Global Biometric Authentication Market Report 2022: Emerging Developments, Customer Experience Applications, and Use Cases of Biometrics Adoption

·2 min read

DUBLIN, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biometric Authentication Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

This research service provides an overview of the global biometric authentication sector, particularly focusing on its application in customer experience use cases. The study analyzes the growth drivers and restraints, emerging developments, customer experience applications, and use cases of biometrics adoption. 

The global biometric authentication industry is growing fast because of the ubiquity of some biometric modalities, such as fingerprint and facial recognition. The deployment of biometric technologies is increasing across business sectors because of their ease of use, high security and assurance, and quick scalability.

The analyst expects biometric technology implementation for mobile transactions (facial and fingerprint recognition) to continue expanding alongside the proliferation of voice biometrics in contact centers.

The study also profiles biometric solutions providers with game-changing innovations and presents growth opportunities and key takeaways that will affect industry participants and end-user organizations.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Biometric Authentication Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. User Authentication - Introduction and Evolution

  • Introduction to User Authentication

  • User Authentication Factors and Approaches

  • Evolution of Identity Authentication Techniques

3. Biometric Authentication

  • Types of Biometric Authentication

4. Classification of Biometric Authentication Modalities

  • How Biometric Systems Work

  • Benefits of Biometric Authentication

  • Limitations of Biometric Authentication

5. Customer Perspectives and CX Use Cases

  • Key Statistics

  • Significant Developments in the Global Biometrics Industry

  • Global CX Priorities for Businesses

  • Biometric Authentication Use Cases for CX

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Significant Trends Across Sectors

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

  • Biometric Solutions - Decision-Making Factors

  • Deployment Considerations for End-User Organizations

7. Biometric Authentication Provider Profiles

  • Profile Selection Criteria

  • Profile - AU10TIX

  • Profile - Authenteq

  • Profile - Nuance

  • Profile - Phonexia

  • Profile - Onfido

  • Profile - Whispeak

  • Strategic Factors for Biometric Authentication Providers

8. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Partner with Hardware, IT, and Network Technologies Vendors to Expand User Base

  • Growth Opportunity 2: Integrate Biometric Solutions with Conversational AI to Serve Customers Better

  • Growth Opportunity 3: Offer Multimodal Biometrics for Enhanced Accuracy and Flexibility

  • Growth Opportunity 4: Use AI and Blockchain Technologies for Improved Security

  • Growth Opportunity 5: Integrate Biometric Solutions into Payment Systems to Boost CX

9. Relevant Definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g38ip0

