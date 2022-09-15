U.S. markets close in 4 hours 56 minutes

Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market Analysis Report 2022: A $38 Billion Industry by 2026 - Startups Enter Waste-To-Energy Space

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomass and Waste-to-Energy - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy Market to Reach $38 Billion by 2026

The global market for Biomass and Waste-to-Energy estimated at US$30.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$38 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the analysis period.

Biomass is the leading renewable energy source, and the most important fuel in use apart from oil, coal and natural gas. Growth in the market is being propelled by the increased uptake of waste-to-energy technologies along with policy changes and population growth.

Rapid growth of Asian markets and maturation of waste management regulations and climate mitigation strategies in Europe are expected to boost the global market. The waste material discarded on a global scale possesses the potential to address about 10% of worldwide electricity demand each year.

Additionally, waste-to-energy market, incorporating digestion and thermal methods of generating power, lessens the hazard associated with pollutants released from landfills such as parasites, volatile organic compound, carbon dioxide, and methane gas.

Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5% CAGR to reach US$32 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 11.4% share of the global Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market. The densely populated metropolitan areas face enormous challenges in dealing with the waste being produced on a daily basis, which has in turn brought into focus the industrial waste incineration.

With areas available for use as landfills for municipal waste becoming difficult to find, the focus is shifting towards thermal waste recovery. Several new plants are built in metropolitan areas across the world, owing to the growing shortage of land required for landfill sites.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $6 Billion by 2026

The Biomass and Waste-to-Energy market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 17.98% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

The emerging economies are increasingly opting for waste-to-energy technology owing to its ability to offer a solution for the increasing volume of municipal solid waste and need for a constant supply of renewable energy.

What`s New for 2022?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

  • Access to the digital archives

  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights

  • World Market Trajectories

  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

  • Covid-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

  • Investment Scenario on Alternate Energy Remains Impacted

  • Bioenergy to Take Increasing Hold of Power & Heat Production

  • COVID-19 Brings Serious Challenges for Biomass Power Industry

  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

  • Worldwide Renewable Energy Market: A Review

  • Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

  • Sustained Rise in Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources

  • Biomass and Waste-To-Energy: A Prelude

  • Major Categories of Biomass Sources

  • Biomass Market: Fast Facts

  • Waste-to-Energy

  • Stages of Waste Conversion Process

  • Technologies for MSW Treatment

  • Technologies for Processing Biomass

  • Supply Security & Environmental Concerns Boost Biomass Usage

  • Growth Drivers for Biomass Power Generation

  • Market Restraints

  • Waste-to-Energy Market to Register Strong Growth

  • Percentage of Municipal Solid Waste Burned with Energy Recovery in Select Countries

  • Asia Pacific to Drive Growth

  • Issues Surrounding Waste-to Energy

  • Recent Market Activity

  • World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured):

  • Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc

  • China Everbright International Limited

  • Covanta Holding Corporation

  • Hitachi Zosen Corporation

  • KEPPEL SEGHERS Pte., Ltd

  • Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

  • Ramboll Group A/S

  • Suez

  • The Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, PJSC

  • Veolia Environnement S.A

  • Waste Management, Inc

  • Wheelabrator Technologies Inc

  • Xcel Energy Inc

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Automation Picks Up Pace at Waste-to-Energy and Biomass Plants

  • Rising Biomass Pallet Production Helps Biomass Industry Display Strong Growth

  • Rise in MSW Augurs Well for Market Growth

  • Startups Enter Waste-To-Energy Space

  • Innovations and Technology Advancements Spur Growth

  • Hydrothermal Carbonization Waste-To-Energy Technology

  • Researchers at UNIST Develop New Biomass Conversion Technology

  • Dendro Liquid Energy (DLE) to Offer New Growth Avenues

  • Micropower Projects: Providing Electricity to Remote Areas

  • Rise in Use of Biomass in Heat Applications

  • Biomass CHP as a Percentage of Total CHP Generation in Select Countries

  • Electricity from Biomethane Facilitates Pollution Reduction

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mjqtqu

