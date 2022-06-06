Global Biometrics Extended by Affective Computing Technologies and Markets Report 2022: High Demand from the Consumer Electronics Industry for Authentication and Identification Applications
This report studies the global as well as regional markets for biometric technologies and devices, identifying newer markets and exploring the expansion of the current application market for various types of biometric devices. A realistic five-year forecast has been made for the future global markets for different types of biometric technologies and devices.
Increasing government initiatives to adopt biometrics, high demand from the consumer electronics industry for authentication and identification applications, and rising need for digital security are key factors driving the market growth. However, the substantial costs associated with biometric systems and data security concerns are hampering the market expansion.
Significant advances in biometric solutions, increasing adoption of cloud-based services, and a fundamental shift from proprietary technology to standards-based biometric capture and matching are expected to create new market opportunities for market growth in the coming years.
Biometrics are widely being integrated with access control systems, point-of-sale (POS) solutions, e-passport, and e-visa systems, border control systems. The growing focus on strengthening country security is supplementing the regional market growth.
The applications for each type of biometric technology are discussed to establish global as well as regional usage. A future forecast has been made for such applications. The market is divided on the basis of biometric technologies including fingerprint, face recognition, iris recognition, vein recognition, voice/speech recognition, and others.
Applications for the market are segmented into identification, access control, and security. The present biometrics market offers an opportunity to stakeholders largely because of a surge in biometric software services and the increased use of the internet for digital identification.
This report highlights different types of biometrics, which include contact-based and contactless biometrics. The estimated and forecast market revenue considered in this report is the summation of prices for software, hardware, and subscription services. The report also studies the product and technology life cycles of various types of biometric devices and the methods employed by different manufacturers and users in maintaining ecological balance.
Also discussed are the several types of recently developed biometric technologies that are becoming more popular in various applications. The report also profiles the major manufacturers and suppliers of biometric devices and looks at the mergers and acquisitions in this field. COVID-19 has had a massive impact on society since the start of 2020.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19 and the economic slowdown it created. With people relying more on technology, cyberattacks have increased. It is expected that the demand for biometrics solutions will increase and boost the biometrics market.
The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of biometric devices, with reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. The report examines each type of biometric technology, determines its current market size, and estimates its future market.
The report also analyzes the market from the manufacturers' viewpoint as well as that of the final consumer. A number of technical issues arising out of the utilization of biometric technologies are discussed, and solutions are indicated. The use of biometric technologies in government and public sector institutions is discussed in detail, along with the markets for these sectors.
Report Includes
43 data tables and 10 additional tables
An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global markets for biometrics technologies and devices
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020-2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Evaluation and forecast the global/regional market size for biometrics, and corresponding market share analysis by biometrics type, technology, application, end user, and geographic region
In-depth information (facts and figures) concerning market drivers, challenges and issues, and other macroeconomic forces influencing the progress of global biometrics market
Insight into the recent government regulations, current trends and technological updates in biometrics and affective computing technologies that can shape the future marketplace
Review of the patent grants and innovations covering biometrics and affective computing technologies across each major category
Latest information on key merger and acquisition deals, agreements and collaborations within the global biometrics industry
Company profiles of major players, including Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. ltd, ASSA abloy AB, Fingerprint cards AB, Fujitsu ltd.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology Background and Overview
Overview of Biometric Technology
Basics of Biometric Technologies
Key Elements of Biometric Systems
Biometric Software
Biometric Technologies
Government Regulations
Biometric Standards
Biometrics Standards Development
Organizations Involved in Biometrics Standards
History of Biometric Technologies
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Market Challenges
Impact of Covid-19
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining Power of Buyers
Bargaining Power of Suppliers
Threat from Substitutes
Threat from New Entrants
Competitive Rivalry
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Technology
Introduction
Fingerprint Recognition Technology
Regional Markets for Fingerprint Recognition Technology
Facial Recognition Technology
Iris Recognition Technology
Voice/Speech Recognition Technology
Vein Recognition Technology
Signature Recognition Technology
Hand Geometry Technology
Emerging Biometric Technologies
Affective Computing Biometric Technology
Gait Recognition
Palm-Print Recognition
Skin Spectroscopy
Dna Recognition
Olfactory Recognition
Ear Shape Recognition
Facial Thermography
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Biometrics Type
Introduction
Contact-Based Biometrics
Regional Markets for Contact-Based Biometrics
Contactless Biometrics
Regional Markets for Contactless Biometrics
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by End-user
Introduction
Government Sector
Government Departmental Services
Police and Law Enforcement Services
Military and Border Control Services
Regional Markets for Biometrics in the Government Sector
Private Sector
Airport/Seaport
Bfsi
Retail
Gaming/Hospitality
Healthcare
Others
Regional Markets for the Private Sector
Individual Consumers
Regional Markets for Individual Consumers
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
Introduction
Identification
Regional Markets for Identification Biometrics
Access Control
Regional Markets for Access Control Biometrics
Surveillance
Regional Markets for Surveillance Biometrics
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Introduction
North American Market Outlook
North American Market by Country
North America Market by Segment
European Market Outlook
European Market by Country
European Market by Segment
Asia-Pacific Market Outlook
Asia-Pacific Market by Country
Asia-Pacific Market by Segment
Rest of World (Row) Market Outlook
Rest of the World Market by Subregion
Rest of the World Market by Segment
Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape
Analysis of Competition Within the Biometric Industry
Industry Issues to Be Resolved
Acquisitions and Mergers in Biometric Industry
Patent Analysis
New Developments in Biometric Technology and Applications
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
01 Systems W.L.L
4G Identity Solutions Private Ltd. (4Gid)
Accu-Time Systems Inc.
Acuity Systems Inc.
Affectiva
Alltrust Networks
Animetrics Inc.
Anviz Global Inc.
Apple Inc.
Aratek Biometrics Technology Co. Ltd.
Ascertia Ltd.
Assa Abloy Ab
Atos Se
Atr Systems Inc.
Audeering GmbH
Auraya Systems
Aware Inc.
Ayonix
Barska Biometrics
Bayometric
Behaviosec Inc.
Biocatch Ltd.
Bioconnect Inc.
Biodit Ltd.
Bioenable Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Bio-Gate AG
Bioid GmbH
Bio-Key International Inc.
Biolink Solutions
Biometric Signature-Id
Biometrica Systems Inc.
Biorugged
Canon Europe Ltd.
Cashflows Europe Ltd.
Causeway Technologies (Formerly Aurora Computer Services)
Certify Global Inc.
Cmitech Co. Ltd.
Cognitec Systems GmbH
Communication Intelligence Corp.
Credence Id
Cross Match Technologies
Crucial Tec Co. Ltd.
Daon Inc.
Deepnet Security
Dermalog Identification Systems GmbH
Descartes Biometrics
Diamond Fortress Technologies
Digitus Biometrics Inc.
Egis Technology Inc.
Ekey Biometric Systems GmbH
Essl Security
Eyelock Inc.
Facebanx
Facefirst LLC
Facephi
Fujitsu Ltd.
Face Tec Ltd.
Fair, Isaac and Company
Fingerprint Cards Ab
Fotonation Inc.
Futronic Technology Co. Ltd.
Goodix Technology Inc.
Griaule Biometrics
Herta Security S.L.
Hid Global
Hitachi Ltd.
Honeywell Commercial Security
Human Recognition Systems
Idemia
Identiv
Identimetrics Inc.
Identytech Solutions America LLC
Idex Biometrics Asa
Idlink Systems Pte. Ltd.
Ievo Ltd.
Imageware Systems Inc.
Innovatrics S.R.O.
Johnson Controls
Jumio Corp.
Lockheed Martin Corp.
Nec Corp. Of America
Neurotechnology
Nuance Communications Inc.
Onevault
Onfido
Plurilock Security Solutions Inc.
Precise Biometrics Ab
Gesturetek
Speed Identity Ab
Stanley Black & Decker
Sterling Identity
Suprema Inc.
Thales Group
Global Enterprise Technologies Corp.
Touchless Biometric Systems AG
Voicepin
Zetes Industries Sa/Nv
Zkteco
Zwipe As
