Global Bioplastics Market Report 2022: Demand from Various End-Use Industries Including Automotive, Packaging & Agriculture Drives Growth

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Bioplastics Market, by Product Type, by Application, by Region - Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2022-2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Market Dynamics

The global bioplastics market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, owing to the rising widespread awareness among consumers regarding environmental safety and benefits of bioplastics. Moreover, initiatives of regulatory bodies recommending adoptions of eco-friendly alternatives by the manufacturers, will further boost growth of the bioplastics market during the forecast period. This is expected to propel the growth of the bioplastics market all over the globe.

Major players in the global bioplastics market are increasing their investment on innovative product launchings, research & development and marketing & promotional activities from bioplastics to capitalize on emerging trends in various end-use industries such as food & beverages, packaging, automotive, consumer goods, agriculture and others. This is expected to fuel the market during the forecast period.

Increasing investment in the bioplastic for boosting production is expected to provide lucrative opportunities to the market. For instance, in January 2020, Stora Enso announced that it is investing US$ 10 million to build an experimental plant for enabling the production of bio-based plastics as a barrier in transparent packaging.

The new plant will transform plant-based sugars into the renewable building block that is essential to make PEF, a biobased plastic, mainly targeting the food and beverage market. Increasing ban on single-use plastic especially across Europe and North America is projected to drive the bioplastics market in the near future.

Key features of the study:

  • This report provides an in-depth analysis of global bioplastics market, and provides market size (US$ Million) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2022-2030), considering 2021 as the base year.

  • It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market.

  • This study also provides key insights about market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approvals, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by key players

  • It profiles key players in the global bioplastics market based on the following parameters - company overview, financial performance, product portfolio, geographical presence, distribution strategies, key developments and strategies, and future plans

  • Insights from this report would allow marketers and management authorities of companies to make informed decision regarding future products launches, technology up gradation, market expansion, and marketing tactics

  • The global bioplastics market report caters to various stakeholders in this industry including investors, suppliers, sodium hypochlorite manufacturers, distributors, new entrants, and financial analysts

  • Stakeholders would have ease in decision-making through various strategy matrices used in analyzing the global bioplastics market.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Bioplastics Market, By Product Type:

  • Bio-PET

  • Bio-PE

  • PLA and PLA Blends

  • Biodegradable Polyester

  • Starch Blends

  • Bio-PA

  • PHA

  • Others

Global Bioplastics Market, By Application:

  • Bottles

  • Other Packaging

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Goods

  • Food

  • Agriculture

  • Others

Global Bioplastics Market, By Region:

  • North America

  • U.S.

  • Canada

  • Latin America

  • Brazil

  • Mexico

  • Rest of Latin America

  • Europe

  • EU 5

  • Benelux

  • Nordic

  • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • Australia & New Zealand

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa

  • GCC

  • South Africa

  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Company Profiles

  • BASF SE

  • Braskem S.A.

  • Koninklijke DSM N.V.

  • Arkema S.A.

  • Innovia Films, Ltd.

  • Metabolix, Inc.

  • NatureWorks, LLC

  • Novamont S.p.A.

  • The Dow Chemical Company

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Objectives and Assumptions

2. Market Purview

3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis

4. Global Bioplastics Market - Impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic

5. Global Bioplastics Market, By Product Type, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

6. Global Bioplastics Market, By Application, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

7. Global Bioplastics Market, By Region, 2017-2030 (US$ Million)

8. Competitive Landscape

9. Section

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yk6eaq

