Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market Report 2022-2023 & 2027 - Opportunities in the Development of Newer Applications and High Potential in Emerging Economies

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type (Biodegradable, Non-Biodegradable/ Bio-Based), End-Use Industry (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Textiles, Agriculture & Horticulture, Automotive & Transport, Coatings & Adhesives), & Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global market size of bioplastics & biopolymers was USD 11.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 27.3 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 18.9%, during the same period.

The key drivers of the bioplastics & biopolymers market are the increased use of bioplastics in the packaging end-use industry, increased focus of government on green procurement policies and regulations.

In terms of value, PHA in biodegradable type accounts for the fastest-growing segment in bioplastics & biopolymers market, by product type, during the forecast period

PHAs are known for their superior high-temperature performance that enables their application in a wide variety of end-use industries like packaging, medical consumer goods.

Manufacturers like Tepha-Flex, one of the major players use PHA for biomedical applications such as surgical sutures, surgical mesh, and surgical films, are focusing on the further development of devices for anterior cruciate ligament repair, etc.

In terms of value, cassava is estimated to be second-growing segment in bioplastics & biopolymers market, by raw material, during the forecast period

Cassava is a cheap and common root vegetable across Indonesia and a promising raw material for the development of bioplastics. Bioplastics made from Cassava starch are as tough as traditional plastics made of petroleum. It is biodegradable and compostable. It can break down over a period of months on land or at sea. Cassava bioplastics can be used for food packaging or carrier bags.

In terms of value, agriculture & horticulture is estimated to be fastest-growing segment in bioplastics & biopolymers market, by end use, during the forecast period

Biopolymers offer specific advantages, such as biodegradability and biobased content, making them a preferable choice in agriculture. Farmers have been using PBAT and PBS mulch films to improve crop productivity and soil quality. These polymers are also used in the cultivation, harvesting, and processing of agricultural products.

North America region accounted for the second-fastest growing segment in the bioplastics & biopolymers market by value

North America is the second-largest bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value, in 2021. The countries in the region have already started implementing new regulations that promote the wide use of bioplastic materials. However, the progress is hindered due to weak and unclear enforcement guidelines from the governments.

Bioplastics are used in various industries such as packaging & bags (food and paramedical packaging), consumer goods, agriculture & horticulture (landfill, soil control, and mulch), textile (fabric processing), and others (biomedical, automotive, and building & construction) in the North American region.

Competitive landscape

NatureWorks LLC (US), Braskem (Brazil), BASF SE (Germany), TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands), Novamont S.P.A (Italy), Biome Bioplastics Limited (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen GmbH & Co. (Germany), Plantic Technologies Limited (Australia), and Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) are the key players in the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Key Metrics

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

274

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$11.5 Billion

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$27.3 Billion

Compound Annual Growth Rate

18.9 %

Regions Covered

Global

Premium Insights

  • Asia-Pacific to Offer Attractive Opportunities to Bioplastics & Biopolymers Players

  • Biodegradable Bioplastics & Biopolymers to Lead Market During Forecast Period

  • Agriculture & Horticulture to be Fastest-Growing End-Use Industry During Forecast Period

  • Packaging Industry and China Accounted for Largest Market Shares

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Shift in Consumer Preference Toward Bio-Based Plastics

  • Increasing Use in Packaging and Compostable Applications

  • Increase in Waste Management in Europe

  • Government Focus on Green Procurement Policies & Regulations

  • Increased Focus on Bio-Based Content Over Biodegradability

Restraints

  • Performance Issue of Bioplastics

  • Higher Prices of Biodegradable Plastics Than That of Their Alternatives

Opportunities

  • Development of Newer Applications

  • High Potential in Emerging Economies

Challenges

  • Segregation and Processing of Bioplastics

  • Fluctuating Oil Prices Create Volatility in Demand for Biodegradable Plastics

  • Expensive and Complex Production Process

Patent Analysis

  • Methodology

  • Document Type

  • Publication Trends - Last 10 Years

  • Insights

  • Jurisdiction Analysis

  • Top 10 Companies/Applicants

  • Patents by Casio Computer Co. Ltd.

  • Patents by Allegheny Singer Res. Inst.

  • Patents by Univ. Carnegie Mellon

  • Top 10 Patent Owners in Last 10 Years

Value Chain Analysis

  • Raw Material Suppliers

  • Manufacturers

  • Distributors

  • End-Use Industry

Raw Material Analysis

  • Sugarcane/Sugar Beet

  • Corn Starch

  • Potato

  • Vegetable Oil

  • Switchgrass

Technology Analysis

  • Pha Biodegradable Plastics

  • Biopolymers Made from Microorganisms

  • Bioplastics Made from Fish Scales

  • Bioplastics Made from Red Fruit

  • Bioplastics Made from Olive Pits

  • Recyclable Bioplastics Made from Lobster Shells

Case Study Analysis

  • Natureworks LLC

  • Natureworks LLC

  • Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

Company Profiles

Key Players

  • Natureworks LLC

  • Braskem Se

  • Basf Se

  • Totalenergies Corbion

  • Novamont Spa

  • Biome Bioplastics Ltd.

  • Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation

  • Biotec

  • Plantic Technologies

  • Toray Industries

Other Players

  • Lyondellbasell

  • Fkur Kunststoff GmbH

  • Avantium

  • Lotte Fine Chemical Ltd.

  • Green Dot Bioplastics

  • Sabic

  • Cardia Bioplastics

  • Ineos Styrolution

  • Kingfa Sci. Co. Ltd.

  • Bio-On

  • Jin Hui Zhao Long High Technology Co. Ltd.

  • Teknor Apex

  • Parsa Polymer Sharif

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • Arctic Biomaterials

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fl8pvq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bioplastics--biopolymers-market-report-2022-2023--2027---opportunities-in-the-development-of-newer-applications-and-high-potential-in-emerging-economies-301743966.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

