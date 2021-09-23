U.S. markets close in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,432.33
    +36.69 (+0.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,628.89
    +370.57 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,984.39
    +87.55 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,218.56
    +32.38 (+1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.41
    +0.18 (+0.25%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.70
    -25.10 (-1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.58
    -0.32 (-1.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1733
    +0.0037 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3600
    +0.0240 (+1.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3721
    +0.0102 (+0.75%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.1190
    +0.3410 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,938.07
    +1,674.14 (+3.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,103.33
    -5.59 (-0.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.14
    -2.23 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     
JUST IN:

More Americans filed new jobless claims last week than expected

Another 351,000 individuals filed, 320,000 was estimated

Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market 2021-2028: Shifting from Small Molecule Drugs to Biopharmaceuticals, Mainly Vaccines & Biologics is Projected to Drive Growth

·3 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biopharmaceutical Third Party Logistics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Supply Chain (Cold Chain, Non-cold Chain), by Service Type (Transportation, Warehousing And Storage), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global biopharmaceutical third party logistics market size is expected to reach USD 145.2 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Rising demand for temperature-controlled logistic services to transport biologics in various regions and growing distribution networks of biopharmaceutical companies to improve their sales are factors driving the market growth. The rising adoption of automated storage and retrieval systems in emerging countries is an ongoing trend in pharmaceutical logistics companies that has gained significant traction.

The biopharmaceutical third party logistic players played a vital role in the fight against COVID-19 by minimizing supply disruptions and prioritizing critical care drugs. The future also seems good for the biopharmaceutical 3PL market with rising demand for domestic logistics coupled with favorable government initiatives and policies.

Furthermore, the trend of shifting from small molecule drugs to biopharmaceuticals, mainly vaccines & biologics, is projected to drive the market. Since these small molecule drugs are temperature-sensitive products, demand for temperature-controlled transportation and storage increases and thus is responsible for market growth.

Additionally, environmental concerns and cost have caused a slight shift in the means of transport used for commercial products, moving from airway to seaway shipping, and in roadways from trucks to intermodal (both rail and truck). Intermodal transport is majorly used by these pharmaceutical companies to reduce the carbon footprint.

The ongoing trend shows that pharmaceutical manufacturers have shifted towards sea freight to reduce the cost and risk factors. Although for cold chain products, the companies still prefer air freight.

However, some of the large pharmaceutical companies are planning to transport 70% of their products via ocean freight including cold chain products.

Biopharmaceutical 3PL Market Report Highlights

  • In 2020, non-cold chain logistics held the largest market share of 80.8% in terms of revenue owing to the sales of a large number of drugs that do not require any temperature control

  • The cold chain logistics segment is expected to register the faster CAGR of 8.6% over the forecast period owing to the demand for biologics, such as cellular therapies, vaccines, and test kits

  • Warehousing and storage held the largest market of 43.6% share among the types of services in 2020

  • Asia Pacific is expected to emerge with the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period owing to the adoption of medicines from the aging population and a shift of drug sales from brand manufacturers to generic

Competitive Landscape

  • FedEx.

  • DHL International GmbH

  • SF Express

  • United Parcel Service of America, Inc.

  • AmerisourceBergen Corporation

  • DB Schenker

  • KUEHNE + NAGEL

  • Kerry Logistics Network Limited

  • Agility

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1tqym6

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biopharmaceutical-third-party-logistics-market-2021-2028-shifting-from-small-molecule-drugs-to-biopharmaceuticals-mainly-vaccines--biologics-is-projected-to-drive-growth-301383896.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy and 1 to Avoid in the Fourth Quarter

    Among Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two clear-cut buys and one popular stock to steer clear of.

  • Roku Is Rising After Getting an Upgrade. It’s an ‘Attractive Entry Point.’

    Shares of Roku were rising in premarket trading Thursday after one analyst raised his rating and price target on the stock, saying the streaming media player will continue to benefit from the “rapid pace” of growth in the connected television advertising marketplace. Michael Morris, an analyst at Guggenheim, lifted his rating on Roku (ticker: ROKU) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of $395. Roku shares were up more than 3% early Thursday to $335.

  • 2 Unstoppable Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the face of powerful stock market strength, it's important to focus on the long term for the best results.

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Toast CFO on competing with Square: We’ll continue to ‘out-innovate’

    Yahoo Finance’s Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick speak with Toast CFO Elena Gomez about the company's path to its public debut, outlook, and more.&nbsp;

  • California governor signs warehouse productivity quota bill into law

    California governor Gavin Newsom has signed AB-701, the bill that aims to regulate warehouse productivity quotas, into law.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) -- a supplier of chips for video gaming, cryptocurrency mining, artificial intelligence, and other markets -- had jumped a solid 3.3% in Wednesday trading after CNBC reported last night that Goldman Sachs is bullish on U.S. semiconductor stocks. Tech market intelligence source International Data Corporation has just released its forecast for the semiconductor industry over the next two years. Mobile phones, notebooks, servers, automotive, smart-home devices, gaming, wearables, and Wi-Fi access are all growth markets for semiconductors, IDC says.

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Says She Would Sell Tesla Stock if It Reaches This Price

    Leading technology investor Cathie Wood said she would be willing to sell down her flagship fund’s large stake in Tesla next year if the stock reaches its $3,000 price target early, according to reports. Cathie Wood, the chief executive of ARK Invest, was speaking virtually at the Morningstar Investor Conference Wednesday when she doubled down on Tesla, referencing its exposure to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence. ARK’s flagship fund, the (ticker: ARKK), outperformed most markets in 2020, with total returns of 152% last year.

  • Amazon gives big rewards to vaccinated workers, Zoom's Five9 acquisition facing DOJ scrutiny, Netflix buys Roald Dahl's entire catalogue

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Emily McCormick break down today's top headlines from Amazon, Zoom, and Netflix.&nbsp;

  • China tells Evergrande to avoid dollar bond defaults, Bloomberg reports

    Chinese regulators have asked China Evergrande Group to avoid a near-term default on its dollar bonds, Bloomberg Law reported on Thursday, the day the property developer is due to make a much-awaited interest payment on its offshore debt. In a recent meeting with Evergrande executives, regulators said the company should communicate proactively with bondholders to avoid a default but didn't give more specific guidance, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. The Wall Street Journal reported separately on Thursday that Chinese authorities were asking local governments to prepare for the potential downfall of Evergrande, China's second-biggest property developer, citing officials familiar with the talks.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • ‘It’s really easy to navigate’ this stock market, says a BofA star strategist. Here’s what she says to do

    Head of U.S. equity and quantitative strategy at Bank of America, Savita Subramanian offers her best strategy for navigating topsy-turvy financial markets as the U.S. economy attempts to claim a sustained recovery from COVID-19.

  • Evergrande Gets Orders from Chinese Authorities Who Are Preparing for Its Total Failure

    U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said “there's not a lot of direct United States exposure” to Evergrande’s debt.

  • Top Energy Stocks for October 2021

    These are the energy stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for October 2021.

  • Cathie Wood is ready to sell Tesla shares if they hit this big level

    Wood sees no bubble for the stock market, but is ready to jump ship on Tesla if shares reach her five year target by next year.

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • BlackBerry Reported Earnings. Here’s What To Know.

    The security software provider reported a better-than-expected loss and topped quarterly revenue estimates.