Global Biomarkers Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027 - Key Vendors are Abbott, BioMerieux, Biohit, CENTOGENE, Creative Diagnostics F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Fujirebio, General Electric, TAmiRNA

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Dublin, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomarkers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.44%.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Vendor Landscape, Competitive Analysis, and Critical Market Strategies are Included in this Global Biomarkers Market Report

Biomarkers are increasingly useful tools to predict prognosis and response to therapy in cancer patients. Furthermore, it allows to improve understanding of mechanisms of action and resistance to treatment.

GLOBAL BIOMARKERS MARKET SEGMENTATION

Oncology dominated the indication segment because biomarkers are being largely used for cancer research and diagnostics due to its high prevalence worldwide. Biomarkers in the field of oncology has revolutionized the diagnostics and treatment pathways.

Diagnostics dominated the application segment. However, the application of biomarkers in drug discovery & development is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period because biomarkers studies is expected to become an integral part of the drug development process with the aim of developing more effective drugs at a lower cost

Diagnostic biomarker dominated the type of segment as diagnostic biomarker studies have entered a new era where it holds promise for early diagnosis and effective treatment of many diseases.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America dominated the geography because biomarkers have been in use highly for diagnostic purposes, drug discovery & development, and precision medicine. The increase in R&D expenditures and fundings for biomarker-driven drug discovery & development and precision medicine is one of the major driving factors in all the regions.

APAC is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 13.96% during the forecast period. Increasing developments and incorporation of advanced technologies to enhance the biomarker-based testing and increasing demand for biomarkers in drug development and personalized medicine are one of the primary factors in the region.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Increased Adoption of Biomarkers in Personalized Medicine is driving the global biomarkers market growth. As many healthcare settings have gained interest in personalized/precision medicine, many vendors have increased the studies focusing on identifying biomarkers to provide healthcare system solutions to them.

Increasing focus on digital biomarkers will also drive the global Currently, several digital biomarkers are being tested for feasibility and reliability in Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease and clinical outcome assessments.

Increasing discovery of epigenetic biomarkers for oncology is also driving the biomarker technologies market. There are more emerging companies increasing their research & development focus on discovering more epigenetics to diagnose various types of cancers.

Technological Advancements in Biomarker Discovery are also positively impacting the biomarkers diagnostics industry. For instance, a recent development in portable biosensors allows rapid, accurate, and on-site detection of biomarkers, which helps prevent disease spread by controlling sources.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

Multiple companies partnering and investing in biomarkers research and development will help the companies to innovate new drugs and reduce the economic burden.

Key Vendors

  • Abbott company

  • BioMerieux

  • Biohit OYJ

  • CENTOGENE

  • Creative Diagnostics

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche company

  • Fujirebio

  • General Electric (GE) company

  • TAmiRNA

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Accure Therapeutics

  • Agilent

  • Almac Group

  • Applied Research Using OMIC Sciences (AROMICS)

  • Bio-Rad Laboratories

  • BioVision

  • Caris Life Sciences

  • Denovo Biopharma

  • Dreamgenics

  • Eisai

  • Epigenomics

  • Immunovia

  • Insilico Medicine

  • Lexogen

  • Monument Tx

  • Oryzon Genomics

  • Plexision

  • Rules-Based Medicine

  • Siemens Healthineers

  • Second Genome Therapeutics

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific

  • Ymir Genomics

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Research Objectives

3 Research Process

4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.1.1 Inclusions
4.1.2 Exclusions
4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
4.4.1 Market Segmentation by Indication
4.4.2 Market Segmentation by Application
4.4.3 Market Segmentation by Type
4.4.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation

6 Market at a Glance

7 Introduction
7.1 Overview

8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increased Adoption of Biomarkers in Personalized Medicine
8.2 Increasing Focus on Digital Biomarkers
8.3 Increased Discovery of Epigenetic Biomarkers in Oncology

9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Increase in the Number of Pipeline Biomarkers
9.2 Rising Adoption of Biomarkers in Disease Diagnostics
9.3 Technological Advancements in Biomarker Discovery

10 Market Restraints
10.1 High Cost and Time-Consuming Development
10.2 High Number of False Discoveries
10.3 Strict Regulations and Ethics for Biomarker Validation & Qualification

11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.2.1 Insights by Indication
11.2.2 Insights by Application
11.2.3 Insights by Type
11.2.4 Insights by Geography
11.3 Five Forces Analysis

12 Indication
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Oncology
12.4 Cardiology
12.5 Neurology
12.6 Immunology
12.7 Others

13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Diagnostics
13.4 Drug Discovery & Development
13.5 Personalized Medicine
13.6 Others

14 Type
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Diagnostic Biomarkers
14.4 Monitoring Biomarkers
14.5 Prognostic Biomarkers
14.6 Predictive Biomarkers
14.7 Susceptibility Biomarkers
14.8 Other Biomarkers

15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ep7egl

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


