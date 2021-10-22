U.S. markets open in 4 hours 50 minutes

Global Biopsy Devices Market (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Application, End-user and Region

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biopsy Devices Market Global Forecast 2021-2027, Impact of COVID-19, Size, Share, Insight, Growth, Opportunity Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Worldwide, there is an increase in detection of cancer incidences, of Breast cancer, Prostate cancer, and Lung cancer, due to a rise in awareness level. Besides rapid technological advancements such as 3D optical biopsies, MRI-targeted biopsies, and Ultrasound-guided biopsies fuel the adoption of biopsy devices. Many countries hold programs for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. Therefore, such initiatives will stimulate the adoption rate of biopsy devices, thereby positively impacting the growth of the biopsy devices business. According to the publisher, the Global Biopsy Devices Market is projected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2027.

With improved screening and diagnostic techniques, biopsy devices are an integral part of the diagnostic workup for many medical conditions. It is a procedure to perform surgical removal of tissue from an organ to determine the presence or extent of disease, usually cancerous and inflammatory conditions. This diagnostic procedure is performed by radiologists, surgeons and interventional cardiologists. Biopsies can be done on any organ using specific biopsy devices as a confirmatory test for cancer and celiac diseases. According to the World Cancer Report, cancer rates could further increase by 50% to 15 Million new cases in 2020. Therefore, the increasing incidence of cancer cases and developments in biopsy devices witness high growth.

The biopsy devices market has been segmented into Biopsy Needles, Guidance Systems, Biopsy Guns, Reagents and others. Needle-based biopsy holds the leading market share due to the increasing demand for Fine Aspiration Needles and Core Needles for acquiring samples from soft tissues of internal organs, an application such as breasts, Prostate, and lungs. As per Statista, breast cancer will make up to 27.7 percent of all the new cancer cases in women in Asia in 2020.

In addition, Guidance Systems, Biopsy Guns, Reagents and other devices are used in extensive applications across numerous healthcare institutions, such as Diagnostic Center, Hospitals and others. Advanced healthcare infrastructure and the expanding prevalence of infections have positively impacted biopsy devices growth over the projected timeframe. This is attributed to the growth in the healthcare sector in emerging economies, the rise in out-of-pocket healthcare expenditure, and the increase in the number of hospitals. As per this research report, Worldwide Biopsy Devices Market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.86% by 2021 - 2027.

Further, North America is the leading revenue contributor in the biopsy devices market. It is due to the large availability of trained medical professionals, well-developed infrastructure facilities, and the presence of a majority of key players. Moreover, Asia Pacific is a promising destination for biopsy device manufacturers. Rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asia Pacific countries, coupled with high unmet patient needs and increasing incidence of breast cancer, is anticipated to stimulate the demand for biopsy devices. the research suggests that the Global Biopsy Devices Market was US$ 2.2 Billion in 2020.

Companies are undertaking strategies, such as product launches within technological innovations and partnerships, to gain profits in the industry. For example: In 2021, Oprah Winfrey Network OWN YOUR HEALTH announced an exclusive partnership with Hologic's Project. This partnership will bring awareness to the inequality of healthcare U.S. Black women get in the areas of breast, cervical, and uterine fibroids. It will give access to education and preventative tools using Hologic's comprehensive research and resources. Besides, it will also share original content from celebrated OWN creative visionaries highlighting the authentic stories and voices of Black women.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics
4.1 Growth Drivers
4.2 Challenges

5. Global Biopsy Devices Market

6. Market Share - Global Biopsy Devices
6.1 By Product
6.2 By Application
6.3 By Region
6.4 By End-User

7. Product - Biopsy Devices Market
7.1 Biopsy Needles
7.1.1 Fine Aspiration Needles
7.1.2 Core Needles
7.2 Guidance Systems
7.2.1 Ultrasound-guided
7.2.2 Stereotactic-guided
7.2.3 Clinically-guided
7.3 Biopsy Guns
7.4 Reagents and kits
7.5 Others (Brushes, Curettes and Punches etc)

8. Application - Biopsy Devices Market
8.1 Breast Biopsy
8.2 Lung Biopsy
8.3 Prostate Biopsy
8.4 Others

9. Region - Biopsy Devices Market
9.1 North America
9.2 Europe
9.3 Asia-Pacific
9.4 Rest of World

10. End User - Biopsy Devices Market
10.1 Diagnostic Center
10.2 Hospitals
10.3 Others

11. Company Analysis
11.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company
11.1.1 Overview
11.1.2 Recent Development
11.1.3 Financial Insight
11.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG
11.2.1 Overview
11.2.2 Key Development
11.2.3 Financial Insight
11.3 Cardinal Health, Inc.
11.3.1 Overview
11.3.2 Key Development
11.3.3 Financial Insight
11.4 Olympus Corporation
11.4.1 Overview
11.4.2 Key Development
11.4.3 Financial Insight
11.5 Boston Scientific Corporation
11.5.1 Overview
11.5.2 Key Development
11.5.3 Financial Insight
11.6 Medtronic plc
11.6.1 Overview
11.6.2 Key Development
11.6.3 Financial Insight
11.7 Hologic, Inc.
11.7.1 Overview
11.7.2 Key Development
11.7.3 Financial Insight

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4yvk5b

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


