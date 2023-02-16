Global Biometrics Market to Reach $95.5 Billion by 2028 at a 13.51% CAGR: Extensive use of Biometric Technologies and Solutions for Information and Physical Access Security Drives Growth

Company Logo

Global Biometrics Market

Dublin, Feb. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biometrics Market By authentication type, By type, By offering type, By mobility, By vertical & By region-Forecast Analysis 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global biometrics Market size was valued at USD 39.34 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 95.52 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of more than 13.51% during the forecast period (2022- 2028).

The need for biometric authentication solutions is expanding quickly as businesses concentrate on secure authentication techniques for user access, e-commerce, and other safety applications. The market for biometric authentication solutions is anticipated to increase as a result of our growing reliance on digital technology and automation. Additionally, the constant need for improved security and identity systems has prompted a rise in the use of biometric authentication techniques.



Segments covered in this report



The global biometrics market is segmented based on the authentication type, type, offering type, mobility, vertical and region. Based on the authentication type, it is segmented into single-factor authentication, and multi-factor authentication. Based on type, it is segmented into contact-based, and contactless, and hybrid.

Based on offering type, it is segmented into hardware, and software. Based on mobility type, it is segmented into fixed, and portable. Based on vertical, it is segmented into government, consumer electronics, military & defense, healthcare, banking & finance, travel & immigration, automotive, security, and others. Based on region it is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and MEA.



Driver



The need for biometric is anticipated to increase quickly as organizations work to implement the ideal combination of technologies and regulations for security and dependability. For preventing security lapses and transaction fraud, biometric solutions work as a package of highly secure identification and personal verification tools.

The market for biometrics is expanding due to the extensive use of biometric technologies and solutions for information and physical access security. In addition, numerous firms are implementing biometric as security measures in response to the exponential rise in the number of consumers migrating to mobile banking.



Restraint



A limiting factor for the market for the biometrics market is the absence of infrastructure development for the implementation and adoption of biometric systems in various countries. Additionally, one of the main reasons why many small and medium-sized businesses do not embrace biometric authentication solutions is their high deployment costs. This is one of the biggest obstacles to the market growth for biometrics market.



Market Trends



The market for biometrics may have development prospects due to the growing use of these solutions on smartphones. Additionally, the market for biometrics is being driven by the growing popularity of automated identity authentication solutions and the trend toward device-embedded biometrics.

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 127 Forecast Period 2021 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $39.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $95.52 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.5% Regions Covered Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qg59i3-biometrics?w=12

