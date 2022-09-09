Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Report 2022-2026 - Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth
Global Market for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy
Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market to Reach $38 Billion by 2026
The global market for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy estimated at US$30.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.
Biomass is the leading renewable energy source, and the most important fuel in use apart from oil, coal and natural gas. Growth in the market is being propelled by the increased uptake of waste-to-energy technologies along with policy changes and population growth.
Rapid growth of Asian markets and maturation of waste management regulations and climate mitigation strategies in Europe are expected to boost the global market. The waste material discarded on a global scale possesses the potential to address about 10% of worldwide electricity demand each year.
Additionally, waste-to-energy market, incorporating digestion and thermal methods of generating power, lessens the hazard associated with pollutants released from landfills such as parasites, volatile organic compound, carbon dioxide, and methane gas.
Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$32 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
This segment currently accounts for a 11.4% share of the global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market. The densely populated metropolitan areas face enormous challenges in dealing with the waste being produced on a daily basis, which has in turn brought into focus the industrial waste incineration.
With areas available for use as landfills for municipal waste becoming difficult to find, the focus is shifting towards thermal waste recovery. Several new plants are built in metropolitan areas across the world, owing to the growing shortage of land required for landfill sites.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026
The Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 17.98% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
The emerging economies are increasingly opting for waste-to-energy technology owing to its ability to offer a solution for the increasing volume of municipal solid waste and need for a constant supply of renewable energy.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development
Investment Scenario on Alternate Energy Remains Impacted
Bioenergy to Take Increasing Hold of Power & Heat Production
COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Worldwide Renewable Energy Market: A Review
Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries
Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources
Biomass and Waste-To-Energy: A Prelude
Major Categories of Biomass Sources
Biomass Market: Fast Facts
Waste-to-Energy
Stages of Waste Conversion Process
Technologies for MSW Treatment
Technologies for Processing Biomass
Supply Security & Environmental Concerns Boost Biomass Usage
Growth Drivers for Biomass Power Generation
Market Restraints
Waste-to-Energy Market to Register Strong Growth
Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery in Select Countries
Asia Pacific to Drive Growth
Issues Surrounding Waste-to Energy
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERSSelect Competitors (Total 58 Featured):
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc
China Everbright International Limited
Covanta Holding Corporation
Hitachi Zosen Corporation
KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd
Ramboll Group A/S
Suez
The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, PJSC
Veolia Environnement S.A
Waste Management, Inc
Wheelabrator Technologies Inc
Xcel Energy Inc
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Automation Picks Up Pace at Waste-to-Energy and Biomass Plants
Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth
Rise in MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth
Startups Enter Waste-To-Energy Space
Innovations and Technology Advancements Spur Growth
Hydrothermal Carbonization Waste-To-Energy Technology
Researchers at UNIST Develop New Biomass Conversion Technology
Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) to Offer New Growth Avenues
Micropower Projects: Providing Electricity to Remote Areas
Rise in Use of Biomass in Heat Applications
Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select Countries
Electricity from Biomethane Facilitates Pollution Reduction
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
