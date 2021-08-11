U.S. markets close in 1 hour 22 minutes

Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market to Reach US$26.9 Billion by the Year 2027

ReportLinker
·15 min read

Abstract: Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Market to Reach US$26. 9 Billion by the Year 2027. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bioplastics and Biopolymers estimated at US$9.

New York, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioplastics and Biopolymers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798054/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$26.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% over the period 2020-2027.Non-Biodegradable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16.5% CAGR to reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biodegradable segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.3% share of the global Bioplastics and Biopolymers market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 15.4% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Bioplastics and Biopolymers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.59% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.7 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.7 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured)

  • Arkema SA

  • BASF SE

  • BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

  • Braskem

  • Good Natured Products, Inc.

  • Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

  • NatureWorks LLC

  • Novamont SpA

  • Plantic Technologies Limited

  • Total Corbion PLA.




I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Biopolymers and Bioplastics; An Answer to the Growing Plastic
Waste Menace
Petroleum-based Plastics Vs Bioplastics
Classification of Biopolymers and Bioplastics
Bio-based and Non-biodegradable Polymers Register Strong Growth
Packaging: The Dominant Application Market
Europe Continues to Hold Ground as the Largest Market for
Biodegradable Polymers
North America: Another Major Market
Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth
A Glance at Major Applications of Bioplastics
Impact of Plastic Ban Augers Well for Bioplastics & Biopolymers
Market
Global Production Landscape
Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Segment for 2019 & 2025
Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Material Type for 2019
Global Production Capacity of Bioplastics: Percentage Share
Breakdown by Geographic Region for 2019
Percentage Share of Bio-Based Plastics In Global Plastic
Production for the Years 2010, 2015 and 2020

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Arkema SA (France)
BASF SE (Germany)
BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)
Braskem (Brazil)
Good Natured Products, Inc. (Canada)
Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)
NatureWorks LLC (USA)
Novamont SpA (Italy)
Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia)
Total Corbion PLA (Netherlands)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increased Adoption of Bioplastics-based Materials by Prominent
Players to Sustain Demand
Bioplastics from Agro-Wastes Gain Demand for Food Packaging
Applications
Food Industry to Curb Plastic Waste, Make Use of Organic Waste
for Biopolymer Production
Increased Focus on Sustainable Production
Industry Witnesses Increasing Number of Startups Joining the Race
Key Recent Environment-Friendly Bioplastic Innovations
Expanding Range of Applications for Biopolymers Drives Market
Growth
Polylactic Acid (PLA): A Promising Biodegradable Polymer
Packaging Applications Lead PLA Consumption
EXHIBIT 1: Global Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market by End-Use
Application (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume
by Application
Bio-Polylactic Acid (PLA) Films Market: A High-Growth Market
Starch Blended Biodegradable Polymers: Expanding Applications
Fuel Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Starch-based Bioplastics Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by Technology
Bio-based Polypropylene to Garner Demand
Industrial Usage of Bio-based, Biodegradable Plastics on Rise
Automakers Move towards Bioplastics to Quell Environmental
Concerns
Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) by
Geographic Region/Country for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and
2024
Trend towards Green Food Packaging Augurs Well for
Biodegradable Polymers Market
Nanotechnology to Improve Degradability of Packaging Material
Growing Use of Bioabsorbable Polymers in the Healthcare Space
Biodegradable Polymers in Nano Drugs: A Growing Market
Biodegradable Circuitry to Address Concerns over Growing E-Waste
Navigating the Fast-Changing Landscape of Bioplastics and
Biomaterials
Historical Note on Bioplastics

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Non-Biodegradable
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Non-Biodegradable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Biodegradable by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Biodegradable by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Packaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Packaging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Goods by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Textiles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR

Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Textiles by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Ban on Non-Biodegradable Plastic Bags to Stimulate Market
Table 17: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: USA 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 19: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: USA 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 21: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 22: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 23: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 25: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 27: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 28: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Market Overview
Production Scenario
Table 29: China Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: China 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 31: China Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: China 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Bioplastics Market Heading for Impressive Gains
Compost Bags: A High Growth Market
Table 33: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 34: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027

Table 35: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 39: France Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 40: France 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 41: France Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: France 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 43: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 45: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 46: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 47: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 51: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 52: UK 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and Biopolymers
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 53: UK Current & Future Analysis for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Packaging, Consumer Goods,
Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: UK 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and Biopolymers
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and
Biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 57: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Application - Packaging,
Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 58: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and
Biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Application - Packaging,
Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

REST OF WORLD
Table 63: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Type - Non-Biodegradable and
Biodegradable - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 64: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Non-Biodegradable and Biodegradable for the Years 2020 & 2027

Table 65: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for
Bioplastics and Biopolymers by Application - Packaging,
Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive & Transportation and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Bioplastics and
Biopolymers by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Automotive &
Transportation and Other Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 80
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


