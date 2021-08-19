U.S. markets open in 4 hours 22 minutes

The global bioplastics & biopolymers market size is projected to grow from USD 10.7 billion in 2021 to USD 29.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.7% between 2021 and 2026

ReportLinker
·3 min read

Rising population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from end-use industries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of bioplastics & biopolymers.

New York, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bioplastics & Biopolymers Market by Type, End-Use Industry, Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03948154/?utm_source=GNW


Packaging accounted for the largest share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value.
Packaging accounted for the largest share in the bioplastics & biopolymers market in terms of value, followed by textiles and consumer goods.Stringent regulations regarding environmental conservation, especially in developing economies, such as China, India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and South Africa, are the major growth factors for the bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Food & beverage manufacturers are increasingly switching to bioplastics & biopolymers to mitigate environmental and economic issues.Increasing prices of fuel and usage of fossil fuels for manufacturing conventional plastics have made manufacturers switch to bioplastics & biopolymers.

In many regions, especially Europe and North America, stringent governmental regulations are forcing industries to reduce their carbon footprint, which has increased the demand for bio-based products in the packaging industry.

PLA is the fastest-growing biodegradable type of bioplastics & biopolymers materials.
PLA is the most commonly used type of bioplastic & biopolymer.It is made from renewable resources; it is compostable as well as biodegradable.

It is derived from corn starch (in the US and Canada), tapioca roots, chips, or starch (mostly in Asia), or sugarcane (in RoW). PLA is a versatile material that features excellent barrier properties, non-toxic nature, and is available in high-performance PLA grades that are ideal replacements for PS (polystyrene), PP (polypropylene), and ABS in more demanding applications.

Europe is estimated to be the largest market for bioplastics & biopolymers in 2021
Europe is estimated to be the largest market for bioplastics & biopolymers in 2021, in terms of value.Germany, Italy, France, Spain, and the UK are the major countries in the European bioplastics & biopolymers market.

Germany was the largest bioplastics & biopolymers market in Europe in 2020. The demand for bioplastics & biopolymers in the country is consistently increasing due to the rising environmental concerns and the implementation of stringent regulations on the use of petroleum-based plastics.

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the bioplastics & biopolymers market, and information was gathered from secondary research to determine and verify the market size of several segments.
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%, Tier 2 – 35%, and Tier 3 – 35%
• By Designation: C Level Executives– 40%, Directors – 40%, and Others – 20%
• By Region: APAC – 50%, Europe – 20%, North America – 10%, the Middle East & Africa –10%, and South America- 10%

The key players in this market are NatureWorks (US), Braskem (Brazil), BASF (Germany), Total Corbion (Netherlands), Novamont (Italy), Biome Bioplastics (UK), Mitsubishi Chemical Holding Corporation (Japan), Biotec (Germany), Toray Industries (Japan), and Plantic Technologies (Australia).

Research Coverage:
The report offers insights into the bioplastics & biopolymers market in key regions.It aims at estimating the size of the bioplastics & biopolymers market during the forecast period and projects future growth of the market across various segments based on type, end-use industry, and region.

The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the bioplastics & biopolymers market, along with company profiles, MNM view, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Key Benefits of Buying the Report
From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses — industry analysis (industry trends), market share ranking of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the bioplastics & biopolymers market; high growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03948154/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


