Global Biometric Authentication Growth Opportunities Report 2022 with Profiles of AU10TIX, Authenteq, Nuance, Phonexia, Onfido, Whispeak

This research service provides an overview of the global biometric authentication sector, particularly focusing on its application in customer experience use cases. The study analyzes the growth drivers and restraints, emerging developments, customer experience applications, and use cases of biometrics adoption.
The global biometric authentication industry is growing fast because of the ubiquity of some biometric modalities, such as fingerprint and facial recognition. The deployment of biometric technologies is increasing across business sectors because of their ease of use, high security and assurance, and quick scalability.
The analyst expects biometric technology implementation for mobile transactions (facial and fingerprint recognition) to continue expanding alongside the proliferation of voice biometrics in contact centers.
The study also profiles biometric solutions providers with game-changing innovations and presents growth opportunities and key takeaways that will affect industry participants and end-user organizations.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative
The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Authentication Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. User Authentication - Introduction and Evolution
Introduction to User Authentication
User Authentication Factors and Approaches
Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques
3. Biometric Authentication
Types of Biometric Authentication
4. Classification of Biometric Authentication Modalities
How Biometric Systems Work
Benefits of Biometric Authentication
Limitations of Biometric Authentication
5. Customer Perspectives and CX Use Cases
Key Statistics
Significant Developments in the Global Biometrics Industry
Global CX Priorities for Businesses
Biometric Authentication Use Cases for CX
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Significant Trends Across Sectors
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Biometric Solutions - Decision-Making Factors
Deployment Considerations for End-User Organizations
7. Biometric Authentication Provider Profiles
Profile Selection Criteria
Profile - AU10TIX
Profile - Authenteq
Profile - Nuance
Profile - Phonexia
Profile - Onfido
Profile - Whispeak
Strategic Factors for Biometric Authentication Providers
8. Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Partner with Hardware, IT, and Network Technologies Vendors to Expand User Base
Growth Opportunity 2: Integrate Biometric Solutions with Conversational AI to Serve Customers Better
Growth Opportunity 3: Offer Multimodal Biometrics for Enhanced Accuracy and Flexibility
Growth Opportunity 4: Use AI and Blockchain Technologies for Improved Security
Growth Opportunity 5: Integrate Biometric Solutions into Payment Systems to Boost CX
9. Relevant Definitions
