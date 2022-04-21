U.S. markets close in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,419.25
    -40.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,011.65
    -149.14 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,255.09
    -197.97 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,010.19
    -27.99 (-1.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.98
    +0.79 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,949.10
    -6.50 (-0.33%)
     

  • Silver

    24.63
    -0.64 (-2.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0851
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9230
    +0.0830 (+2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3033
    -0.0032 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.2190
    +0.2920 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,481.68
    +149.86 (+0.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    965.50
    -6.42 (-0.66%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,627.95
    -1.27 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,553.06
    +335.21 (+1.23%)
     

Global Biologics Market Analysis Report 2022-2025 & 2030 Featuring Merck & Co, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, & Pfizer

·7 min read

DUBLIN, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biologics Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2030, By Type, Distribution Channel, Route Of Administration, Drug Classification, Mode Of Purchase" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global biologics market reached a value of nearly $253,414.8 million in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $253,414.8 million in 2020 to $420,551.5 million in 2025 at a rate of 10.7%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 and reach $664,744.2 million in 2030.

Growth in the historic period resulted from aging population, government initiatives, ability to command high prices, and increased need for immunology. The market was restrained by pricing pressure from regulators, and lack of awareness on biosimilars among primary care physicians and specialists.

Going forward increase in funding, technological advancements, increase in healthcare access, robust research and development activities for development of oral biologics, lean towards pills over injections, and increasing robust pipeline of biologics will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the biologics market in the future include high stringency and low turnover for clinical trials, stringent regulations related to biosimilar approvals, prolonged production and approval time, and nomenclature challenges.

The demand for biologics is anticipated to grow at a rapid pace due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. The pharmaceutical companies across the world are investing in research and development of vaccines against COVID-19, is positively affecting the biologics market. Many vaccines by pharmaceutical companies are under clinical trials. Consequently, if any of the vaccine under trial show further promising results against COVID-19, the biologics market will see significant growth.

The biologics market is highly concentrated, with a small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 67.4% of the total market in 2019. Companies in the market face completion for new product developments and technological advances. Major players in the market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Bristol Myers Squibb Company, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Amgen Inc., Sanofi S.A., and Eli Lilly and Company.

The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by type will arise in the monoclonal antibodies segment, which will gain $75,160.9 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the monoclonal antibodies market segmented by type will arise in the anti-cancer mabs segment, which will gain $40,412.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the therapeutic proteins market segmented by type will arise in the metabolic disorders therapeutic proteins segment, which will gain $23,961.4 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the vaccines market segmented by type will arise in the anti-infective vaccines segment, which will gain $13,307.5 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by route of administration will arise in the others segment, which will gain $164,888.7 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by drug classification will arise in the branded drugs segment, which will gain $130,303.2 million of global annual sales by 2025.

The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by mode of purchase will arise in the prescription drugs segment, which will gain $129,786.1 million of global annual sales by 2025. The top opportunities in the biologics market segmented by distribution channel will arise in the hospital pharmacies segment, which will gain $79,943.8 million of global annual sales by 2025. The biologics market size will gain the most in the USA at $84,453.4 million.

Market-trend-based strategies for the biologics market include leveraging revised and less stringent regulations to develop new and improved biologics, shifting to biologic drug development to capitalize on the growing demand for these drugs, investing in R&D for the development of innovative biologics, and investing in research and development of biologics for the treatment of complex diseases.

Player-adopted strategies in the biologics market include expanding through establishment of manufacturing and R&D facilities, expanding through new biologic launches for specific diseases and sustainable investments, expanding through acquisition of biotechnology companies, and expanding through strategic collaborations & agreements with industry leaders.

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the biologics companies to focus on research & development, use of large molecules, focus on drug development for complex diseases, expand in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, leverage online pharmacies, targeting local pharmacies to spread awareness, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users, skimmed pricing for innovative drugs, direct-to-customer (DTC) advertising, participate in trade shows and events, increased requirement of R&D scientists.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Biologics Market Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction
6.1. Segmentation By Geography
6.2. Segmentation By Type
6.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies (MAbS) Segmentation By Type
6.2.2. Therapeutic Proteins Segmentation By Type
6.2.3. Vaccines Segmentation By Type
6.3. Segmentation By Route Of Administration
6.4. Segmentation By Drug Classification
6.5. Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase
6.6. Segmentation By Distribution Channel

7. Biologics Market Characteristics
7.1. Market Definition
7.2. Segmentation By Type
7.2.1. Therapeutic Proteins
7.2.2. Monoclonal Antibodies ((MAbS)
7.2.3. Vaccines
7.3. Market Segmentation By Route Of Administration
7.3.1. Oral
7.3.2. Others (IV and IP)
7.4. Market Segmentation By Drug Classification
7.4.1. Branded Drugs
7.4.2. Generic Drugs
7.5. Market Segmentation By Mode Of Purchase
7.5.1. Prescription Drugs
7.5.2. Over-The-Counter (OTC) Drugs
7.6. Market Segmentation By Distribution Channel
7.6.1. Hospital Pharmacies
7.6.2. Retail Pharmacies
7.6.3. Online Pharmacies

8. Biologics Market, Supply Chain Analysis
8.1. Raw Material Suppliers
8.2. Research and Development
8.2.1. Clinical Studies
8.2.2. Contract Research Organization (CRO)
8.2.3. Approval
8.3. Biologics Manufacturing
8.3.1. Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO)
8.4. Distribution
8.4.1. Wholesalers/Distributors
8.4.2. Retailers
8.4.3. End Users

9. Biologics Market Product Analysis - Product Examples

10. Biologics Market Customer Information
10.1. Awareness Of The Patients For Biosimilars And Biologics
10.2. Perception On The Adoption Of Biosimilars
10.3. Patients' Preference For Biosimilar Over Biologics
10.4. Preference For Influenza Vaccines With Fewer Side Effects
10.5. Hesitance Of Patients Towards Immunization Vaccines Due To Its Side Effects
10.6. Patient Preference for Biologic treatments for Psoriasis
10.7. Patients' Preference for Biologics Over Biosimilar

11. Biologics Market Trends And Strategies
11.1. Revised FDA Regulations To Facilitate Biologics Drug Development
11.2. Higher Profit Margins For Biologics
11.3. Shift From Small Molecules To Biologics
11.4. Robust Research & Development
11.5. Demand For Biologics In The Treatment Of Complex Diseases
11.6. Single Use-Technologies For Cost-Effective Production

Companies Mentioned

  • Merck & Co., Inc.

  • AbbVie Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • Johnson & Johnson

  • Pfizer Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40wwhd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biologics-market-analysis-report-2022-2025--2030-featuring-merck--co-abbvie-f-hoffmann-la-roche-johnson--johnson--pfizer-301530433.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Novavax nears FDA advisory meeting date

    Novavax signaled a positive outlook for its vaccine pipeline Wednesday with announcements at the World Vaccine Congress and an update on its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) has More Than Enough Funding to Function Until the Approval Process is Finished, but Investors may Need to be Ready for a Long Wait

    Cassava Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SAVA) a clinical stage biotechnology company, is developing a drug for Alzheimer - a neurodegenerative disease, affecting more than 35.7 million people worldwide (6 million in the US). In this article, we will review Cassava's product line and cash capacity to fund further research until FDA approval.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Crashed on Thursday

    Hydrogen fuel cell pioneer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is taking investors on a wild ride this week. On Tuesday, the maker of fuel cells for forklifts announced a deal to supply its marquee customer, Walmart (NYSE: WMT), with up to 20 tons of green hydrogen per day. On Wednesday, however, Plug Power quickly began giving back those gains, ending the session down 5%.

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Dropped 8.7% on Wednesday

    Shares of solar microinverter company Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) fell as much as 9.7% today as the solar industry overall cratered. There wasn't significant news out about Enphase or any major solar energy company today, which makes the move a little mysterious.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2032

    Short-term stock market jitters are a great opportunity to pick up high-growth stocks like these at a discount.

  • 2 Stocks I'm Buying in April

    Because it takes care of the technology, customers can have top-notch website speed. Additionally, Cloudflare provides cybersecurity for the customers on its servers. Currently, Cloudflare has data centers in more than 250 cities globally, each of which stores code for customers on its cloud website hosting service.

  • Alcoa stock dips on earnings, supply chain challenges

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss first quarter earnings for aluminum company Alcoa.

  • Is Veru Stock a Buy Now?

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) is a bit of an oddball in biotech. It's developing medicines for breast cancer and treatment-resistant prostate cancer, but it's also trialing a therapy for severe COVID-19, not to mention making a globally distributed reproductive health product. With a gain like that, could Veru be a diamond in the rough?

  • 8 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management

    In this article, we discuss 8 stocks to sell now according to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Cantor’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 4 Stocks to Sell Now According to Mitch Cantor’s Mountain Lake Investment Management. California-based hedge fund Mountain […]

  • Why Spotify, DraftKings, and Paramount Global Shares Plunged Today

    Shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT), DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG), and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) were all down big on Wednesday, falling 10.9%, 7.8%, and 8.6%, respectively, on the day. One might think that today's reaction is a bit severe, and that Netflix's troubles may be more company-specific. One might think Paramount Global would get a more bullish turn today, given that it is a direct competitor to Netflix and is much cheaper.

  • Why Alcoa Stock Is Crashing Today

    The aluminum producer earned record profit in its first quarter, but many believe the best might be over.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy AMD, and 1 Reason to Sell

    The last five years have been very good for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Case in point: An investment of $10,000 in AMD made in April 2017 would now be worth $75,600. Shares are down 35% year-to-date as investors have soured on the technology sector.

  • Shopify Stock Gets a Price Target Cut. But There Are Reasons to Be Bullish.

    Tech stocks got rocked on Wednesday, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling 1.4% after two straight days of gains -- hurt by a shock-and-awe earnings miss at tech bellwether Netflix, which reported its first decline in subscriber numbers in 10 years. The damage began with Netflix, but wasn't contained to Netflix. For no apparent reason other than simple investor revulsion over growth stocks, Shopify (SHOP) stock also sold off Wednesday. And yet, while there was no specific news to explain Shopify's

  • Tesla CEO Elon Musk: 'People do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program'

    "I was surprised that people do not realize the magnitude of the Optimus robot program," the Tesla CEO said on the company's earnings call late Wednesday.

  • Why Shares of Rivian Are Falling Today

    Through yesterday's trading session, investors who have hitched a ride with Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) have endured a rocky road, with the stock falling 22% in April. As of 10:49 a.m. ET, Rivian's stock is down 3.6%, recovering slightly from its earlier slide of 6.3%. Although the buy rating remains unchanged, Vijay Rakesh, an analyst at Mizuho, has reduced the price target to $90 from $95.

  • Why Is Nio Stock Dropping Today?

    A legendary investor has called a bottom for the Chinese stock market, but some investors still aren't sure.

  • 3 Top Biotech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Biotech stocks are down big since last summer. The media's focus on gene editing, messenger RNA (mRNA), and monoclonal antibodies may have waned, but some patients are already benefiting. Admittedly, shares of Regeneron are doing just fine.

  • Tesla reports record profit, Elon Musk teases Cybertruck during earnings call

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi and Pras Subramanian discuss first quarter earnings for Tesla, production issues amid supply chain disruptions, consumer demand, cost increases, and inflation.

  • Morgan Stanley Sees Gains of at Least 50% in These 2 Stock Giants

    The Federal Reserve changed course last month, implementing its first interest rate hike in 3 years, and announcing the end of its long-standing policy of bond purchases – quantitative easing – going forward. The moves are a direct response to high inflation, a necessary shift when the inflation is running at 8.5% annualized. In the meantime, markets are volatile. Stock and bond markets are fluctuating, and we’re starting to see short-term bond yields exceed the long-term. It’s definitely intere

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks decline as earnings roll in

    U.S. stocks advanced Thursday as investors continued to monitor a steady stream of corporate earnings results against a backdrop of elevated inflation and further Fed policy tightening.