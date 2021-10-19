U.S. markets open in 5 hours 58 minutes

"Global biopesticide insights ease regulatory challenges," says TSG Consulting at start of ABIM

·3 min read

KNARESBOROUGH, United Kingdom, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Manufacturers of biopesticides for agricultural applications can accelerate time to market by taking a global perspective on regulations say experts at TSG Consulting.

An International Perspective on Biopesticide regulation
An International Perspective on Biopesticide regulation

Regulatory complexity and divergence between international frameworks are perceived as barriers to entry in some markets, according to the consultancy. However, a deep understanding of regulatory agencies' data requirements combined with knowledge of relevant international guidelines can overcome some challenges.

To support manufacturers looking to harness growing demand for biopesticides, TSG has published a free whitepaper, An international perspective on biopesticide regulation. It considers regulations which impact biopesticides in North America and Europe, highlighting similarities and differences.

The classification of biopesticides as active substances under EU regulations means that plant protection products containing them must fulfil criteria devised for conventional chemicals. However, since US regulations consider biopesticides 'usually inherently less toxic' than conventional pesticides, their registration tends to be quicker and simpler.

Iain Watt, Head of Plant Protection at TSG, says the aim of the whitepaper is to help manufacturers see that while complexities do exist, they are not insurmountable. With a considered approach it is possible to navigate international regulations cost-effectively and keep commercial strategies on track.

"One of the biggest perceived obstacles is the lack of dedicated biopesticide regulations in the EU," he explains. "The US Environmental Protection Agency has a standalone division for biopesticides, which facilitates product registration. In other markets, the process is more convoluted, but measures can be taken to overcome some of the hurdles. For instance, leveraging the OECD's Mutual Acceptance of Data system across member countries can result in a more streamlined approach."

Consultants and regulatory scientists from TSG are attending the Annual Biocontrol Industry Meeting (ABIM) in Switzerland, taking place today and tomorrow. Available at Booth 4, they can advise on strategies to obtain approval for new active substances and authorisation for plant protection products across Europe and North America.

To download An international perspective on biopesticide regulation visit www.tsgconsulting.com/advisory/international-biopesticide-regulation

More information on TSG Consulting is available at www.tsgconsulting.com

About TSG Consulting

TSG provides companies with high-quality regulatory and scientific consulting services. We help clients worldwide address the technical and regulatory issues in taking their products to market in multiple jurisdictions. Our scientific expertise, regulatory knowledge and understanding of local nuances enable our clients to navigate the complex and ever-changing regulatory landscape across the globe.

We serve a number of key markets and industry sectors including agricultural, industrial, consumer, food and beverage, animal health, and medical. Our teams comprise scientists and regulatory experts – many of whom have previously held positions at regulatory agencies, departments and in industry. This combination of science, regulatory expertise and knowledge of how institutions and industry operate provides our clients with superior and well-rounded guidance.

TSG Consulting is a Science Group company.

www.tsgconsulting.com

About Science Group

Science Group plc (AIM:SAG) is a science-led advisory and product development organization. The Group has three divisions:

  • R&D Consultancy: providing advisory, applied science and product development services cross-sector helping clients derive maximum return on their R&D investments.

  • Regulatory & Compliance: helping clients in highly regulated markets to launch, market and defend products internationally, navigating the frequently complex and fragmented regulatory ecosystems.

  • Frontier Smart Technologies: designing and manufacturing chips and modules for the DAB/DAB+ radio markets with 80% market share (excluding the automotive market).

With more than 400 employees worldwide, primarily scientists and engineers, and speaking more than 30 languages collectively, the Group has R&D centres in Cambridge and Epsom with more than ten additional offices in Europe, Asia and North America.

www.sciencegroup.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1663295/TSG_Consulting_Biopesticide.jpg

    (Bloomberg) -- When it comes to drinking Australian wine, Britons are starting to opt for higher priced options. That’s important, as sales to China plunge in the wake of Beijing’s trade reprisals.Most Read from BloombergGoogle’s Biggest Moonshot Is Its Search for a Carbon-Free FutureA $30 Billion Fortune Is Hiding in China’s Silicon ValleyThe Biggest Public Graveyard in the U.S. Is Becoming a ParkGoogle’s CEO: ‘We’re Losing Time’ in the Climate FightHate-Speech Case Forces Japan to Confront Wor