Global Biologics Market Analysis Report 2022-2025 & 2030 Featuring Merck & Co, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, & Pfizer

The global biologics market reached a value of nearly $253,414.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $253,414.8 million in 2020 to $420,551.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 10.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 and reach $664,744.2 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from aging population, government initiatives, ability to command high prices, and increased need for immunology. The market was restrained by pricing pressure from regulators, and lack of awareness on biosimilars among primary care physicians and specialists.

Going forward increase in funding, technological advancements, increase in healthcare access, robust research and development activities for development of oral biologics, lean towards pills over injections, and increasing robust pipeline of biologics will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the biologics market in the future include high stringency and low turnover for clinical trials, stringent regulations related to biosimilar approvals, prolonged production and approval time, and nomenclature challenges.

The demand for biologics is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The pharmaceutical companies across the world are investing in research and development of vaccines against COVID-19, is positively affecting the biologics market. Many vaccines by pharmaceutical companies are under clinical trials. Consequently, if any of the vaccine under trial show further promising results against COVID-19, the biologics market will see significant growth.

The biologics market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 67.4% of the total market in 2019. Companies in the market face completion for new product developments and technological advances. Major players in the market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Eli Lilly and Company.

The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by type will arise in the monoclonal antibodies segment, which will gain $75,160.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the monoclonal antibodies market segmented by type will arise in the anti-cancer mabs segment, which will gain $40,412.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the therapeutic proteins market segmented by type will arise in the metabolic disorders therapeutic proteins segment, which will gain $23,961.4 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the vaccines market segmented by type will arise in the anti-infective vaccines segment, which will gain $13,307.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by route of administration will arise in the others segment, which will gain $164,888.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by drug classification will arise in the branded drugs segment, which will gain $130,303.2 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by mode of purchase will arise in the prescription drugs segment, which will gain $129,786.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacies segment, which will gain $79,943.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The biologics market size will gain the most in the USA at $84,453.4 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the biologics market include leveraging revised and less stringent regulations to develop new and improved biologics, shifting to biologic drug development to capitalize on the growing demand for these drugs, investing in R&D for the development of innovative biologics, and investing in research and development of biologics for the treatment of complex diseases.

Player-adopted strategies in the biologics market include expanding through establishment of manufacturing and R&D facilities, expanding through new biologic launches for specific diseases and sustainable investments, expanding through acquisition of biotechnology companies, and expanding through strategic collaborations & agreements with industry leaders.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the biologics companies to focus on research & development, use of large molecules, focus on drug development for complex diseases, expand in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, leverage online pharmacies, targeting local pharmacies to spread awareness, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users, skimmed pricing for innovative drugs, direct-to-customer (DTC) advertising, participate in trade shows and events, increased requirement of R&D scientists.



