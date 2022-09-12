Global Bioreactors Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring 3D Biotek, Cytiva and Pall among Others
Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioreactors Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 2,691.64 million by 2027 from USD 1,571.95 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.37% during the forecast period.
Market Statistics:
The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.
In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.
The Americas Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 380.24 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 416.27 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% to reach USD 653.96 million by 2027.
The Asia-Pacific Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 490.98 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 540.13 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% to reach USD 852.49 million by 2027.
The Europe, Middle East & Africa Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 700.72 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 760.66 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% to reach USD 1,185.18 million by 2027.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
The report on bioreactors identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.
This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.
This research report categorizes the bioreactors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
Usage:
Full-scale Production
Lab-Scale Production
Pilot-scale Production
Control Type:
Automated
Manual
Material:
Glass
Stainless Steel
Scale:
1500L-4000L
200L-1500L
20L-200L
5L-20L
Above 4000L
Usability:
Reusable
Single-use
Mechanism:
Airlift Bioreactors
Benchtop Bioreactors
Bubble Column Bioreactors
Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors
Fluidized Bed Bioreactors
Microbial Bioreactors
Multi-Parallel Bioreactors
Packed Bed Bioreactors
Photo-Bioreactors
Distribution:
Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Companies
OEMs
End User:
Biopharmaceutical Companies & Manufacturers
Contract Manufacturing Organizations
Contract Research Organizations
Landfills
R&D Departments & Institutes
Region:
Americas
Argentina
Brazil
Canada
Mexico
United States
California
Florida
Illinois
New York
Ohio
Pennsylvania
Texas
Asia-Pacific
Australia
China
India
Indonesia
Japan
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Europe, Middle East & Africa
France
Germany
Italy
Netherlands
Qatar
Russia
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Spain
United Arab Emirates
United Kingdom
Company Usability Profiles:
3D Biotek LLC
Applikon Biotechnology BV
BBI-Biotech GmbH
Bioengineering AG
Broadley-James Corporation
Cell Culture Company
Cytiva
Eppendorf AG
GEA Group AG
Infors AG
Merck KGaA
Pall Corporation
Pierre Guerin SAS
Praj Hipurity Systems Limited
Sartorius AG
Solaris Biotechnology Srl
Solida Biotech GmBH
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
ZETA Holding GmbH
