthcare Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    In my view, it's a lot easier to be patient with your stocks when they're strong performers right out of the gate as a result of an effective business model and firm fundamentals. Instead, check the business model and fundamentals, if those are solid, your underperforming new stock could be worth the wait with time. The two healthcare companies I'll be discussing today will probably continue to grow steadily over the next decade, just as they have in recent times.

  • Moderna Stock Tumbled Because Good News on a Covid Pill Is Bad News for Vaccines

    Vaccine manufacturer stocks slumped Friday after Merck announced promising results for a Covid-19 oral pill.

  • After COVID-19, Could This Be the Next Billion-Dollar Vaccine Market?

    For vaccine leaders Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), the coronavirus vaccine market represents more than $50 billion this year. Moderna expects $20 billion in vaccine sales. And Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) will split profits after taking in $33.

  • Tesla Avoided the Chip Problems That Hit GM and Other Car Makers. Here’s How.

    Tesla is growing while the auto production around the globe plummets. The EV pioneer is, apparently, beating other auto makers to chips. How come?

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy In October

    Biotech stocks took a beating in September. The bellwether funds iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ: IBB) and SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEMKT: XBI) both lost a significant chunk of their value last month. Investors, in effect, went into risk-off mode following this news.

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell 11% in September

    The e-commerce leader's shares have come down from an extremely high valuation. That could be a good thing.

  • Here's Why the Chip Shortage May Hurt Chipmakers Like NXP and TSMC in 2023

    The industry may be overreacting to the current semiconductor undersupply, setting up a swing to the other extreme in two years.

  • Are II-VI Incorporated's (NASDAQ:IIVI) Fundamentals Good Enough to Warrant Buying Given The Stock's Recent Weakness?

    II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) has had a rough three months with its share price down 17%. However, the company's fundamentals...

  • BioNTech CEO reportedly says a different COVID vaccine may be needed by next year

    BioNTech's chief executive officer, Ugur Sahin, warns that COVID-19 will keep mutating and a new vaccine may be needed as soon as mid next year.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That'll Make You Richer in the Fourth Quarter (and Beyond)

    Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have been off to the races -- and with good reason. Chances are that growth stocks still have plenty of runway left to shine. Right now, the following trio of fast-growing companies stands out for all the right reasons, and offers the potential to make investors a lot richer in the fourth quarter, and most importantly, well beyond.

  • 3 Stocks That Could Double From Current Levels; Oppenheimer Says ‘Buy’

    We all want to know where the markets are going. They’re off their record peaks, hit in earlier September, and the main indexes have recently been alternating up and down sessions. It’s a confusing situation, and investors can be forgiven for uncertainty. Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, believes the S&P "becomes increasingly attractive toward 4,230 (July low)." Looking ahead, Wald boosts his Q1’22 projection for the benchmark index to 4,800 from 4,400. Noting that the index-

  • Here's Some Good News for AMC Shareholders

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has some pretty optimistic shareholders. AMC stock is up over 1,800% this year. On Sept. 30, AMC announced a repurchase of $35 million of its debt bearing a minimum 15% interest rate.

  • 5 Discounted Growth Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) by 2030

    These innovative stocks have been beaten down recently, but they could make patient investors a lot richer by the turn of the decade.

  • How Come No One Is Talking About This Explosive Growth Stock?

    Marqeta has formed partnerships with companies like Google, Square, and Goldman Sachs, but it's still flying under many people's radar.

  • Merck’s Covid Pill Progress Sparks Asian Vaccine Stock Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- Makers of vaccines and other coronavirus treatments dropped in Asia after Merck & Co. said its experimental pill cuts the risk of hospitalization and death from Covid-19 in half. Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia Billio

  • Top 10 Stocks in Mason Hawkins’ Portfolio: MGM, Baidu, and More

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 stocks in Mason Hawkins’ portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Hawkins’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to Top 5 Stocks in Mason Hawkins’ Portfolio: MGM, Baidu, and More. Renowned value investor Mason Hawkins is the founder, chairman, and chief […]

  • Will PayPal Be a Trillion-Dollar Stock by 2025?

    When eBay spun off PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) in an IPO in 2015, the online payments company was worth about $45 billion. Today, PayPal has a market cap of just over $300 billion. PayPal's annual revenue grew from $9.24 billion in 2015 to $21.45 billion in 2020, as its number of active accounts rose from 179 million to 377 million.