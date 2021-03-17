Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market–Analysis and Demand with Forecast Overview to 2029 - by PMI

Covina CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bioreactors and fermenters market accounted for US$ 2.3 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 6.2 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.4%.



The report "Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market, By Type (Single-use Bioreactors, and Multiple-use Bioreactors), By Process (Fed batch, Continuous, and Batch), By End User (Biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and Academic & Research Institutes), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In April 2018, Sartorius Stedim Biotech and Pennsylvania State University (US) entered into a collaborative partnership, in which Sartorius would invest in the fermentation facility and a central laboratory to enhance the fermentation facility in Penn State’s Center of Excellence in Industrial Biotechnology (CoEIB) in the US.

In December 2019, Getinge proclaimed an agreement to acquire Applikon Biotechnology B.V., a leading company in the development and supply of advanced bioreactor systems for the research and production of vaccines and antibodies in the biopharmaceutical industry, as well as enzymes and bio-plastics for industrial biotechnology.

Analyst View:

Increasing demand of single-use bioreactors

The increasing demand for single-use bioreactors is one of the essential factors to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to various benefits associated with the use of single-use bioreactors. They are simpler to use compared to stainless steel bioreactors and can be easily set up for continuous processing. Also, single-use bioreactors reduce maintenance costs and the space required within the cleanroom. This is because they do not require the same utility and piping infrastructure as in the case of traditional stainless-steel bioreactors. Many such benefits are contributing to the growth of the global bioreactors and fermenters market.

Increasing biopharmaceutical R&D

The demand for biopharmaceuticals is increasing globally because of the growing geriatric population, as this population group is more vulnerable to a various diseases. In anticipation of this demand, global companies that specialize in biopharmaceutical R&D and manufacturing for development and increased production. The biopharmaceutical industry invests a mean of six times more in R&D as a percentage of sales compared to other manufacturing industries. In 2018, the biopharmaceutical companies invested an estimated USD 102 Billion in research and development. Single-use technologies are an integral part of biopharmaceutical manufacturing workflows. They create up an outsized percentage of small- and mid-scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing, particularly in clinical testing and research and development. Due to the benefits of single-use systems over conventional techniques, their adoption has increased in biopharmaceutical R&D. Thus, the rising R&D expenditure is taken into account a positive indicator of the expansion of the bioreactors and fermenters market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Depending upon the type, the global bioreactors and fermenters market is segmented into single-use bioreactors, and multiple-use bioreactors. Single-use bioreactors held the largest market share during the forecast period. This is attributed to the various benefits associated with the use of single-use bioreactors.

Depending upon the process, the global bioreactors and fermenters market is segmented into fed batch, continuous, and batch.

Depending upon the end user, the global bioreactors and fermenters market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, CROs, and academic & research institutes.

By region, North America dominates the bioreactors and fermenters market. This is attributed to presence of prominent players as well as high expenditure in R&D.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global bioreactors and fermenters market include Finesse Solutions, Inc., Applikon Biotechnology B.V., PBS Biotech, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Sartorius AG, Eppendorf AG, ZETA Holding GmbH, GE Healthcare, Solaris Biotechnology srl, PIERRE GUERIN TECHNOLOGIES, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and Merck KGaA.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

