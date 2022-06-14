Global Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensors Markets/Applications Report 2022: Fundamentals, Sensor Examples, Overview, Health Care Industry Trends, Biomedical Uses, Conclusion

DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensors Applications & Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

At present, the market share of this global market by fiber-optic sensors is relatively small - estimated to be at around $250 million in 2020 and growing at double-digit CAGR. However, the potential is tremendous, and fiber-optic biomedical sensors provide capabilities and features that cannot be attained with other technologies.

This report reviews the advantages of using optical fibers and fiber sensors and discusses what makes them such an attractive, flexible, reliable, and unique solution for the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Present industry trends, commercial and technical drivers, as well as the various biomedical fiber sensor types and associated applications, are reviewed.

The report also presents a market analysis of the future opportunities for optical fiber sensors in biomedical applications, with market forecasts out to 2025. Key industry trends are identified, along with relevant commercial opportunities and associated regulatory approval hurdles and technical challenges.

Overview:

Optical fibers and fiber-optic sensors (FOS) have been attracting attention in the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to a wave of research activity and development of new products.

Given their EM immunity, intrinsic safety, small size and weight, autoclave compatibility, and capability to perform multi-point and multi-parameter sensing remotely, fiber-optic-based sensors are ideally suited for a broad variety of applications - invasive and non-invasive - in life sciences, clinical research, medical monitoring, and diagnostics, ranging from laser delivery systems, to disposable blood gas sensors, to intra-aortic pressure probes.

Optical fibers have a variety of different uses in the medical industry, including endoscopes, illumination systems, fiber laser delivery probes, imaging systems (such as Optical Coherence Tomography - OCT), and of course, sensors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction & Health Care Industry Trends

1.1. Healthcare Sector Trends

1.1.1. Global Population Issues

1.1.2. Aging Global Population

1.1.3. Chronic Diseases

1.2. Healthcare Industry Trends

1.2.1. Patient Instrumentation & Monitoring

1.2.2. Advanced Operating Rooms

1.2.3. Technical Innovations and Needs

1.2.3.1. Drive towards minimally invasive surgery (MIS)

1.2.3.2. Miniaturization, Automation & Robotics

1.2.3.3. Sensors Compatible with MRI, CT, PET, RF & microwave

1.2.3.4. Increased use of Lasers a Need for fiber delivery devices

1.2.3.5. Increased use of optical imaging and scanning techniques

1.2.4. Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery (MIRS)

1.2.5. MIRS - The Need for Sensors

1.2.6. Need for faster Biochemical Analysis

1.3. Key Takeaway: The Healthcare Industry is being revolutionized by Technology Innovation & Increased global demand

2. Biomedical Uses of Optical Fibers

2.1.The Impact of Light in Medicine

2.2. Why Fiber Optic Sensors for Medical Applications?

2.3. Biomedical Applications of Optical Fibers

2.4. Medical Application Areas for Fiber Optic Devices & Sensors

2.5. Fiber Illumination

2.6. Biomedical Uses of Optical Fibers: Lighting & Illumination

2.7. Surgical Illumination

2.8. Surgical Instrument Lighting

2.9. Medical Fiberscopes

2.10. Fiber Laser Delivery: Bio-Medical Applications

2.11. Laser Delivery: Sculpted Fiber Tips

2.12. Laser Delivery: Commercial Fiber Probe Examples

2.13. Fiber Optic Fused Tapers & Faceplates: Digital X-Rays

3. Biomedical Sensor Fundamentals

3.1. What is a Bio-Medical Sensor?

3.2. Biomedical Sensor Requirements

3.3. Biomedical Sensing

3.4. Basic Biomedical Instrument System

3.5. Biomedical FO Sensors: Measurable Parameters & Applications

3.6. Biomedical Sensing: Vital Signs

3.7. Biomedical Sensing: Application Areas

3.8. Biomedical Sensing: Sterilization Techniques

3.9. ISO 10993 Biocompatibility of Materials & Devices

4. Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensors & Types

4.1. Biosensor Technologies

4.2. Advantages of Fiber Optic Sensors

4.3. Fiber Optic Sensor

4.4. Fiber Optic Bio/Chem Sensors Sensing Mechanisms

4.5. Biomedical Applications: Key Specialty Fiber/Cable Considerations

5. Applications and Sensor Examples

5.1. Spectroscopy: FO Probes

5.1.9. Optrode Advantages and Drawbacks

5.2. Evanescent Wave Sensors

5.3. Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors: Operating Principles

5.4. Temperature Sensors

5.5. Pressure Sensors

5.6. Strain, Force, Position, Shape Sensors

5.7. Flow Sensors

5.8. Gas Sensors

5.9. Bio-chemical Sensors

5.10. Fiber Optic Imaging

6. Market Overview

6.1. Market Opportunity

6.2. Fiber Optic Biomedical Market Product Categories

6.2.1. Specialty Fibers (large core, high-power, metal-coated, etc.)

6.2.2. Fiber Bundles (incoherent & Coherent)

6.2.3. Fiber Cables

6.2.4. Lensed Fibers

6.2.5. Fiber Assemblies

6.2.6. Probes (Sensing & Imaging)

6.2.7. Fused Tapers & Faceplates (Digital X-Rays)

6.3. Global Fiber Optic Biomedical Market Forecast

6.4. Biomedical Market: Segmentation by Application (2015)

6.5. Global Fiber Optic Biomedical Sensor Market Forecast

6.6. Fiber Optic Biomedical Sensor Companies

6.7. From Research Lab to Hospital: Pathway to Commercialization

6.8. FDA Requirements for Medical Devices

6.8.1. Class I Devices

6.8.2. Class II Devices

6.8.3. Class III Devices

6.8.4. 510(k) Premarketing

6.8.5. Premarket Approval (PMA)

6.8.6. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE)

6.9. European Union Medical Directive

6.9.1. Class I

6.9.2. Class IIa

6.9.3. Class IIb

6.9.4. Class III

6.10. Future R&D Opportunities

6.10.1. Custom-tailored specialty fibers

6.10.2. Active fiber coatings

6.10.3. Holey and hollow-core fiber based sensors

6.10.4. Fiber arrays

6.10.5. Plastic fiber sensors & FBGs

6.11. Future Opportunities/Trends: Lab-on-a-Fiber

7. Conclusions

Appendix: Company Overviews of Select Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensor Suppliers

