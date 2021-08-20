Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market Report 2021: US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
Dublin, Aug. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027.
Chromatography, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$6.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Technologies segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.6% CAGR
The Biopharmaceutical Bioseparation Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Bioseparation Systems - Invaluable Tools in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Recent Market Activity
US Remains Market Leader; Developing Countries to Drive Market Growth
Chromatography Leads the Pack
Global Market for Gas Chromatography Systems
Competitive Landscape
A Peek into Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Downstream Processing of Biosynthetic Products - An Overview
Growing Biopharmaceutical Market Drives Demand for Bioseparation Systems
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals-2017
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals: 2016
New Biologic License Application (BLA) Approval: 2015
Biopharmaceutical Industry Transforms Downstream Processing
Growing Biological Drug Manufacturing Capacity to Drive Growth
Growing Market for Monoclonal Antibodies - A Key Review of Current Status and Future Prospects
Approved Monoclonal Antibodies: 2014-2017
An Insight into Bioseparation of mAbs
Growing Biosimilars Market - A Clear Advantage for Bioseparation Technologies
Patent Expiries of Major Biopharmaceutical Drugs in the US and Europe
UU Approved Biosimilars As Of December 2017
Europe Approved Biosimilars As Of December 2017
R&D Funding Crucial for Biologics and Bioseparation Market
Huge Biopharmaceutical Pipeline - A Clear Indicator of Future Prospects
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 55 Featured)
3M Company (USA)
3M Purification, Inc. (USA)
Agilent Technologies, Inc. (USA)
Alfa Wassermann Separation Technologies, LLC (USA)
Flottweg Separation Technology (USA)
GEA Westfalia Separator Group GmbH (Germany)
GE Healthcare Life Sciences (USA)
KNAUER Wissenschaftliche Gerate GmbH (Germany)
Konik Nanobiotech SL (Spain)
Merck KGaA (Germany)
Pall Corporation (USA)
ProMetic Life Sciences, Inc. (Canada)
Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France)
Repligen Corporation (USA)
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA)
Tosoh Bioscience, Inc. (Japan)
YMC Europe GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Need for Further Advances in Downstream Processing Techniques
Process Optimization and Cost Reduction - Key Goals of Innovations in Bioseparation
Continuous Bioseparation Gains Momentum
Process Intensification
Single-Use Systems Play a Key Role
Minimizing Centrifugation Steps
Integration of Down-Stream and Up-Stream
Developmental Efforts
Focus on Enhancing Capture Increases
Introduction of Diversified Resins on the Rise
Multicolumn System Lower Buffer and Resin Requirement
Single-Use Disposable Technologies Gain Attention
Select Commercial Disposable/Single-Use Technologies by Process Technique
Innovations in Single-use Systems
Increasing Biopharma Productivity and Efficiency via Continuous Manufacturing
Changing Paradigm of Primary Recovery in Bioseparation
Growing Use of Membrane Filtration in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing
Chromatography - The Gold Standard Purification Technology
Continuous Chromatography - A Key Technology for the Biopharma Sector
Challenges to Separate Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Chromatography to the Rescue
Inherent Benefits of Membrane Chromatography to Drive its Use in Bioprocessing
SMBC - An Old Approach Gaining Significant Attention
Superior Efficiency Drives Use of Synthetic Ligands in Affinity Chromatography
A Comparison of Protein and Synthetic Ligands
Increasing Alternatives to Protein A Column based Capturing
Twin-Column SMB - An Emerging Alternative to Protein A Columns
Chiral Chromatography Increases in Popularity
Flexible and Selective Chromatography Improves Biopharmaceutical Efficiencies
Chromatography Efficiency and Selectivity
Mixed-Mode Chromatography
Multimode Chromatography
Mixed-Mode and Multimode Media Offer Cost Savings
Awareness of Mixed Mode and Multimode Media Operating Modes Critical
Magnetic Separation as an Alternative to Chromatography - A Review
Reversible Precipitation - A Novel Bioseparation Technology
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gsm4ms
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900