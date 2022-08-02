U.S. markets open in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,089.25
    -31.25 (-0.76%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,556.00
    -211.00 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,843.25
    -119.25 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,871.10
    -14.30 (-0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.27
    -0.62 (-0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.30
    +2.60 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.26
    -0.10 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0240
    -0.0023 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6060
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.57
    +3.24 (+15.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2210
    -0.0046 (-0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.9790
    -0.6600 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,890.30
    -158.87 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.00
    -19.41 (-3.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,400.25
    -13.17 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,594.73
    -398.62 (-1.42%)
     

Global Biopharmaceutical Market to Generate USD 974.48 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

Next Move Strategy Consulting
·6 min read
Next Move Strategy Consulting
Next Move Strategy Consulting

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) along with the adoption of sedentary lifestyle that raises obesity rates drive the global biopharmaceutical market growth.

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global biopharmaceutical market generated USD 345.84 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate USD 974.48 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2030. The report is a helpful source of guidance for market players, investors, and startups in gaining insights on changing market dynamics, top segments & their sub-segments, Covid-19 impact, and competitive landscape.

Wrapping a thorough analysis and insights in 277 pages, supported by 332 tables and 162 figures, the report aims to assist in taking necessary decisions depending upon the market conditions during the forecast period and opportunities offered by the market. In addition, the report highlights the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global biopharmaceutical market size.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/biopharmaceutical-market/request-sample

Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2022–2030

Base Year

2021

Market Size in 2021

USD 345.84 Billion

Market Size in 2030

USD 974.48 Billion

CAGR

11.7%

No. of Pages

277

Tables

332

Figures

162

Segments covered

Product, Application, and Geography.

Drivers

Increase in incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs)

adoption of sedentary lifestyle that raises obesity rates

Opportunities

Increase in R&D investments

Surge in number of epidemics, changes in disease rate, and poor efficacy of various drugs

The research provides detailed analysis on changing market dynamics based on driving forces, restraining factors, and opportunities. These insights are helpful in taking appropriate steps to raise the biopharmaceutical market share across the globe for market players. Increase in incidence of chronic diseases including cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) along with the adoption of sedentary lifestyle that raises obesity rates drive the growth of the market. However, the high costs related to the production of biopharmaceutical drugs restrain the market growth.

Outlining the opportunities that assist in raising the stakes in the global biopharmaceutical industry in the next few years, the Lead Analyst for the Life Sciences & Healthcare category at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Increase in R&D investments create new opportunities in the coming years. In addition, surge in number of epidemics, changes in disease rate, and poor efficacy of various drugs widens the scope of application of biopharmaceuticals.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/biopharmaceutical-market

The report offers an extensive analysis of key segments and sub-segments of the global biopharmaceutical market. Key segments analyzed in the research include product, application, and geography. Based on product, the research sub-segments the market into monoclonal antibody, insulin, interferon, erythropoietin, growth and coagulation factor, hormone, vaccine, and others. By application, the research further classifies the market into oncology, metabolic disease, blood disorder, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, immunology, neurological disease, and others.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

Based on geography, the research sub-divides the market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. As per the report, North America held the highest market share of the global biopharmaceutical market in 2021, and will maintain its largest contribution throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to strict intellectual property system that promotes innovation, increase in scientific research activities through support from academic organizations, government research funding, and venture capital firms, and the presence of top market players in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to surge in spending on R&D activities for biologics and increase in prevalence of cancer, heart diseases, and obesity in the region.

The report analyzes each region and its respective countries based on segment and sub-segments mentioned above. This will help market players in devising investment strategies along with carrying out expansions, agreements, and partnerships to strengthen their presence.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/biopharmaceutical-market/inquire-before-buying

The study discusses the competitive scenario of the global biopharmaceutical market to assist market players and investors in determining the future course of action. Moreover, they can adopt strategies to gain a competitive edge. Leading players analyzed in the research include Abbott Laboratories, Biogen, Amgen, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Lilly, Merck & Co., Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Inc., Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Safoni, and Moderna. This analysis is carried out based on business performance, key moves & developments, and sales value of various segments.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/biopharmaceutical-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Pharmaceutical Isolator Market by Type (Open Isolator and Closed Isolator), by Pressure (Positive Pressure and Negative Pressure, by Application (Aseptic Isolators, Containment Isolators, Sampling/Weighing/Distribution Isolators, Fluid Dispensing Isolators, Others) and by End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Research & Academic Laboratories, Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022-2030

Antibiotics Market by Type (Cephalosporins, Penicillins, Fluoroquinolones, Macrolides, Carbapenems, Aminoglycosides, Sulfonamides), by Spectrum (broad-spectrum, narrow-spectrum), by Mechanism (Cell Wall Synthesis Inhibitors, Protein Synthesis Inhibitors, DNA Synthesis Inhibitors, RNA Synthesis Inhibitors, Mycolic Acid Inhibitors, Folic Acid Synthesis Inhibitors) by Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, And Hospitals Pharmacy) Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

Ibrutinib Market by Product Type (140 mg, 10 mg, and 5 mg), by Application (Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia (CLL), Mantle Cell Lymphoma (MCL), Diffuse Large B Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), Multiple Myeloma (MM), and Follicular Lymphoma (FL))- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.

CONTACT: Joseph Lawrence Head - Client Engagement & Servicing Next Move Strategy Consulting E-Mail: Joseph@nextmsc.com Direct: +1-217-650-7991 You can also email us at - info@nextmsc.com Website: www.nextmsc.com


Recommended Stories

  • Devon Energy Beats Earnings, Raises Dividend

    Devon Energy produces another amazing quarter to satisfy its shareholders

  • Down More Than 50%: Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound, Say Analysts

    Whether markets move up or down, every investor loves a bargain. There’s a thrill in finding a valuable stock at a low, low price – and then watching it appreciate in the mid- to long-term. Portfolio growth of that sort is one of the reasons investors are in the investing game to begin with. So, how are investors supposed to distinguish between the names poised to get back on their feet and those set to remain down in the dumps? That’s what the pros on Wall Street are here for. Using TipRanks’ p

  • BP profits triple after 'exceptional' oil trading and high prices

    BP has posted its biggest profits in 14 years after "exceptional' oil trading amid months of high energy prices as Russia's war on Ukraine worsens global shortages.

  • The FAANMGs have been whittled down to the fantastic four

    Four mega-cap companies proved they can withstand a global economic slowdown, super-high inflation and a massive rise in interest rates.

  • Pinterest stock jumps despite reporting a Q2 earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance markets reporter Ines Ferre helps break down Pinterest's second-quarter earnings report.

  • Here Are Warren Buffett's Favorite High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A (NYSE: BRK-A) lists numerous dividend stocks among its holdings, with the highest-yielding companies returning at least 3%. These dividend-paying stocks have created over $680 billion in value for shareholders, who have seen a 20.1% average annual return on BRK’s Class A shares. Related: Like Dividends? Then You’ll Love These High-Yield Investments Of the nearly 50 stocks in Buffett’s portfolio, the four dividend-paying stocks that currently provi

  • BP boosts dividend after profit hits 14-year high

    BP's second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and trading prompted it to boost its dividend and spending on new oil and gas production. BP shares were up 3.5% by 0925 GMT, their highest since June, strongly outperforming the broader European energy index which was up 0.5%. Looney, who took office in 2020 with a vow to rapidly shift BP away from fossil fuels to renewables, said that the company will increase its spending on new oil and gas by $500 million in response to the global supply crunch.

  • TD to Expand its U.S. Investment Banking Business and Capabilities with Acquisition of Cowen Inc.

    TD Bank Group ("TD") (TSX: TD) and (NYSE: TD) and Cowen Inc. ("Cowen") (NASDAQ: COWN) today announced a definitive agreement for TD to acquire Cowen in an all-cash transaction valued at US$1.3 billion, or US$39 for each share of Cowen common stock. Through this transaction, TD Securities will accelerate its long-term growth strategy in the United States by acquiring a high-quality and rapidly growing investment bank with outstanding talent and highly complementary products and services.

  • Revlon stock skyrockets amid courts approving bankruptcy loan

    Revlon shares have doubled on news that a court approved its $1.4 billion bankruptcy loan.

  • Apple Is Borrowing Money to Buy Back Stock. What That May Say About the Bond Market.

    Apple is gearing up for a four-part bond sale to fund stock buybacks. Apple (ticker: AAPL ) is planning to use the proceeds from the sale for general corporate purposes, including buying back shares and paying dividends, the company said in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Apple didn’t disclose how much money it was raising or what interest rates it will pay, but the latest report from Bloomberg said the offering was for $5.5 billion.

  • IRS Changes Guidelines for Inherited IRAs, Causing Confusion and Pushback

    Figuring out the most efficient way to navigate the tax impact of inheriting individual retirement accounts has become more complicated since the Internal Revenue Service issued proposed new rules in February. The rules on inherited IRAs were most recently changed in the 2019 Secure Act, which introduced a new 10-year payout rule for inherited accounts. The previous rule said those who inherited an IRA, Roth IRA or 401(k) could spread out withdrawals over their lifetime.

  • Vanguard vs. Fidelity vs. Schwab: Services & Fees

    SmartAsset compares three of the largest investment companies based on usability, trade experience, offerings and cost. Learn more here.

  • Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Berkshire Hathaway B (BRK.B) closed the most recent trading day at $295.86, moving -1.58% from the previous trading session.

  • Mosaic (MOS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

    Mosaic (MOS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -7.38% and 4.29%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Here's Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Marqeta Surged In July

    The Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 12.4% in July. Shares of the buy-now-pay-later company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) gained nearly 49% in July, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Shares of the digital bank SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) gained nearly 20%, and shares of the payments company Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ) jumped more than 18%.

  • EV Stocks: Fisker, Lucid, Nikola Tee Up For Earnings As NKLA Stock Pops On Battery Deal

    When Fisker, Lucid and Nikola report earnings this week, here are key milestones to watch. NKLA stock popped Monday on acquisition news.

  • Airbnb (ABNB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

    Airbnb's (ABNB) second-quarter 2022 results are likely to reflect solid momentum among its hosts and guests.

  • Caterpillar’s Earnings Are Good and Sales Top Estimates. But the Stock Falls.

    Caterpillar reports adjusted second-quarter earnings of $3.18 a share on sales of $14.2 billion. Both metrics top analysts' forecasts.

  • Oracle reportedly plans to lay off thousands of employees

    Yahoo Finance reporter Dan Howley looks at how tech company Oracle's stock is moving to the downside amid reports that it's starting to lay off thousands of U.S. employees.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: 7 Top Stocks To Buy And Watch In Today's Stock Market

    Dow Jones futures were little changed as the stock market rally strengthens. Top stocks to buy and watch include Chevron and Exxon.