Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market: Distribution by Type of Product, Fabrication Material, Type of Bioprocess, Type of Biologics, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035

INTRODUCTION. Since their introduction in 1982, biologics have gained popularity owing to their therapeutic efficacy, favorable safety profiles and ability to treat a wide variety of disease indications, which are otherwise hard to treat.

In fact, in the past two decades, over 170 biopharmaceuticals have already been granted approval by the FDA and over 7,500 biological interventions are under evaluation in clinical trials. It is a well-known fact that the commercial and clinical-scale manufacturing of such complex biomolecules require highly specialized bioprocessing equipment to facilitate the maintenance of ideal conditions, such as optimal temperature, pH, dissolved oxygen, fluid delivery, and other critical process parameters that are essential for steady cell growth. Bioreactors are capable of providing such optimal conditions and are critical to the upstream biomanufacturing process. These systems are designed to increase the concentration of viable cells, thereby enabling the production of large amounts of recombinant proteins, such as vaccines, fusion proteins, antibodies and enzymes. Apart from producing conventional therapeutic proteins, bioreactors can also be used to produce advanced medicinal products (ATMPs), namely cell-based and oligonucleotide-based therapies, retroviral vectors for gene therapy and cellular components of three-dimensional tissue / artificial organs. In contrast to bioreactors, fermenters are used for the anaerobic cultivation of microbial (fungal or bacterial) cell populations to produce biologics that do not require significant post translational modifications. It is worth highlighting that the use of fermenters for the manufacturing of bioproducts provides faster development, higher yields and quality, reduced variation between batches, better scalability, and lower production costs, in comparison to the biomanufacturing carried out in bioreactors.



The Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market: Distribution by Type of Product (Bioreactors and Fermenters), Fabrication Material (Glass, Stainless Steel and Single-use), Type of Bioprocess (Batch, Fed-batch and Continuous), Type of Biologic (Antibodies, Vaccines, Cell Therapies and Other Biologics), and Key Geographical Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America): Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2023-2035 report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the likely future potential of the global bioreactors and fermenters market, over the next 12 years. It highlights the efforts of various stakeholders engaged in this rapidly emerging segment of the bioprocess equipment industry. Key inclusions of the report are briefly discussed below.



Growing Demand for Bioreactors and Fermenters

Over the past 25 years, there has been a steady increase in the sales of biologics, growing at a rate of 12–14% annually. In order cater to this growing demand, over 1,500 commercial scale biomanufacturing and contract manufacturing organization (CMO) facilities, equipped with bioreactors and / or fermenters have been established, globally. Further, during the COVID-19 pandemic, several companies enhanced their vaccine production capabilities (through capacity expansion / technology upgradation), resulting in a surge in the sales of bioreactors. Moreover, the transition in the industry from high-volume biologics towards innovative specialized biologics, particularly those focused on treating rare conditions, has created a requirement for flexible manufacturing systems. Consequently, there is an increasing demand for a diverse range of bioreactor systems (in term of design and mechanism of action), which includes disposable (single-use), stirred-tank, mini / micro, air lift, rocker, perfusion, wave bed, bubble column, fixed-bed, fluidized bed, membrane, packed bed, fibrous bed and photobioreactors. All these developments represent an additional avenue for revenue generation in this growing market.



Role of Bioprocess Equipment Manufacturers

The design aspect of both bioreactors and fermenters, operational across different types of bioprocesses (batch, fed batch and continuous), is a complex engineering task, requiring extensive understanding of cell growth, metabolism, genetic manipulation, and product expression. As a result, industry and non-industry players producing biomolecules / cellular therapies, are relying on original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) that produce different components of bioreactors, and / or engineering, procurement, and construction (EPCs) companies that integrate all the equipment designed by OEM engineers into a complete performing system. Manufacturers that are able to offer their clients modern equipment and infrastructure upgrades, effective life cycle management for their products, responsive customer service, expert troubleshooting of equipment issues, and annual maintenance contract to ensure efficient functioning of installed bioreactors without disruption, are the preferred partners.



Current Market Landscape of Bioreactors and Fermenters

The global bioreactors and fermenters market landscape features more than 255 companies, which claim to possess the necessary technical expertise for manufacturing high-quality bioreactors and fermenters, in order to serve the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry. The market is currently dominated by small companies (1-50 employees), which represent 56% of the total number of players. Based on the requirement, bioreactors are produced using different fabrication materials, such as stainless steel, glass, and plastic, and are available in varying dimensions and volumes, ranging from micro-mini (less than 1 mL and 1 to 10 mL) to large-scale (more than 10,000 L). It is interesting to highlight that companies manufacturing miniature and small-scale bioreactors represent nearly 30% of the total players in this market. These bioreactor models are essential for conducting high-throughput experimental studies related to media development, strain improvement or process optimization. Further, recent developments in this domain indicate that majority of the bioreactor manufacturers have switched to advanced bioprocessing technology by integrating the automatic mode of operation.



Key Challenges in the Bioreactors and Fermenters Market

Although disposable (single-use) bioreactors and fermenters have gained popularity due to their advantages, such as lower water and energy consumption (by approximately 45%), reduced initial investment costs (by 40%), and faster processing times for biologics (by 33%), they pose a risk of leachables and extractables (L&E). These bioreactors are constructed using plastic materials that can release organic or inorganic chemicals into liquid pharmaceutical products, potentially jeopardizing the safety of the drug and the well-being of the patient. The need for frequent purchases, variable costs per run, recurrent plastic disposal, and restricted capacity are some other potential bottlenecks restricting the widespread use of disposable (single-use) bioreactors. While bioreactor manufacturers are striving to tackle these challenges through innovation in design and manufacturing methods, the increasing costs of procuring raw materials and ensuring that they align with the customers’ budget, still remain a pressing concern.



Market Size of the Global Bioreactors and Fermenters Market

Driven by the rising demand for novel biopharmaceuticals, high adoption rates of precision medicine and regenerative medicine, along with advancement in bioprocessing technologies, the bioreactors and fermenters market is anticipated to witness a noteworthy growth in the foreseen future. Specifically, in terms of types of biologics, the market is anticipated to be driven by the high demand for manufacturing different antibody formats, including monoclonal and bispecific antibodies. Currently, majority of the revenues are generated from the sales of bioreactors that operate in batch and fed-batch modes; however, in the near future, market for bioreactors that operate in continuous mode is anticipated to grow at a relatively higher rate.



Key Emerging Trends in Bioreactors and Fermenters Market

The bioreactors and fermenters market is witnessing the adoption of bioprocessing 4.0 solutions that leverage machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) for real-time process monitoring. For instance, a US based company, Culture Biosciences, has designed an integrated bioreactor platform to design, monitor and analyze experiments, remotely via the cloud. The industry is also embracing advanced modular bioreactors that can be configured sequentially or in parallel. Further, the integration of controllers and automated systems is another technological advancement, that not only ensures that the processes continue to run within precise limits but also make the necessary adjustments, while minimizing the risk of human errors.



Key Players Engaged in Manufacturing Bioreactors and Fermenters

The key players engaged in this domain (which have also been captured in this report) include Applikon Biotechnology, Bionet, Cytiva, Eppendorf, Merck, Ollital Technology, Parr Instrument Company, Sartorius, Shanghai Bailun Biological Technology, Solaris Biotech, Solida Biotech and Zhengzhou Laboao Instrument Equipment (LABAO).



The report presents an in-depth analysis, highlighting the capabilities of various stakeholders engaged in this domain, across different regions. Amongst other elements, the report includes:

An executive summary of the insights captured during our research, offering a high-level view on the current state of the global bioreactors and fermenters market and its likely evolution in the mid-long term.

A general introduction to bioreactors and fermenters, along with details related to the components of a bioreactor. Additionally, the chapter presents information on different types of bioreactors based on type of bioprocess and mode of action. Further, it concludes with a discussion on applications of bioreactors and future perspectives in this domain.

A detailed assessment of the overall market landscape of companies manufacturing bioreactors and fermenters, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size (in terms of number of employees), region of headquarters, geographical reach (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World), type of product (bioreactors and fermenters), capacity (micro-mini, small-scale, bench-scale, lab-scale, pilot-scale and large-scale), scale of operation (preclinical, clinical and commercial), scalability, type of bioprocess (batch, fed-batch and continuous), type of cell culture (2D cell culture, 3D cell culture and 4D cell culture), mode of operation (manual, semi-automatic and automatic) and type of end user (academic institutes and research laboratories, biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical industries, contract manufacturing organizations, and contract research organizations).

A detailed competitiveness analysis of bioreactor and fermenter manufacturers based on manufacturer strength (in terms of years of experience and company size), portfolio strength (considering geographical reach, type of product, number of products in portfolio, type of bioreactor or fermenter, capacity, scale of operation, scalability, type of bioprocess, type of cell culture, mode of operation and end users).

Elaborate profiles of key players manufacturing bioreactors and fermenters (shortlisted on the basis of cumulative strength of manufacturers and product portfolio); each profile includes a brief overview of the company, along with information on its financial information (if available), product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

An estimate of the global installed bioreactors and fermenters capacity of biologics, based on information provided by various industry stakeholders in the public domain. It also features distribution of the available capacity on the basis of fabrication material (glass, stainless steel and single-use), source of cell culture (mammalian, microbial and others), reactor volume (less than 2,000 L, 2,000 to 5,000 L, 5,001 to 10,000 L and more than 10,000 L), type of manufacturer (in-house, hybrid and CMOs) and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World).

A case study on the market landscape of bioprocess controllers and automation systems, providing information on scale of operation (laboratory, clinical, and commercial), key features (scalability / ease to use, visual data display, remote accessibility, built-in system control sensors, expansive I/O compatibility and provisions for alarms / alerts), compatibility with bioreactor system (stirred tank (glass), single-use bioreactor, stirred tank (steel), fermenter, rocking motion), type of bioprocess (batch, fed-batch and perfusion), and type of process controlled (cell cultivation and microbial fermentation). In addition, the chapter presents details of companies involved in the development of bioprocess control software, upstream and downstream controllers, including information on their year of establishment, company size, and location of headquarters.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the current opportunity and the future growth potential of the global bioreactors and fermenters market over the coming years. We have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market for the period, 2023-2035. Our year-wise projections of the current and forecasted opportunity have been further segmented based on relevant parameters, such as type of product (bioreactors and fermenters), fabrication material (glass, stainless steel and single-use), type of bioprocess (batch, fed-batch and continuous), type of biologic (antibodies, vaccines, cell therapies and other biologics), and key geographical regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and North Africa, and Latin America). In order to account for future uncertainties associated with some of the key parameters and to add robustness to our model, we have provided three market forecast scenarios, portraying the conservative, base and optimistic scenarios of the industry’s evolution.



The opinions and insights presented in this study were influenced by discussions conducted with multiple stakeholders in this domain. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews held with the following individuals:

Sachin Kishor Chauhan (Director and Business Unit Head, Power and Energy, Oil and Gas, and Renewable Energy, Ensofa Projects)

N. V. Chaudhari (Founder and Director, Sunrise Process Equipments)

Per Stobbe (Chief Executive Officer, Marketing, Technical Support, CerCell)

Torsten Due Bryld (Chief Commercial Officer, CelVivo)



All actual figures have been sourced and analyzed from publicly available information forums and primary research discussions. Financial figures mentioned in this report are in USD, unless otherwise specified.



The data presented in this report was gathered via primary and secondary research. For all our projects, we conduct interviews / surveys with reputed domain experts (academia, industry, medical practice and other associations) to solicit their opinions on emerging trends in the market. This is primarily useful for us to draw out our own opinion on how the market will evolve across different regions and technology segments. Wherever possible, the available data has been checked for accuracy from multiple sources of information.



The secondary sources of information include:

Annual reports

Investor presentations

SEC filings

Industry databases

News releases from company websites

Government policy documents

Industry analysts’ views



While the focus has been on forecasting the market till 2035, the report also provides our independent view on various technological and non-commercial trends emerging in the industry. This opinion is solely based on our knowledge, research and understanding of the relevant market gathered from various secondary and primary sources of information.



