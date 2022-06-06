ReportLinker

Global Biomethane Market, By Feedstock Type (Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, Organic Household waste, Energy Crops, and Others), By Production Method (Fermentation v/s Gasification), By Application (Automotive, Power Generation, and Others), By Region, Competition Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027

New York, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Biomethane Market, By Feedstock Type, By Production Method, By Application, By Region, Competition Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284171/?utm_source=GNW



Global biomethane market valued at USD3944.28 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period to achieve market value of USD5606.64 million by 2027F. The market growth can be attributed to growing investments and development in the sector. Moreover, financial aids for the gas distribution facilities and expansion of the related infrastructure would further drive the growth of the global biomethane market in the upcoming five years. The demand is further increasing from power generation sector. With increasing concerns toward exhausting non-renewable sources of energy and power like coal, petrol & petroleum products, etc. further aid the growth of the global biomethane market in the future five years. Growing investments in the eco-friendly alternatives for greener and sustainable environment also plays important role in market growth.

The global biomethane market is segmented by feedstock type, production method, application, regional distribution, and competitional landscape.Based on feedstock type, the market is further segmented into agricultural waste, animal manure, organic household waste, energy crops, and others, By production method, the market is differentiated between fermentation and gasification.



Based on application, the market is further segmented into automotive, power generation, and others. On the basis of regional distribution the market is divided into North American region, European region, South American region, Asia Pacific region, and Middle East & Africa region.

Fermentation is anticipated to lead the production method segment of the market and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years.The segmental growth can be attributed to increased inclination of the production sector towards economic and ecological methods of biomethane production.



Rising concerns toward degrading environment and depleting ozone layer causing life threatening issues are further responsible for the fermentation process of production of biomethanes.

EnviTec Biogas AG, CNG Services Ltd., Future Biogas Ltd., VERBIO AG, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Gazasia Ltd., The Southern California Gas Company, Biogas Products Ltd., etc. form a partial list of market players in the global biomethane market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F– 2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global biomethane market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global biomethane market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast global biomethane market based on feedstock type, production method, application, regional distribution, and competition landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global biomethane market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global biomethane market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global biomethane market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global biomethane market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global biomethane market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of companies across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies, which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the companies, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global biomethane market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these products and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to biomethane

• Market research and consulting firms

• End-user industries

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as companies, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global biomethane market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Biomethane Market, By Feedstock Type:

o Agricultural Waste

o Animal Manure

o Organic Household Waste

o Energy Crops

o Others

• Biomethane Market, By Production Method:

o Fermentation

o Gasification

• Biomethane Market, By Application:

o Automotive

o Power Generation

o Others

• Biomethane Market, By Region:

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Sweden

Netherlands

Denmark

Italy

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global biomethane market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06284171/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



