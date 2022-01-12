Global Bioplastics Technology Markets Report 2021-2026: Industry Landscape, History of Bioplastics, Recent Developments, Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets and Technologies for Bioplastics 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global bioplastics market volume should reach 3.3 million metric tons by 2026 from 2.2 million metric tons in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The American bioplastics market volume is expected to grow from 931 thousand metric tons in 2021 to 1.4 million metric tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The Asian bioplastics market volume is expected to grow from 614.2 thousand metric tons in 2021 to 969.7 thousand metric tons in 2026 at a CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
Support from global conglomerates such as Coca-Cola, Pepsi, H.J. Heinz, Ford, AT&T and Toyota is putting real wind in the sails of the renewably sourced plastics industry.
At the same time, governments around the world are looking for ways to reduce their CO2 emissions and dependence on oil-based products and bioplastics are increasingly being viewed as one way to accomplish these goals. Prominent examples of big brands that have introduced bioplastic packaging are Danone (Actimel, Activia, Volvic), Coca-Cola (PlantBottle), and Ecover (cleaning products).
The supermarket chains Carrefour, Sainsbury, Billa, Spar and Hofer offer different packaging products and/or shopping bags made of bioplastics. In the leisure/sport sector PUMA, for example, uses bioplastics, and in the automotive market, Ford, Toyota and Mercedes have introduced various bioplastic components in several car models. In the consumer electronics market, Fujitsu is a well-known brand that uses bioplastics in some of its products.
Rising demand results in growing supply and the Chinese government's increasing support for bioplastics as a way to improve the standard of living in the country's rural regions is just one example of this. Major indigenous producers of starch plastics and other types of bioplastics are rapidly changing marketplace dynamics.
Municipal governments in central, eastern, and southern China are planning for strong growth in all sectors of this industry and developing countries such as Thailand and Brazil are also emerging as bioplastic-producing powerhouses.
Report Scope
This report will cover the bioplastics industry. Definitive and detailed estimates and forecasts of the global market are provided, followed by a detailed analysis of the regions, applications, and on-going trends.
The focus of this report is on plastics made from renewable resources such as biomass or food crops. There is also some potential development of bioplastics from animal resources. Plastics that could be produced from waste CO2 are also reviewed because of their potential impact on bioplastics, but their data are not included in the forecasts presented here.
Bioplastics are further defined here as polymer materials that are produced by chemically or biologically synthesizing materials that contain renewable organic materials. Natural organic materials that are not chemically modified (e.g., wood composites are excluded).
The report includes the use of renewable resources to create monomers that replace petroleum-based monomers such as feedstocks produced from sugarcane that are used to manufacture polyester and polyethylene. Ethanol, a major product in Brazil, is one small chemical step from ethylene.
This report covers the technological, economic, and business considerations of the bioplastics industry, with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the bioplastics industry and their areas of application.
This report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of the manufacturing industry around the world was severely affected by the pandemic. The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently shrunk the progress of every economy. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments around the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.
Estimated values used are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars (2020) unadjusted for inflation.
A detailed description of updated company profiles along with latest developments and strategies, including Avient Corp., BASF, Danimer Scientific, Dow Inc., JSR Corp., Teijin Ltd. and Toray Industries Inc.
The report focuses on the following resin chemistries:
Polylactic acid.
Thermoplastic starch.
Biopolyamides (nylons).
Polyhydroxyalkanoates.
Biopolyols/polyurethane.
Cellulosics.
Biopolytrimethylene terephthalate.
Biopolyethylene.
Biopolyethylene terephthalate.
Polybutylene succinate.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 The Bioplastics Industry
Industry Landscape
History of Bioplastics
Recent Developments
Pros and Cons of Bioplastics
Overview
Case for Bioplastics
The Case Against Bioplastics
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Restraints
Environmental Impact of Plastics
Legislative Drivers for Bioplastics
Packaging Regulations
The Landfill Directive, Landfill Tax (LAX) and the Landfill Allowance Trading Scheme (LATS)
The Plastics Export ''Green-List''
Impact Factors on Bioplastic Demand
Macroeconomic Factors
Technological Factors
Social Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Pricing Analysis
Chapter 4 Bioplastics by Type of Resin
Overview
Polylactic Acid Polymers
Developments of Technologies, Markets and Production
Starch-Based Plastics
Polyhydroxyalkanoates
Polybutylene Succinate-Type Polyesters
Bio-Based Polyamides
Polytrimethylene Terephthalate-Type Polyesters
Bio-Based Polyurethane
Cellulosic
Other Types of Bioplastics
Bio-Based Bottle-Grade Polyester
Bio-Based Polyethylene
Elastomers
Aliphatic Polyethylene Carbonate
Global Demand
Animal-Based Feedstocks
Cardanol-Cellulose
Neat Cardanol
Chapter 5 Global Outlook for Bioplastics
Overview
Global Market of Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Global Market of Starch Plastics
Global Market of Polybutylene Succinate (PBS)
Land Use Share for Bioplastics
Market Trends in Biopolymer Films
Applicability
Chapter 6 Global Outlook for Bioplastic Textile Market
Business Overview
Market Breakdown, by Source
Sugarcane
Beet
Corn Starch
Cassava
Market Breakdown, by Material
Polylactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA)
Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB)
Bio-Polyester
Bio Polyamide
Market Breakdown, by End User
Home Textiles
Clothing
Footwear
Market Breakdown, by Region
Value Chain Analysis
Raw Material Analysis
Value Addition
Distribution Channel Analysis
Future Trends
Growth Drivers
Environmentally Friendly Properties of Bioplastics
Favorable Government Policies for Bioplastics
Renewable Raw Material Sources
Restraints
High Cost to Consumers
Company Market Share Analysis
Chapter 7 Americas Bioplastics Market
Chapter 8 European Bioplastics Market
Chapter 9 Asian Bioplastics Market
Chapter 10 Bioplastics Processing Technologies
Extrusion
Compounding
Starch Polymers
PLA and PHA
Blends with Oil-Based Plastics
Pelletizing
Foaming
Storage and Drying
Use of Regrind
Cast Film
Thermoforming
Injection Molding
Chapter 11 Applications
Overview
Packaging
Market Forecast
Snack Food
Shopping Bags
Bottles
Thermoformed Trays
Loose-Fill Packaging
Cups and Utensils
Foam Packaging
Rigid Packaging
Developments
Automotive
Market Forecast
Interior
Fuel Components
Exterior
Developments
Agriculture
Medical
Market Forecast
Disposable Devices
Orthopedic Fixation Devices
Drug Delivery
Hydrogels
Microspheres
Tissue Engineering
Stents
Hygienic Products
Medical Packaging
Other Medical Applications
Aircraft
Electrical/Electronics
Liquid-Crystal Displays
Conductive Plastics
Sporting Goods
Photovoltaics
Chapter 12 Issues Facing Bioplastics
Environmental Issues
Composting
Recyclability
Food Supply Issue
Carbon Footprint
Government Involvement
Chapter 13 Standards and Certifications
Bio-Based
ASTM D6866
PD CEN/TR 15932:2010
Biodegradability
EN 13432, ASTM D6400, and ISO 17088
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
Company Market Share Analysis
Major Acquisitions and New Product Developments
Chapter 15Company Profiles
Algix
Arkema
Avantium
Avient Corp. (Polyone)
BASF
Bioamber
Biolog Biotechnologie Und Logistik Gmbh
Biologiq Inc.
Biome Technologies
Biomer
Biotec Biologische Naturverpackungen Gmbh & Co.
Braskem
Cardia Bioplastics
Cargill
Corbion
Danimer Scientific
Dow Plastics
Dupont
Dupont Tate & Lyle Bio Products
DSM
Durect Corp.
Eastman Chemical Co.
Fabri-Kal
Fkur Plastics Corp.
Futamura Chemical Co., Ltd.
Green Day Eco-Friendly Material Co.
Green Science Alliance Co., Ltd.
Huhtamaki
Innovia Films
Japan Corn Starch Co.
JSR Corp.
Kaneka
Kingfa
Natureworks
Novamont S.P.A.
Plantic Technologies Ltd.
Plaxica
Rhein Chemie Additives
Rodenburg Biopolymers Bv
Rtp Co.
Solanyl Biopolymers
Synbra Technology
Tate & Lyle Plc
Teknor Apex
Teijin
Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.
Tianjin Green Bio-Science Co., Ltd.
Toray
Urethane Soy Systems Co.
Virent Energy Systems
Wuhan Huali Environmental Technology Co.
Yield10 Bioscience (Metabolix)
Zea2 (Zeachem Inc.)
Zhangjiagang Glory Biomaterial Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co.
Chapter 16 Leading Bioplastics Trade Groups
Japan Bioplastics Association (JBPA)
European Bioplastics
