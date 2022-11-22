U.S. markets close in 5 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.86
    +20.92 (+0.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,962.87
    +262.59 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,021.55
    -2.96 (-0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.85
    +2.71 (+0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.79
    +0.75 (+0.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,745.80
    +6.20 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.20
    +0.33 (+1.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0273
    +0.0028 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7710
    -0.0540 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1875
    +0.0051 (+0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.3210
    -0.7750 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,103.17
    -69.55 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    371.58
    +7.03 (+1.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,434.62
    +57.77 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

Global Biopesticides Market to Hit Sales of $11.10 Billion by 2028 | China Produced over 14,000 tons of Biopesticide in 2021

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global biopesticides market was valued at USD 3.65 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach at USD 11.10 billion by 2028, with CAGR of 14.69% over the forecast period (202-2028).

Westford, USA, Nov. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest's analysis of the biopesticides market provides an in-depth examination of the sector, including market analysis and forecasts, trends, regulatory environment and business opportunities. The report also assesses factors such as technology adoption and R&D investment.  The biopesticides market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.69% over the next decade thanks to advances in crop management techniques and increased demand from China and other emerging markets. We expect this growth to be supported by technological innovations, favorable regulations and increasing research & development investments.

According to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), global production of biopesticides market totaled 0.9 million tons of biopesticides in 2021. The value of this production was estimated at $3.65 billion. In 2021, China was the world's leading producer of biopesticides with a production figure of 14,000 tons. The United States came in second place with a production figure of 1,339 tons. The European Union was next in line with a production figure of 11,037 tons.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/biopesticides-market

There are a number of benefits to using biopesticides, including reduced crop losses, lower input costs, and minimized environmental impact. However, there are also a number of challenges facing the industry, including expensive regulatory approvals and resistance from some stakeholders. We expect the growth of the biopesticides market to be driven by increasing demand from the agricultural and food sectors, as well as the development of innovative products. The company warns, however, that there are a number of risks associated with this growth, including regulatory uncertainty and resistance from some stakeholders.

Growing Emphasis on Food Security in North America and Europe to Support Biopesticides Market

SkyQuest’s study of the global biopesticides market has revealed that the market is slowly maturing, with innovations and growth in both product types and markets. In total we expect sales to increase from $6.9 billion currently, to $11.10 billion by 2028. Product types are diversifying too - now around two-thirds of sales are made up of products aimed at controlling pests specifically on crops, rather than treating soil overall. This shift is particularly evident in developed countries, where environmental concerns have driven a switch towards non-toxic pest control solutions.

In regions such as North America and Europe, where a greater emphasis is placed on food security, there is also increasing demand for technologies that can improve biodiversity and reduce chemical pesticide use. This includes products that help organisms form natural enemies or break down pollutants in soils - both of which can play an important role in sustainable land management and crop production.

Some of the key challenges facing the biopesticides market include inconsistent regulation, insufficient R&D expenditure, high cost of core ingredients, difficulties in scaling up production capacity, lack of access to specialty chemicals and adverse environmental impacts. However, these challenges can be overcome through innovative product development and better execution of marketing campaigns.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/biopesticides-market

Potential and Challenges in Global Biopesticides Market

The use of biopesticides has several advantages over traditional insecticides and herbicides. These benefits include lower toxicity to humans and the environment, reduced dependence on expensive imports, and the ability to target specific pests. The increased use of biopesticides will help to meet the growing demand for sustainable pest management solutions.

SkyQuest predicts that the major driver of growth in the biopesticides market will be demand from industrial and agricultural consumers, which is expected to account for over 80% of sales by 2028. Among industrial consumers, food manufacturers are expected to be the leading investors in this sector due to their need for reliable pest management strategies that do not damage food production facilities.

Our outlook of the global biopesticides market questioned whether this growth will be sustainable, as new developments in plant science and genetic engineering could lead to less-frequent applications of biopesticides, which would decrease their efficacy and also lead to more resistant pests and diseases. Despite these risks, we believe that the potential benefits of using biopesticides – including reducing dependence on chemicals, conserving natural resources, and creating jobs – will help drive the market forward.

To capitalize on this opportunity, companies need to move beyond traditional marketing efforts and start thinking about how they can use technology to improve their products. For example, crop tracking tools can help farmers identify problems early and decide which applications of a particular pesticide are needed.

Growing Demand for Biopesticides in Non-Agriculture Applications

There is an increasing demand for biopesticides in non-agriculture applications, as their ability to control pests without harming other plants or animals has made them a viable solution for a variety of issues. Additionally, biopesticides are becoming more effective and affordable, making them more accessible to farmers and businesses. One of the fastest-growing biopesticides market is in aquatic farming. Aquaculture, which refers to the farming of fish and other aquatic life in captivity, is projected to grow at a rate of 16% per year through 2028. The need for efficient methods of pest control has contributed to this growth, as has the desire to reduce environmental impact. One such pesticide that is commonly used in aquaculture is imidacloprid.

In terrestrial farming, where crops are grown on the ground, there is also growing demand for biopesticides. Biocontrol agents are often used oncroptically (directly on insects), rather than topically (on plant surfaces), which minimizes herbicide use and associated toxicity concerns.

In 2021, sales of registered insecticides/insect parasiticides were 120%higher than they had been 10 years earlier; this upward trend is expected to continue. Biopesticides have also found success in crop protection shelters (CPHSs), an innovative agricultural development that uses airtight enclosures to protect crops from pests while they are growing and harvested.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/biopesticides-market

Top Players in Global Biopesticides Market

  • BASF SE (Germany)

  • Bayer AG(Germany)

  • Biobest Group NV(Belgium)

  • Certis USA L.L.C (US)

  • Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

  • Marrone Bio innovations (US)

  • Syngenta AG (Switzerland)

  • Nufarm (Australia)

  • Som Phytopharma India Ltd (India)

  • Valent Biosciences LLC. (US)

  • BioWorks, Inc. (US)

  • STK Bio-ag (Philippines)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Biochar Market

Global Agricultural Lubricants Market

Global Biofertilizers Market

Global Bird Repellents Market

Global Agricultural Surfactants Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Recommended Stories

  • Lula to start job interviews for Petrobras overhaul, sources say

    Brazilian President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva begins interviews this week with candidates to run oil firm Petrobras, people familiar with the talks said, kicking off what may be a rocky few months for the state-controlled company. Lula, who takes office on Jan. 1, has already signaled plans for a dramatic overhaul of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the company is formally known. Prepped since 2019, the plan was ready to be implemented next year had Jair Bolsonaro been reelected, according to some of its makers.

  • Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Canadian Solar (CSIQ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 93.10% and 5.38%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ‘Stealth workers’ lying to their bosses about where they work are costing companies tons of money

    Workers are lying about being digital nomads, and it's coming at a cost: One boss estimated his loss at $500,000.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying at These Prices

    Three top ones that investors will probably eventually regret not buying at their current prices are Enbridge (NYSE: ENB), Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), and Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET). Enbridge's dividend currently clocks in at a 6.4% yield. With its stock price recently around $40 a share, it trades at about 10 times cash flow.

  • High Tide Becomes Top Revenue-Generating Cannabis Company in Canada

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, announced today that according to new data recently released by the cannabis business publication, New Cannabis Ventures, the Company is now Canada's top revenue-generating cannabis company1.

  • FTX Bankruptcy Filing: 'No Amounts' Will Be Paid to SBF or His Inner Circle

    The wording even specified that nobody with a "familial relationship" with SBF or the recently fired execs would receive payment from FTX.

  • SoFi stock slides after receiving letter from Senate Banking Committee

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Dave Briggs looks at SoFi shares following a letter from the Senate's Banking Committee.

  • Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

    With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 24.9x Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) may be sending very bearish signals at...

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Can't Stop Buying

    These supercharged income stocks, with yields ranging from 8.5% to 17.7%, were on billionaire money manager's buy lists during the third quarter.

  • Intel Foundry Leader to Depart, Shaking Up Gelsinger’s Turnaround Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. executive Randhir Thakur, who oversaw a key part of the company’s comeback plan -- its push into the contract-manufacturing industry -- is leaving the chipmaker. Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Muhyiddin Turns Down King on Unity GovernmentSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sCrypto Brokerage Genesis Is Said to Warn of Bankruptcy Without FundingElon Musk's 2022 Wealth Loss Exceeds $100 Billion for First TimeBeyond Meat Plant’s Dirty Condition

  • George Soros Pulls the Trigger on These 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    For anyone looking to get ahead in the investing game, following in the footsteps of stock picking legends is an obvious path to follow. Hardly any are more legendary than George Soros, forever known as the ‘man who broke the Bank of England,’ after pocketing a cool billion dollars in one day when betting against the Pound back in 1992. That single act, however, does not define Soros, who has made sound investment decisions throughout his career which bought decades-long returns of 30% to his Qu

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Remarkable Growth Stocks Down Over 90% That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    It's been an especially difficult year for the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). Innovative businesses that offer industry-changing potential can deliver big gains when the next bull market inevitably arrives. What follows are three remarkable growth stocks beaten down more than 90% from their respective all-time highs that can double your money by 2025.

  • Medical Behemoth Medtronic Crumbles After Missing Its Own Guidance

    Medtronic reported mixed earnings and lighter-than-expected organic sales growth, leading MDT stock to tumble.

  • What You Can Learn From PayPal Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PYPL) P/E

    When close to half the companies in the United States have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 14x, you may...

  • Why Shares of Veru Fell 10.33% on Monday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), a biopharmaceutical company that looks for novel cancer therapies, particularly in breast cancer or prostate cancer, saw its shares drop 10.33% on Monday. The company's stock already lost $10 a share two weeks ago when a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) advisory panel voted 8-5 against approving sabizabulin, Veru's COVID-19 oral therapy, via the Emergency Use Authorization route. It's not the last word, but the FDA usually agrees with advisory panels' votes.

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger’s Rich Compensation Package Revealed, Company Says Bob Chapek Fired ‘Without Cause’

    Bob Iger stunned the entertainment industry when he reassumed his role as the CEO of the Walt Disney Company on Sunday night. The former Disney chief will earn a $1 million base salary for going back to his old job, according to public filings. But that pact could grow a lot richer if Iger and […]

  • Is Trending Stock ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to ZIM (ZIM). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Exclusive-China set to fine Ant Group over $1 billion, signalling revamp nears end-sources

    Chinese authorities are poised to impose a fine of more than $1 billion on Jack Ma's Ant Group, said six sources with direct knowledge of the matter, setting the stage for ending the fintech company's two-year long regulatory overhaul. The People's Bank of China (PBOC), which has been driving the revamp at Ant after the Chinese firm's $37 billion IPO was scuttled at the last minute in 2020, is the regulator that is readying the fine, said five of the sources. The central bank has been in informal communication with Ant about the fine over the past few months, said three of the sources.

  • Bitcoin Falls As Another Leader Wobbles; This Top Fund Is Buying

    Bitcoin fell Monday on fears Grayscale Bitcoin Trust could be hit by Digital Currency Group's liquidity crunch as Genesis warns of bankruptcy

  • Airlines push for pilots to fly solo amid labor shortage

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that airlines are looking to push for solo piloting in an effort to lower costs.