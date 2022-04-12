U.S. markets open in 5 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,393.75
    -15.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,087.00
    -132.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,972.50
    -27.50 (-0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,971.50
    -6.00 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.51
    +2.22 (+2.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.70
    +9.50 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    25.24
    +0.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0870
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7800
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.06
    +3.90 (+18.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3008
    -0.0022 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.5950
    +0.2100 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,176.14
    -2,150.37 (-5.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    940.14
    -46.03 (-4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.81
    -59.50 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,334.98
    -486.54 (-1.81%)
     

The global biomaterials market is estimated to register a CAGR of 12.78% during the forecast period, 2022-2030

ReportLinker
·3 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Usage of biomaterials in the treatment of bone fixation and plastic surgeries, inventions in the field of biomaterials, the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in the geriatric population, and government support for research and development initiatives are expected to drive the market growth.

New York, April 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "GLOBAL BIOMATERIALS MARKET FORECAST 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185886/?utm_source=GNW


MARKET INSIGHTS
Biomaterials are increasingly found in bio-implant devices, which help treat bone fixation, and in plastic surgeries that are taking place around the world.These materials provide ease in fabrication, flexibility, and biocompatibility.

Also, their chemical, mechanical, thermal, and electrical behaviors widen when combined with different materials such as composites.
According to the Australian National Joint Replacement Registry, the total number of joint replacement procedures performed in Australia at the end of 2018 was 1,492,892. Moreover, in 2018, knee replacement increased by 1.2%, and the revision burden was 8.7%. However, the number of procedures is increasing compared to the previous years. The number of joint-related disorder cases increases the scope of replacement therapy, thereby increasing the use of implants in the future.
Additionally, with the increase in the number of elderly people, the demand for plastic surgery, cardiovascular treatment, eye surgery, joint replacement, and other operations has increased exponentially, which has increased the demand for biomaterials required for all the steps of these surgeries.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS
The global biomaterials market growth evaluation includes the geographical analysis of Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Rest of World. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow with the highest growth rate by 2030, owing to the increasing number of plastic surgeries and growing healthcare infrastructure.

COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS
The market comprises several companies, from big corporations to mid-sized domesticated manufacturers, and is a fairly contested space. Also, companies’ strategic decisions, including investments, collaborations, and product launches, contribute to the competitive rivalry in the market, which is estimated to be high throughout the forecast period.
Evonik Industries, BASF, Royal DSM, Covestro AG, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Noble Biomaterials Inc, Dentsply Sirona, etc., are some of the leading companies in the market.

Our report offerings include:
• Explore key findings of the overall market
• Strategic breakdown of market dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Challenges)
• Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years, along with 3 years of historical data for all segments, sub-segments, and regions
• Market Segmentation cater to a thorough assessment of key segments with their market estimations
• Geographical Analysis: Assessments of the mentioned regions and country-level segments with their market share
• Key analytics: Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Vendor Landscape, Opportunity Matrix, Key Buying Criteria, etc.
• Competitive landscape is the theoretical explanation of the key companies based on factors, market share, etc.
• Company profiling: A detailed company overview, product/services offered, SCOT analysis, and recent strategic developments

Companies mentioned
1. BASF
2. BBS-BIOACTIVE BONE SUBSTITUTES
3. BIORETEC LTD
4. CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORPORATION
5. CELANESE CORPORATION
6. COLLAGEN SOLUTIONS PLC
7. CORBION NV
8. COVESTRO AG
9. DENTSPLY SIRONA
10. EVONIK INDUSTRIES
11. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION
12. NOBLE BIOMATERIALS INC
13. ROYAL DSM
14. VICTREX PLC
15. WRIGHT MEDICAL GROUP NV
16. ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS INC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06185886/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Nvidia Is Piling Up Some Very Bad News

    The bad streak continues for Nvidia . The semiconductor manufacturer starts the second quarter as it ended the first: badly. During the week of April 4 to April 8, the company known for its graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence saw its market capitalization falling from $665.1 billion on April 1 to $576.1 billion on April 8.

  • Buffett needed two weeks for $11.6 billion Alleghany purchase, balked at Goldman fee

    Warren Buffett needed just two weeks to put together Berkshire Hathaway Inc's $11.6 billion takeover of Alleghany Corp, its largest acquisition in six years, even as he balked at paying the insurer's banking fee, a regulatory filing on Monday shows. Alleghany said its Chief Executive Officer Joseph Brandon met with Buffett for dinner in New York City on March 7, where after some "casual conversation" Buffett offered $850 per share in cash for the company, less the fee for bankers at Goldman Sachs.

  • AT&T Cut Its Dividend With the Spinoff. Why It Remains Generous.

    AT&T has officially spun off its media business, with Warner Bros. Discovery trading on its own for the first time on Monday. AT&T (ticker: T) cut its dividend as part of the spinoff—a point of contention for many AT&T shareholders—but the payout remains generous at an annual $1.11 per share. AT&T completed its spinoff of WarnerMedia on Friday, and the stocks began trading separately on Monday.

  • Dow Jones Futures: What To Do After Today's Stock Market Sell-Off; White House Warns Of 'Extraordinarily Elevated' Inflation

    Dow Jones futures were lower late. Here's what to do after today's stock market sell-off ahead of Tuesday's key inflation report.

  • These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Offer an Attractive Buying Opportunity, Say Analysts

    Down doesn’t mean out. When a stock takes a tumble, investors sometimes jump the gun and assume that the name has reached the end of the line. Sure, a significant share price decline should sound the alarm bells, as it could indicate underlying problems with the business or insurmountable headwinds. However, there’s another side to the story. These falls could reflect temporary challenges that can ultimately be overcome, with the lower prices presenting an opportunity to get in on the action bef

  • Buy the Dip: Apple, SoFi, Disney

    A look at some of the stocks that have seen recent share price weakness which may be worth consideration.

  • ‘It put everyone in a weird position’: Our waitress said a 20% service fee was added to cover benefits and health insurance, but that it was not a tip. Is this normal?

    ‘No one would have flinched if our meal was just $3 more, but the way it was broken out was just weird and struck us the wrong way.’

  • Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age

    A recent study from the career experts Zety says that 40% of respondents fear retirement more than death. And almost nine in 10 responded that their biggest retirement fear is not having enough income. For married couples, planning retirement for two people can … Continue reading → The post Average Retirement Savings for Married Couples By Age appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Munger-Tied Daily Journal Slashes Its Alibaba Stake in Half

    (Bloomberg) -- Daily Journal Corp., a newspaper and software business that counts Charlie Munger as one of the overseers of its stock portfolio, cut its stake in Chinese internet giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. by roughly half. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid

  • Russian Railways crashes into default as sanctions hammer Moscow

    Elon Musk will no longer join Twitter’s board American owner set to lose billions on Boots sale FTSE 100 falls 0.7pc after February GDP disappoints Oil prices slump amid China lockdowns Lucy Burton: It’s too late for Hong Kong to regain expats’ trust Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • China Stocks Storm Back on Renewed Policy Support Speculation

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks bounced back in afternoon trading as foreign investors accelerated purchases and speculation mounted that policy makers will step in to support the economy. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Tells Non-Essential Government Staff to Leave ShanghaiUkraine Update: U.S. Warns India Over Russian Energy ImportsEurope Moves to Arm Ukraine as Sanctions Fail to Sway PutinUkraine Update: Austria Chancellor to Meet Putin; New War FrontCovid Could Be Surging in the U.S. Right Now and

  • Nvidia stock falls, Shopify announces stock split, Chinese EV makers under pressure

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferré breaks down trending tickers in the stock market today.

  • AT&T Shares Climb After Warner Bros. Discovery Deal

    The telecom company’s stock rose in the first trading session after it completed a deal to merge its media business with Discovery.

  • WarnerMedia, Discovery complete merger

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Emily McCormick and Brian Sozzi report that the WarnerMedia-Discover merger is now complete.

  • Two Observations From Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) Decline

    It is fascinating that even after months of steady declines, Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) still trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of close to 30. Yet, there are 2 interesting developments to follow. First, the stock doesn't have a significant short interest, and second – institutional investors are slowly stepping away.

  • AMD: What Does the Pensando Acquisition Mean for the Stock? Wells Fargo Weighs In

    With the ink having barely dried following the Xilinx acquisition, last week, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) disclosed that it intends to bring networking startup Pensando under the fold, in a deal said to be worth $1.9 billion. While Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the revenue contribution from the company is likely to be “small,” the analyst believes the “strategic (data center) merits of this acquisition are meaningful.” So, where does Pensando fit in the AMD portfolio? Well for one, Rakers t

  • Are These 3 Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks a Buy? Here’s What Analysts Think

    The one good thing about a market downturn? You get lots of opportunities to load up on shares at a discount entry point. And who doesn’t like a discount? With the way the markets have performed so far this year, there are stocks in every segment which could potentially offer plenty of rewards. CNBC’s Jim Cramer thinks there are several names in the retail sector which look particularly enticing right now, ones for which the term “beaten-down” readily applies. Some rallied nicely toward the end

  • Markets: Google, Tesla, Microsoft among biggest laggards of the day

    Ines Ferre breaks down today's market action as energy and technology are among the worst-performing sectors with stocks like Microsoft, Google, and Tesla the biggest laggards.

  • You are not imagining it. Indian-origin CEOs indeed are everywhere

    Google's Sundar Pichai and Microsoft's Satya Nadella are joined buy more Indian origin leaders like Raj Subramaniam, Leena Nair, and Arvind Krishna at the top.

  • Daily Journal, long overseen by Charlie Munger, halves stake in China's Alibaba

    Daily Journal Corp, the publishing and software company where Warren Buffett's business partner Charlie Munger helps oversee investments and until recently was chairman, on Monday said it halved its investment in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. In a regulatory filing, the Los Angeles-based company said it owned 300,000 of Alibaba's American depositary shares ("ADS")worth $32.6 million as of March 31, down from 602,060 shares at the end of 2021. The reduction essentially reversed Daily Journal's trading activity in last year's fourth quarter, when its Alibaba stake nearly doubled in size.