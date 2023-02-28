Global Biologics Safety Testing Market Report 2023: Rising Development of Biologics and Biosimilars to Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The " Global Biologics Safety Testing Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Services), Application (mAbs, Vaccine, Cell & Gene Therapy), Test Type (Sterility Test, Endotoxin, Mycoplasma, Bioburden), End User (Biopharma, CDMO) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biologics safety testing market is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027 from USD 3.6 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the global biologics safety testing market is driven by factors such as the strict regulatory scenario implemented for quality control testing for biopharmaceutical production, the increase in the number of approved biologics products worldwide, growing use of biologics safety testing reagents and kits for cell culture contamination detection, and increases in R&D spending and government support will significantly boost biologics testing activities.

By product & service segment, the service segment accounted for the largest share of the Biologics Safety Testing market

Based on product and service, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into consumables, services, and instruments. In 2021, the services segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to large biopharmaceutical companies routinely outsourcing numerous tasks, such as process and product validation, process monitoring and quality control, toxicology, and other preclinical studies.

By application, the monoclonal antibodies development and manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share of the Biologics safety testing market

Based on application, the biologics safety testing market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies development and manufacturing, vaccines development and manufacturing, blood and blood products development and manufacturing, cellular and gene therapy products development and manufacturing, and other applications. In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies development and manufacturing segment accounted for the largest market share. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of regulatory approvals.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the biologics safety testing market.

The biologics safety testing market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in the outsourcing industry in the Asia Pacific region, vastly expanding R&D funding by biopharmaceutical companies and government, minimized outsourcing costs, and rising patient population resulting in growing manufacturing of biologics are expected to drive market growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of the Biologics safety testing market in 2021

North America accounted for the largest share of the biologics safety testing market in 2021. Rapid growth in the biopharmaceutical industry is the major factor driving the growth of the North American biologics safety testing market. The high number of pre-registration and other-phase drugs in the pipeline by pharmaceutical companies and biotechnology/gene therapy/genomics companies and the presence of major market players in this region are also driving the market for biologics safety testing in North America.

