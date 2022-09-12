Global Bioreactors Market Intelligence Report to 2027 - Featuring 3D Biotek, Cytiva and Pall among Others

Company Logo

Bioreactors Market

Bioreactors Market

Dublin, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bioreactors Market Intelligence Report - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bioreactors Market is projected to reach USD 2,691.64 million by 2027 from USD 1,571.95 million in 2021, at a CAGR 9.37% during the forecast period.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across 7 major currencies - USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, AUD, CAD, and CHF. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available.



In this report, the years 2019 and 2020 are considered as historical years, 2021 as the base year, 2022 as the estimated year, and years from 2023 to 2027 are considered as the forecast period.

The Americas Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 380.24 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 416.27 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.45% to reach USD 653.96 million by 2027.

The Asia-Pacific Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 490.98 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 540.13 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.63% to reach USD 852.49 million by 2027.

The Europe, Middle East & Africa Bioreactors Market size was estimated at USD 700.72 million in 2021, is expected to reach USD 760.66 million in 2022, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.15% to reach USD 1,185.18 million by 2027.

Market Segmentation & Coverage:

The report on bioreactors identifies key attributes about the customer to define the potential market and identify different needs across the industry. Understanding the potential customer group's economies and geographies can help gain business acumen for better strategic decision-making.

This market coverage across different industry verticals reveals the hidden truth about the players' strategies in different verticals and helps the organization decide target audience. This report gives you the composite view of sub-markets coupled with comprehensive industry coverage and provides you with the right way of accounting factors such as norms & regulations, culture, to make right coverage strategy for your market plan.



This research report categorizes the bioreactors to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



Usage:

Story continues

Full-scale Production

Lab-Scale Production

Pilot-scale Production

Control Type:

Automated

Manual

Material:

Glass

Stainless Steel

Scale:

1500L-4000L

200L-1500L

20L-200L

5L-20L

Above 4000L

Usability:

Reusable

Single-use

Mechanism:

Airlift Bioreactors

Benchtop Bioreactors

Bubble Column Bioreactors

Continuous Stirred Tank Bioreactors

Fluidized Bed Bioreactors

Microbial Bioreactors

Multi-Parallel Bioreactors

Packed Bed Bioreactors

Photo-Bioreactors

Distribution:

Engineering, Procurement, and Construction Companies

OEMs

End User:

Biopharmaceutical Companies & Manufacturers

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Contract Research Organizations

Landfills

R&D Departments & Institutes

Region:

Americas Argentina Brazil Canada Mexico United States California Florida Illinois New York Ohio Pennsylvania Texas

Asia-Pacific Australia China India Indonesia Japan Malaysia Philippines Singapore South Korea Taiwan Thailand

Europe, Middle East & Africa France Germany Italy Netherlands Qatar Russia Saudi Arabia South Africa Spain United Arab Emirates United Kingdom



Company Usability Profiles:

3D Biotek LLC

Applikon Biotechnology BV

BBI-Biotech GmbH

Bioengineering AG

Broadley-James Corporation

Cell Culture Company

Cytiva

Eppendorf AG

GEA Group AG

Infors AG

Merck KGaA

Pall Corporation

Pierre Guerin SAS

Praj Hipurity Systems Limited

Sartorius AG

Solaris Biotechnology Srl

Solida Biotech GmBH

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

ZETA Holding GmbH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qhoqh

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



