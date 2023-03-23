U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

Global Biomass Gasification Market Outlook to 2030: Increasing Requirement for Renewable Resources is Powering Market

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Biomass Gasification Market

Global Biomass Gasification Market
Global Biomass Gasification Market

Dublin, March 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomass Gasification Market Outlook by Source, Gasifier Technology, Application - Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As per the market research report, the total size of the biomass gasification market was USD 107.7 billion in 2022, and it will grow at a rate of 7.16%, reaching USD 187.3 billion by 2030.

Companies Mentioned

  • Valmet Oyj

  • EQTEC PLC

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • ThyssenKrupp AG

  • Enerkem Inc.

  • Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

  • Shanghai Haiqi Environmental Protection Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Syntech Bioenergy LLC

  • Fulcrum Bioenergy Inc.

  • Recor

  • Bellwether Recuperative Gasification Ltd.

  • Chanderpur Group

  • Infinite Energy Pvt. Ltd.

  • Enersol Biopower Private Limited

  • Yosemite Clean Energy

  • Syncraft

  • DP CleanTech

Forest Waste Is Biggest Feedstock for Biomass Gasification

Forest waste leads the source segment with a share of above 30%, and it will continue on this path in the years to come. This is credited to the increasing count of CHP projects using forest waste. This is because it has an enormous amount of organic matter, macromolecules, and cellulose, supporting in the generation of heat.

Fixed-Bed Gasifier Usage Will Have Fastest Growth in Usage

The usage of fixed-bed gasifiers will grow at a rate of above 8%, because of the simplicity, solid retention time, low ash carry, and high rate of carbon conversion of this variant.

Furthermore, the increasing requirement for power is propelling the advance of the industry. Fixed-bed gasifiers are flexible enough to use various kinds of biomass, cope with small particles, and guarantee heat and mass transfer via oxidation.

Process Is Used Most Extensively for Chemical Applications

Chemical production has the largest share, credited to the increasing acceptance of gasification for the manufacturing of a range of valuable commodities, such as ethanol.

The cost-effectiveness of its operation, requirement for low-value feedstock, such as agricultural and domestic biological waste, and high output are increasing the acceptance of the gasification procedure for the production of high-value chemicals.

APAC Contributes Highest Revenue to Gasifier Suppliers

  • APAC leads the industry, and it will continue like this till the end of this decade. This is credited to the large forest area in China and India, resulting in an easy accessibility of biomass for the production of chemicals, heat, and electricity through the gasification procedure.

  • Therefore, the easy access to waste and biomass, including sawdust, wood pulp, and paper, is snowballing the use of gasifiers in many industries for pollution minimization and safe waste disposal.

  • Furthermore, the growing electricity consumption because of the rampant urbanization and industrialization in emerging economies is driving the industry.

Increasing Requirement for Renewable Resources Is Powering Market

The requirement for sources of renewable energy is rising due to the reduction of the reserves of fossil fuels and the growing consciousness of the destructive ecological impact of petroleum and its byproducts. Furthermore, the increasing necessity for cost-effective, clean, and ecological production of heat will drive the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

160

Forecast Period

2022 - 2030

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$107.7 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030

$187.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

7.1%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Scope

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Voice of Industry Experts/KOLs

Chapter 5. Market Indicators

Chapter 6. Industry Outlook
6.1. Market Dynamics
6.1.1. Trends
6.1.2. Drivers
6.1.3. Restraints/challenges
6.1.4. Impact analysis of drivers/restraints
6.2. Impact of COVID-19
6.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Chapter 7. Global Market
7.1. Overview
7.2. Market Revenue, by Source (2017-2030)
7.3. Market Revenue, by Gasifier Technology (2017-2030)
7.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)
7.5. Market Revenue, by Region (2017-2030)

Chapter 8. North America Market
8.1. Overview
8.2. Market Revenue, by Source (2017-2030)
8.3. Market Revenue, by Gasifier Technology (2017-2030)
8.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)
8.5. Market Revenue, by Country (2017-2030)

Chapter 9. Europe Market
9.1. Overview
9.2. Market Revenue, by Source (2017-2030)
9.3. Market Revenue, by Gasifier Technology (2017-2030)
9.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)
9.5. Market Revenue, by Country (2017-2030)

Chapter 10. APAC Market
10.1. Overview
10.2. Market Revenue, by Source (2017-2030)
10.3. Market Revenue, by Gasifier Technology (2017-2030)
10.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)
10.5. Market Revenue, by Country (2017-2030)

Chapter 11. LATAM Market
11.1. Overview
11.2. Market Revenue, by Source (2017-2030)
11.3. Market Revenue, by Gasifier Technology (2017-2030)
11.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)
11.5. Market Revenue, by Country (2017-2030)

Chapter 12. MEA Market
12.1. Overview
12.2. Market Revenue, by Source (2017-2030)
12.3. Market Revenue, by Gasifier Technology (2017-2030)
12.4. Market Revenue, by Application (2017-2030)
12.5. Market Revenue, by Country (2017-2030)

Chapter 13. Competitive Landscape
13.1. List of Market Players and Their Offerings
13.2. Competitive Benchmarking of Key Players
13.3. Product Benchmarking of Key Players
13.4. Recent Strategic Developments

Chapter 14. Company Profiles

Chapter 15. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qakba3

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


