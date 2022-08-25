U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

Global Biomaterials Market to Reach Value of $372.7 Billion by 2028 | Demand For Biomaterials in the Healthcare Industry will Grow by 53% Over the Next Five Years

Global biomaterials market was valued at USD 135.1 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 372.7 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 15.60% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Aug. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world increasingly becomes connected and people live longer, surgery and medical procedures become more complex. Surgery, one of the most common medical procedures, is now estimated to use over 1 million surgical tools each year. In order to meet the rising demand for surgical tools, surgeons are turning to biomaterials as a key component in their procedures. The main reason for this growth of the global biomaterials market is the increasing demand for novel biomaterials in various sectors such as automotive, aerospace, construction, and medical applications.

The growing demand for biomaterials has led to several companies developing unique biomaterials specifically for surgery. Some of the most well-known biomedical materials including polypropylene microspheres, chitosan hydrogel, and alginate matrix were pioneers in the field of biomaterials. Today, there are numerous new types of biomaterials being developed and marketed for a variety of medical applications, such as wound healing and orthopedic surgery. Global biomaterials market is expanding rapidly due to increasing public awareness of the benefits of using these materials and growing demand from pharmaceutical and medical device companies.

SkyQuest has published a report on global biomaterials market. The report provides a detailed market analysis, which would help the market participant in gaining is insights about market forecast, company profiles, market share, pricing analysis, competitive landscape, value chain analysis, porter’s five, and pestle among others.

Demand For Biomaterials in the Healthcare Industry will Grow by 53% Over the Next Five Years

The demand for biomaterials market in the healthcare industry is growing rapidly, according to SkyQuest study. We studied global economic data and discovered that the demand for biomaterials in the healthcare industry will grow by 53% over the next five years. In 2021, 10.7 million patients used some kind of biomaterials across different applications such as wound care, tissue implant, surgeries, and medical devices, among others. This rising demand is impacting not only hospitals and clinics, but also diagnostic laboratories and pharmaceutical companies.

Most biomedical materials are manufactured from organic materials such as skin, bone, cartilage, and tendons. While these materials can be derived from a variety of sources, synthetic biomedical materials are often cheaper and more readily available. However, synthetic biomedical materials do not have the same properties as natural materials, which means they may not be as effective when used in medical treatments. Biologically based biomaterials are more effective because they can mimic the properties of natural tissues. Their potential benefits make them a highly desired commodity in the healthcare industry across the global biomaterials market. In 2021 alone, sales of artificial joints were worth $2.2 billion, while sales of regenerative medicine products such as stem cells and platelet-rich plasma were estimated to be worth $8.8 billion in the same year.

SkyQuest has done a detailed study on global biomaterials market and prepared a report that also covers current consumer base, potential demand for products, demand analysis by category and volume, expected growth, prominent growth factors, market dynamics, trends, opportunities, and innovation, among others.

Top 4 Biomaterials in Global Market

1. Stem cells- Stem cells have become one of the most promising areas of biomaterial research because they can be modified to create a wide variety of tissue types, including cartilage, skin, and bone.

2. Chitosan- Chitosan is a natural polymer found in creatures ranging from crabs to shrimp, and it is prized for its ability to form strong and durable bonds with other materials.

3. Polycaprolactone- Polycaprolactone is a modified form cellulose that has been shown to have many potential biomedical applications, including as a replacement for hard tissues like heart valves and bones.

4. Mesenchymal stem cells- Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are adult cells found in the connective tissue and skeletal muscles of mammals. MSCs have characteristics that make them especially effective at repairing tissues damaged by disease or injury, which is why they are commonly used in studies on regenerative therapies.

Recent Advancements in Biomaterials Market

Successful applications of biomaterials in disease treatment have made them a preferred choice for many medical procedures. For example, use of biomaterials for artificial heart valves has revolutionized the way these devices are operated and prevented heart failure in patients.

In addition, various biomaterials are being developed for use in regenerative medicine. For example, researchers in the global biomaterials market are exploring the possibilities of using nano-sized polymers to promote the growth of new tissue in injured or damaged tissues. This approach may prove to be an effective way to restore function to damaged organs and limbs.

Biomaterials are also being used to create new types of prosthetic devices. For example, doctors are currently testing a new type of artificial hip that uses a biocompatible material as its main component.

SkyQuest’s report on global biomaterials market would help you in gaining insights about current developments and its impact on the overall market growth, pricing, demand and supply, change in growth strategies of existing players, among others. Also, the report would help in understanding how the market value is changing and affecting the forecast revenue over the period.

Top Players in the Global Biomaterials Market

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Covestro AG (Germany)

  • Celanese Corporation (Germany)

  • Carpenter Technology (US)

  • Olympus Terumo Biomaterials Corporation (Japan)

  • Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

  • Xylos Corporation (US)

  • Victrex Plc (UK)

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • GELITA AG (Germany)

  • Corbion (Netherlands)

  • Solvay SA (US)

  • AB Specialty Silicones (US)

  • CoorsTek (US)

  • CeramTec GmbH (Germany)

  • Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

  • The Lubrizol Corporation (US)

  • Berkeley Advanced Biomaterials (US)

  • Zeus Industrial Products, Inc. (US)

  • Noble Biomaterials, Inc. (US)

  • Dimension Inx (US)

  • Artoss, Inc. (US)

  • RDI Group (US)

  • Riton Biomaterial Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Cam Bioceramics (Netherlands)

