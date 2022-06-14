U.S. markets close in 5 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,752.91
    +3.28 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,522.16
    +5.42 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,818.00
    +8.78 (+0.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,722.50
    +7.91 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.46
    +2.53 (+2.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.30
    -15.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    21.01
    -0.24 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0420
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3600
    -0.0060 (-0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2004
    -0.0131 (-1.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4450
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,201.42
    -1,241.54 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    470.79
    +2.54 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,234.39
    +28.58 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Global Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensors Markets/Applications Report 2022: Fundamentals, Sensor Examples, Overview, Health Care Industry Trends, Biomedical Uses, Conclusion

·6 min read

 DUBLIN, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensors Applications & Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

At present, the market share of this global market by fiber-optic sensors is relatively small - estimated to be at around $250 million in 2020 and growing at double-digit CAGR. However, the potential is tremendous, and fiber-optic biomedical sensors provide capabilities and features that cannot be attained with other technologies.

This report reviews the advantages of using optical fibers and fiber sensors and discusses what makes them such an attractive, flexible, reliable, and unique solution for the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Present industry trends, commercial and technical drivers, as well as the various biomedical fiber sensor types and associated applications, are reviewed.

The report also presents a market analysis of the future opportunities for optical fiber sensors in biomedical applications, with market forecasts out to 2025. Key industry trends are identified, along with relevant commercial opportunities and associated regulatory approval hurdles and technical challenges.

Overview:

Optical fibers and fiber-optic sensors (FOS) have been attracting attention in the healthcare industry in recent years, leading to a wave of research activity and development of new products.

Given their EM immunity, intrinsic safety, small size and weight, autoclave compatibility, and capability to perform multi-point and multi-parameter sensing remotely, fiber-optic-based sensors are ideally suited for a broad variety of applications - invasive and non-invasive - in life sciences, clinical research, medical monitoring, and diagnostics, ranging from laser delivery systems, to disposable blood gas sensors, to intra-aortic pressure probes.

Optical fibers have a variety of different uses in the medical industry, including endoscopes, illumination systems, fiber laser delivery probes, imaging systems (such as Optical Coherence Tomography - OCT), and of course, sensors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction & Health Care Industry Trends

1.1. Healthcare Sector Trends

1.1.1. Global Population Issues

1.1.2. Aging Global Population

1.1.3. Chronic Diseases

1.2. Healthcare Industry Trends

1.2.1. Patient Instrumentation & Monitoring

1.2.2. Advanced Operating Rooms

1.2.3. Technical Innovations and Needs

1.2.3.1. Drive towards minimally invasive surgery (MIS)

1.2.3.2. Miniaturization, Automation & Robotics

1.2.3.3. Sensors Compatible with MRI, CT, PET, RF & microwave

1.2.3.4. Increased use of Lasers a Need for fiber delivery devices

1.2.3.5. Increased use of optical imaging and scanning techniques

1.2.4. Minimally Invasive Robotic Surgery (MIRS)

1.2.5. MIRS - The Need for Sensors

1.2.6. Need for faster Biochemical Analysis

1.3. Key Takeaway: The Healthcare Industry is being revolutionized by Technology Innovation & Increased global demand

2. Biomedical Uses of Optical Fibers

2.1.The Impact of Light in Medicine

2.2. Why Fiber Optic Sensors for Medical Applications?

2.3. Biomedical Applications of Optical Fibers

2.4. Medical Application Areas for Fiber Optic Devices & Sensors

2.5. Fiber Illumination

2.6. Biomedical Uses of Optical Fibers: Lighting & Illumination

2.7. Surgical Illumination

2.8. Surgical Instrument Lighting

2.9. Medical Fiberscopes

2.10. Fiber Laser Delivery: Bio-Medical Applications

2.11. Laser Delivery: Sculpted Fiber Tips

2.12. Laser Delivery: Commercial Fiber Probe Examples

2.13. Fiber Optic Fused Tapers & Faceplates: Digital X-Rays

3. Biomedical Sensor Fundamentals

3.1. What is a Bio-Medical Sensor?

3.2. Biomedical Sensor Requirements

3.3. Biomedical Sensing

3.4. Basic Biomedical Instrument System

3.5. Biomedical FO Sensors: Measurable Parameters & Applications

3.6. Biomedical Sensing: Vital Signs

3.7. Biomedical Sensing: Application Areas

3.8. Biomedical Sensing: Sterilization Techniques

3.9. ISO 10993 Biocompatibility of Materials & Devices

4. Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensors & Types

4.1. Biosensor Technologies

4.2. Advantages of Fiber Optic Sensors

4.3. Fiber Optic Sensor

4.4. Fiber Optic Bio/Chem Sensors Sensing Mechanisms

4.5. Biomedical Applications: Key Specialty Fiber/Cable Considerations

5. Applications and Sensor Examples

5.1. Spectroscopy: FO Probes

5.1.9. Optrode Advantages and Drawbacks

5.2. Evanescent Wave Sensors

5.3. Optical Fiber Pressure Sensors: Operating Principles

5.4. Temperature Sensors

5.5. Pressure Sensors

5.6. Strain, Force, Position, Shape Sensors

5.7. Flow Sensors

5.8. Gas Sensors

5.9. Bio-chemical Sensors

5.10. Fiber Optic Imaging

6. Market Overview

6.1. Market Opportunity

6.2. Fiber Optic Biomedical Market Product Categories

6.2.1. Specialty Fibers (large core, high-power, metal-coated, etc.)

6.2.2. Fiber Bundles (incoherent & Coherent)

6.2.3. Fiber Cables

6.2.4. Lensed Fibers

6.2.5. Fiber Assemblies

6.2.6. Probes (Sensing & Imaging)

6.2.7. Fused Tapers & Faceplates (Digital X-Rays)

6.3. Global Fiber Optic Biomedical Market Forecast

6.4. Biomedical Market: Segmentation by Application (2015)

6.5. Global Fiber Optic Biomedical Sensor Market Forecast

6.6. Fiber Optic Biomedical Sensor Companies

6.7. From Research Lab to Hospital: Pathway to Commercialization

6.8. FDA Requirements for Medical Devices

6.8.1. Class I Devices

6.8.2. Class II Devices

6.8.3. Class III Devices

6.8.4. 510(k) Premarketing

6.8.5. Premarket Approval (PMA)

6.8.6. Investigational Device Exemption (IDE)

6.9. European Union Medical Directive

6.9.1. Class I

6.9.2. Class IIa

6.9.3. Class IIb

6.9.4. Class III

6.10. Future R&D Opportunities

6.10.1. Custom-tailored specialty fibers

6.10.2. Active fiber coatings

6.10.3. Holey and hollow-core fiber based sensors

6.10.4. Fiber arrays

6.10.5. Plastic fiber sensors & FBGs

6.11. Future Opportunities/Trends: Lab-on-a-Fiber

7. Conclusions

Appendix: Company Overviews of Select Biomedical Fiber Optic Sensor Suppliers

  • ADInstruments Ltd

  • ADInstruments Inc.

  • AFL/Verrillon

  • Verrillon Optical Fiber

  • Coherent, Inc./Nufern

  • Endosense SA

  • Fibercore

  • FISO Technologies Inc.

  • Fujikura Ltd.

  • Hansen Medical, Inc.

  • Infraredx, Inc.

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

  • Intelligent Fiber Optic Systems (IFOS)

  • Intelligent Optical Systems, Inc.

  • ISS, Inc.

  • LEONI Fiber Optics GmbH

  • LEONI Fiber Optics Inc.

  • LumaSense Technologies, Inc.

  • Maquet Getinge Group

  • Micronor Sensors, Inc.

  • Neoptix, Inc.

  • Nonin Medical Inc.

  • OFS

  • OmniGuide, Inc.

  • Opsens Inc.

  • RJC Enterprises, LLC

  • Samba Sensors

  • Technobis Group

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fpfvcz

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biomedical-fiber-optic-sensors-marketsapplications-report-2022-fundamentals-sensor-examples-overview-health-care-industry-trends-biomedical-uses-conclusion-301567451.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower as Freeport LNG Outage Weighs on Demand

    The bias remains to the upside so we expect buyers to return on a pullback into the best support area and value zone at $8.076 to $7.706.

  • Charting a Technical Course for Valero Energy

    Valero Energy is an oil and gas refining and marketing company that was just rated a new "market perform" with a $155 price target by a Canadian sell-side firm. You probably have passed one of the approximate 7,000 gas stations Valero supplies. In this daily bar chart of VLO, below, we can see that prices made a base from at least June to January before launching an uptrend.

  • Why there’s no relief in sight for soaring oil and gas prices

    Four forces are conspiring to drive prices higher, and there's no sign of any letup.

  • China’s Chipmaking Power Grows Despite US Effort to Counter It

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s semiconductor industry is showing signs of flourishing even in the face of Biden administration efforts to counter its growth, raising alarm bells in Washington.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsBitcoin Turns Lower Again as Celsius Weighs

  • Gas prices are so high they’re making governments suspicious

    In Germany and the UK, fuel companies are facing new government inquiries to determine if high fuel prices are the result of anti-competitive practices.

  • Warren Buffett broke up with most of his beloved banks — so why is he swooning over this one?

    Buffett swapped out Wells Fargo and Goldman Sachs for a beaten-down bank.

  • Raytheon's Collins Aerospace unveils latest piece of $45M expansion at Monroe campus

    Collins Aerospace has opened a new additive manufacturing center and expansion of its maintenance, repair and overhaul capabilities at the company's Monroe campus. The company has completed $45 million worth of expansions there in recent years.

  • Tesla India policy executive quits after company puts entry plan on hold -sources

    A key executive who was leading Tesla's lobbying effort in India has resigned, weeks after the U.S. carmaker put on hold plans to sell electric cars in the South Asian nation, two sources aware of the matter told Reuters. Manuj Khurana, policy and business development executive at Tesla in India, was hired in March 2021 and played a key role in forming a domestic market-entry plan for the U.S. carmaker in the country. He lobbied the Indian government for more than a year to slash the import tax on electric cars to 40% from as high as 100%, a move Tesla said would allow it to test the market with imports from its production hubs like China before investing in a factory.

  • Pfizer, Moderna COVID vaccines deemed effective for kids under 5

    The FDA announced that COVID vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna were effective in children under the age of 5, signaling good news for approval.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about Google stock. GOOGL stock buybacks remain high as web search and YouTube advertising rebound. But cloud computing growth is key.

  • Amazon's Just Walk Out technology expands to Nashville International Airport

    Nashville International Airport's Hudson Nonstop concession shop is the latest location to add Amazon.com Inc. "Just Walk Out" technology, which allows customers to bypass checkout when purchasing items. Shoppers swipe a credit card or wave their palm above an Amazon One device when they enter, and leave with their items when they're done shopping. Amazon One links a shopper's palm to a payment method. Just Walk Out is also available in Houston's Minute Maid Park, at New York's LaGuardia Airport

  • CVS subsidiary closing plant in Colonie and laying off 70 workers

    The plant is for the company Coram, a CVS Caremark subsidiary that provides home infusion and tube feeding therapy services. CVS Caremark is the prescription benefit management subsidiary of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS). The operation, at 12 Jupiter Lane, is closing on September 18 for economic reasons, according to a notice the company filed with the New York State Department of Labor.

  • JPMorgan wins London oil trial in which Nigeria sought $1.7 billion

    LONDON (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase has won a London High Court battle against Nigeria, which was seeking $1.7 billion in damages over the U.S. bank's role in a disputed 2011 oilfield deal. JPMorgan said the judgment reflected its commitment to acting with high professional standards everywhere it operates, while Nigeria said it was disappointed and would review the judgment carefully before considering its next steps. The civil case, which was heard earlier this year, relates to the purchase by Shell and Eni of Nigeria's OPL 245 offshore oilfield.

  • Piedmont and Envoy Air Raise Pilots’ Pay as Travel Demand Surges

    The regional airlines are trying to counter hiring competition from budget and cargo carriers.

  • Why This Oil Analyst Says Gas Prices May Head Even Higher, And What Will Bring Them Back Down

    Matt Smith is the Lead Oil Analyst at Kpler, which is a leading provider of intelligence solutions for commodity markets. Benzinga had the opportunity to interview Smith and ask some questions regarding his outlook on the booming price of oil, which is on track to revisit the 2008 highs. What are your thoughts on the CPI data that came out on Friday? Yeah, you can see just with the market reaction to that, and really just the expectation of what the Fed is going to do next week, that’s really dr

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Coinbase to cut 1,100 jobs, stock dives into record-low territory

    Shares of Coinbase Global Inc. dove 6.0% into record-low territory in premarket trading Tuesday, after the cryptocurrency marketplace said it was laying off about 1,100 employees as part of restructuring plan. The company said the job cuts, which represents about 18% of the workforce, comes in response to "current market conditions and ongoing business prioritization efforts." Coinbase expects the restructuring plan to be "substantially complete" in the second quarter of 2022. The company expect

  • OPEC Oil Output Fell in May, Adding to Pressure on Cartel

    Oil prices jumped after the data was released, with Brent crude reaching its highest level in three months and within sight of the multiyear high hit in March.

  • Oil prices rise as tight supply counters China COVID, recession worries

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tight global supply outweighed worries that fuel demand would be hit by a possible recession and fresh COVID-19 curbs in China. Brent crude futures rose 93 cents, or 0.8%, to $123.20 a barrel at 1219 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 81 cents, or 0.7% to $121.74 a barrel. Tight supply has been aggravated by a drop in exports from Libya amid a political crisis that has hit output and ports.

  • good natured® and Gourmet Fresh Produce Company, Girl & Dug Farm, are Rooted in Sustainability

    good natured Products Inc. (the "Company" or "good natured®") (TSXV: GDNP) (OTCQX: GDNPF), a North American leader in plant-based products, is pleased to welcome gourmet fresh produce grower, Girl & Dug Farm as a customer embracing sustainability via earth-friendly packaging from good natured®, made from annually renewable, 99% plant-based materials.