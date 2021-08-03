SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Bioresorbable Stents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" . The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Bioresorbable Stents Market

Companies: 25 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Arterius Limited; BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Elixir Medical Corp.; Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.; LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.; REVA Medical, Inc. and Others.

Segments: Material (Polymer-based, Metal-based); Application (Coronary Artery Disease/CAD, Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD); End-Use (Hospitals, Cardiovascular Centers)

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision.

Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $618.8 Million by 2026

Bioresorbable stents represent the latest innovation in angioplasty, the medical procedure wherein a round, tubular, metallic stent is inserted into a clogged artery to open it up and enhance the flow of blood. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases, increasing elderly population, and fast increasing obese population. Additional growth factors include an increase in number of PCI procedures performed each year, more patients favoring minimally invasive therapies, higher adoption of these stents by patients and physicians alike, and greater number of clinical trials evaluating the use of bioabsorbable stents. The popularity of bioabsorbable stents is influenced by the elimination of the need to perform stent-in-stent procedures, elimination of the requirement for dual anti-platelet therapies, higher degree of effectiveness in treating coronary artery diseases, and the possibility of achieving accurate stent placement as well as cost-effectiveness of the treatment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bioresorbable Stents estimated at US$316.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Polymer-based Bioresorbable Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to reach US$499.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal-based Bioresorbable Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Bioabsorbable polymer stents represent the largest segment as these stents are made using materials that get completely dissolved in the body, and hence find use in procedures with respect to both coronary artery and peripheral artery diseases. Metal-based bioresorbable scaffolds, such as magnesium and iron, are preferred over polymer-based biodegradable stents, due to their superior performance. Magnesium-based bioabsorbable stents minimize thrombogenicity and cause rapid endothelialization, and involve a lesser degradation period.

European Market is Estimated at $190.2 Million in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $159.8 Million by 2026

Bioresorbable Stents market in Europe is estimated at US$190.2 Million in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period. Rest of World is forecast to grow at 11.1% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market and growth in the region is being spurred by higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population at risk of these diseases, greater awareness with regard to and increased adoption of bioabsorbable stents. The significant demand for technologically advanced treatments for cardiovascular problems boosts usage of bioresorbable stents. Growing awareness with respect to peripheral and coronary artery diseases and an increase in number of people with higher cholesterol levels, a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, is helping the demand expand for bioabsorbable stents in Asia-Pacific region. More

