Global Bioprocess Containers Market (2021 to 2026) - Patent Expiry of Biologics Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bioprocess Containers Market by Type(2D and 3D Bags, Accessories), Application(Process development, Upstream and Downstream Process), End User(Pharma & Biopharma Companies, CMOs & CROs, Academic & Research Institute), & Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global bioprocess containers (BPCs) market is projected to grow from USD 2.9 billion in 2021 to USD 9.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 26.3% during the forecast period.

Growth in the bioprocess containers market is mainly driven by factors such as the growing biologics market, affordability and sustainability of single-use bioprocess technologies, and rising biopharmaceutical R&D. Emerging countries and the patent expiry of biologics are expected to offer growth opportunities for players operating in the bioprocess containers market during the forecast period.

By end user segment, the CROs & CMOs segment accounted for the fastest-growing segment of the bioprocess containers market

On the basis of end user, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, CROs & CMOs, and academic & research institutes. The CROs & CMOs segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Growth in the number of biotechnology companies, a growing number of research projects in the pharmaceutical industry, and an increasing preference for outsourcing research and manufacturing activities are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.

By application, the upstream processes segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market

On the basis of application, the bioprocess containers market is segmented into upstream processes, downstream processes, and process development. In 2020, the upstream processes segment accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market. Upstream processes make the highest use of bioprocess containers, especially during fermentation and culture media processing; due to this, this segment holds the largest market share.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in the bioprocess containers market.

The APAC market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the growing biopharmaceuticals industry, increasing life science research, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and key players in the region, and the growing number of CROs & CMOs in several APAC countries are contributing to the growth of this market.

North America: the largest share of the bioprocess containers market

North America accounted for the largest share of the bioprocess containers market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the presence of an established biopharmaceuticals industry and major players in the region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights
4.1 Bioprocess Containers Market Overview
4.2 Asia-Pacific: Bioprocess Containers Market, by Type & Country (2020)
4.3 Bioprocess Containers Market, by End-user

5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Biologics Market
5.2.1.2 Affordability and Sustainability of Single-Use Bioprocess Technologies
5.2.1.3 Rising Biopharmaceutical R&D
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Issues Related to Leachables and Extractables
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Countries
5.2.3.2 Patent Expiry of Biologics
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Waste Disposal
5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on the Bioprocess Containers Market

6 Bioprocess Containers Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 2D Bioprocess Containers
6.2.1 Wide Use of 2D Bags in Bioproduction Applications to Drive Market Growth
6.3 3D Bioprocess Containers
6.3.1 Significant Reductions in Labor Costs and Faster Batch Turnaround Achieved Using These Containers to Propel Market Growth
6.4 Other Containers & Accessories

7 Bioprocess Containers Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Upstream Processes
7.2.1 Frequent Use of Bioprocess Containers During Fermentation and Culture Media Processing is a Major Factor Driving the Market
7.3 Downstream Processes
7.3.1 Wide Usage of Bpc Assembly for Purification Applications to Drive Market Growth
7.4 Process Development
7.4.1 Reduced Risk of Cross-Contamination and Reduced Operational Costs Make Bpcs the Most Preferred Solution for Process Development

8 Bioprocess Containers Market, by End-user
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies
8.2.1 Bpcs Have Found Wide Use in Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing due to Their Cost-Effectiveness
8.3 Contract Research Organizations & Contract Manufacturing Organizations
8.3.1 Increasing Outsourcing of R&D Services by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies to Support Market Growth
8.4 Academic & Research Institutes
8.4.1 Growing Collaborations Between Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers and Research Institutes to Drive Market Growth

9 Bioprocess Containers Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Players
10.3 Market Share Analysis
10.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant
10.4.1 Stars
10.4.2 Pervasive Players
10.4.3 Emerging Leaders
10.4.4 Participants
10.5 Competitive Scenario
10.5.1 Deals
10.5.2 Other Developments

11 Company Profiles
11.1 Key Companies
11.1.1 Sartorius Stedim Biotech
11.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
11.1.3 Danaher Corporation
11.1.4 Merck KGaA
11.1.5 Saint-Gobain
11.1.6 Avantor, Inc.
11.1.7 Parker Hannifin Corporation
11.1.8 Corning Incorporated
11.1.9 Entegris, Inc.
11.1.10 Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.
11.1.11 Lonza Ag
11.1.12 Antylia Scientific
11.1.13 Flexbiosys Inc.
11.1.14 Michelin Group
11.1.15 Abec, Inc.
11.1.16 Cellexus
11.2 Other Companies
11.2.1 Keofitt A/S
11.2.2 Fujimori Kogyo Co., Ltd.
11.2.3 Cesco Bioengineering Co., Ltd.
11.2.4 Solida Biotech GmbH
11.2.5 Satake Chemical Equipment Mfg., Ltd.
11.2.6 Stobbe Pharma GmbH
11.2.7 Celltainer Biotech Bv
11.2.8 Foxx Life Sciences
11.2.9 Shanghai Lepure Biotech Co., Ltd.

12 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lhbqd9

