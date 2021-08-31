Global Bionic Eye Market, By Type (Implant v/s External), By Technology (Electronic v/s Mechanical), By End User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026

New York, Aug. 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bionic Eye Market, By Type, By Technology, By End User, By Region, Company Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131075/?utm_source=GNW



Global bionic eye market is expected to grow at a significant rate for the forecast period.Increasing prevalence of vision loss or blindness is the major driver for the high demand of bionic eye.



Use of bionic eyes have resulted in positive clinical outcomes which is increasing the adoption of bionic eyes in healthcare facilities.Bionic eyes are safe, reliable and are effective for long term use.



Bionic eyes are also in vision restoration for people suffering from rare and degenerative eye diseases.Majority of the bionic eye technology being developed require a healthy optic nerve and developed visual cortex which states that patients need to have the visual ability in the past for these devices to work properly.



Surge in occurrence of hereditary blindness such as retinitis pigmentosa cause loss of vision by damaging the photoreceptors but leave majority of retinal cells intact. Cases of traumatic eye injury or glaucoma is on rise which permanently damages the visual pathways and optic nerve. Rise in number of old age people who suffer from vision loss and macular degeneration and the number is expected to grow at a significant rate require effective treatment of eyes. Ongoing research and development activities to develop novel products for restoration of vision in blind individuals and huge funding by leading authorities is expected to accelerate the growth of bionic eyes market. Strong economic position of United States and well-developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to act as significant factor for the rise in growth of bionic eyes market.

Global bionic eye market is segmented into type, technology, end user, regional distribution, and company.Based on type, market can be further divided into implant and external.



The external eye segment is expected to account for major marker share for the forecast period, 2022-2026 as it improves the vision considerably. Increasing prevalence of old age related vision loss resulting to blurred vision is expected to accelerate the adoption of bionic eyes.

The major players operating in the global bionic eye market are Second Sight Medical Products Inc., Nidek Co. Ltd., Nano Retina Ltd., MetaModal LLC, Biomedical Technologies S.L., Bionic Vision Technologies, Pixium Vision S.A., Monash Vision Group, iBionics, Optobionics Corporation, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth of the market size of global bionic eye market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of global bionic eye market from 2020 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast global bionic eye market based on type, technology, end user, regional distribution, and company.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global bionic eye market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global bionic eye market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bionic eye market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global bionic eye market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global bionic eye market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global bionic eyemarket using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bionic eye manufacturing companies

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to bionic eye market

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global bionic eye market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Bionic Eye Market, By Type:

o Implant

o External

• Global Bionic Eye Market, By Technology:

o Electronic

o Mechanical

• Global Bionic Eye Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Ophthalmic Clinics

o Others

• Global Bionic Eye Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

UAE

Saudi Arabia

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bionic eye market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06131075/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



