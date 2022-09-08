Global Biomass Power Market Report 2022: High Rate of Depletion of Fossil Fuels Creates Opportunities

Company Logo

Global Biomass Power Market

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomass Power Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Feedstock (Solid Biofuel, Liquid Biofuel), by Technology (Combustion, Gasification), by Region (North America, EU, APAC), and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biomass power market size is expected to reach USD 203.61 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period. The growing concerns about Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions have resulted in favorable policies and regulations for renewable energy, which has been the key factor driving the growth of this market.

Solid biofuel has emerged as the dominant feedstock segment in the market owing to its easy availability. Moreover, it is simpler to use than liquid biofuel and biogas in power generation applications. The combustion technology segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021, in terms of revenue.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to lower costs of combustion technology than anaerobic digestion and gasification technologies. Europe has emerged as the major regional market owing to the presence of supportive policies and plans, coupled with the announcement of the phasing-out of coal-based power plants by the leading European countries, such as the U.K., Germany, and France.



Biomass Power Market Report Highlights

In terms of revenue, the solid biofuel segment accounted for the dominant revenue share in 2021 and is projected to expected further over the forecast period.

Germany dominated the Europe regional market and accounted for the maximum revenue share in 2021.

The high rate of depletion of fossil fuels in the Europe region is creating ample growth opportunities for this market.

The European Union has set a target to fulfill a significant portion of its energy requirements from renewable sources.

The focus of governments of different countries of the region on reducing carbon emissions also creates ample opportunities for the market.

Some of the major strategic initiatives undertaken by vendors in the biomass power market include M&A & R&D activities, overseas business expansions, and strategic collaborations among the market participants.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Biomass Power Market Variables, Trends & Scope



Chapter 4. Biomass Power Market: Technology Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Technology Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Combustion

4.2.1. Central Biomass Power market estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Million MWh) (USD Million)

4.3. Anaerobic Digestion

4.3.1. String Biomass Power market estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030(Million MWh) (USD Million)

4.4. Gasification

4.4.1. Micro Biomass Power market estimates and forecasts, 2019-2030 (Million MWh) (USD Million)



Chapter 5. Biomass Power Market: Feedstock Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Feedstock Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Solid Biofuel

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts in residential, 2019-2030 (Million MWh) (USD Million)

5.3. Liquid Biofuel

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts in commercial & industrial, 2019-2030 (Million MWh) (USD Million)

5.4. Biogas

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts in utility, 2019-2030 (Million MWh) (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Biomass Power Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 7. Competitive Analysis



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd.

Suez

Xcel Energy Inc.

Ramboll Group A/S

Ameresco Inc.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Orsted A/S

General Electric

Veolia

Vattenfall

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rmdqs8

