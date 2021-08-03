U.S. markets close in 5 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,386.89
    -0.27 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,879.44
    +41.28 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,623.78
    -57.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,199.38
    -16.12 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.39
    -0.87 (-1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.60
    -8.60 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.51
    -0.06 (-0.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1868
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1660
    -0.0080 (-0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3896
    +0.0012 (+0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.9670
    -0.3420 (-0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,553.31
    -1,013.94 (-2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    941.11
    -2.33 (-0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.18
    +18.46 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $618.8 Million by 2026

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Bioresorbable Stents - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

Global Bioresorbable Stents Market
Global Bioresorbable Stents Market

FACTS AT A GLANCE
Edition: 7; Released: May 2021
Executive Pool: 5202
Companies: 25 - Players covered include Abbott Laboratories; Arterius Limited; BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG; Boston Scientific Corporation; Elixir Medical Corp.; Kyoto Medical Planning Co., Ltd.; LEPU MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.; REVA Medical, Inc. and Others.
Coverage: All major geographies and key segments
Segments: Material (Polymer-based, Metal-based); Application (Coronary Artery Disease/CAD, Peripheral Artery Disease/PAD); End-Use (Hospitals, Cardiovascular Centers)
Geographies: World; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Bioresorbable Stents Market to Reach $618.8 Million by 2026
Bioresorbable stents represent the latest innovation in angioplasty, the medical procedure wherein a round, tubular, metallic stent is inserted into a clogged artery to open it up and enhance the flow of blood. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases such as peripheral artery and coronary artery diseases, increasing elderly population, and fast increasing obese population. Additional growth factors include an increase in number of PCI procedures performed each year, more patients favoring minimally invasive therapies, higher adoption of these stents by patients and physicians alike, and greater number of clinical trials evaluating the use of bioabsorbable stents. The popularity of bioabsorbable stents is influenced by the elimination of the need to perform stent-in-stent procedures, elimination of the requirement for dual anti-platelet therapies, higher degree of effectiveness in treating coronary artery diseases, and the possibility of achieving accurate stent placement as well as cost-effectiveness of the treatment.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bioresorbable Stents estimated at US$316.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$618.8 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Polymer-based Bioresorbable Stents, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to reach US$499.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Metal-based Bioresorbable Stents segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Bioabsorbable polymer stents represent the largest segment as these stents are made using materials that get completely dissolved in the body, and hence find use in procedures with respect to both coronary artery and peripheral artery diseases. Metal-based bioresorbable scaffolds, such as magnesium and iron, are preferred over polymer-based biodegradable stents, due to their superior performance. Magnesium-based bioabsorbable stents minimize thrombogenicity and cause rapid endothelialization, and involve a lesser degradation period.

European Market is Estimated at $190.2 Million in 2021, While Asia-Pacific is Forecast to Reach $159.8 Million by 2026
Bioresorbable Stents market in Europe is estimated at US$190.2 Million in the year 2021. Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$159.8 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period. Rest of World is forecast to grow at 11.1% over the analysis period. Europe represents the largest regional market and growth in the region is being spurred by higher prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, an aging population at risk of these diseases, greater awareness with regard to and increased adoption of bioabsorbable stents. The significant demand for technologically advanced treatments for cardiovascular problems boosts usage of bioresorbable stents. Growing awareness with respect to peripheral and coronary artery diseases and an increase in number of people with higher cholesterol levels, a major risk factor for cardiovascular diseases, is helping the demand expand for bioabsorbable stents in Asia-Pacific region. More

MarketGlass™ Platform
Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™
Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:
Zak Ali
Director, Corporate Communications
Global Industry Analysts, Inc.
Phone: 1-408-528-9966
www.StrategyR.com
Email: ZA@StrategyR.com

LINKS
Join Our Expert Panel
https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn
https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter
https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media
Info411@strategyr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-bioresorbable-stents-market-to-reach-618-8-million-by-2026--301345841.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald's makes masks mandatory for all customers, staff

    The resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the United States due to the Delta variant and the new guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that requires fully vaccinated individuals to wear masks have led companies to change their plans on vaccinations and masking. Last week, major companies including Alphabet Inc's Google, Uber Technologies Inc and Facebook Inc said all their U.S. employees must get vaccinated to step into offices. McDonald's also said that masks were always mandatory for staff and customers who were not vaccinated.

  • Blizzard President J. Allen Brack Exits Amid Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Lawsuit Against Company

    Activision Blizzard said longtime exec J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment, is leaving the company. Brack’s exit comes less than two weeks after Activision Blizzard was sued by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, which alleged the company’s “pervasive frat boy workplace culture” resulted in women employees being continuously subjected to sexual […]

  • Pepsi sells Tropicana in $3.3bn deal as juice falls out of favour

    Drinks giant Pepsi is selling juice brand Tropicana in a $3.3bn (£2.4bn) deal as health-conscious consumers ditch sugary drinks in favour of lower-calorie options.

  • With Strong Deliveries and the New Backing of China, NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) is Positioned to Become a Major Player

    Investors in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.2% to close at US$45.85 following the release of its first-quarter results and the more recent vehicle deliveries report. In a twist of events, China is also moving both to back and protect Electrical Vehicle manufacturers.

  • Retirement security ‘is shakier than ever’ and ‘Americans are not saving enough’ for old age

    Americans’ retirement security is unstable, and legislation focused on pensions, Social Security and other savings or healthcare concerns must be a priority for government officials, a group of 31 organizations wrote in a recent public letter to President Biden. Companies, economic think tanks and other organizations signed a letter urging the president to create an inter-agency task force from some of the top government departments, including the Department of Labor, Department of Treasury, Securities and Exchange Commission and White House Gender Policy Council. The letter was signed by ADP, Edelman Financial Engines, Employee Benefit Research Institute and Prudential, to name a few.

  • 3 Value Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

    Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, growth stocks have left value stocks eating their dust. Value stocks also have a knack for outperforming during the early stages of an economic recovery, which is where we find ourselves now. The following value stock trio offers the potential to make you a lot richer in August, and well beyond.

  • Are companies with Covid vaccine mandates alienating customers? Who cares!

    Equinox announced today that it will soon start requiring proof of vaccination from customers looking to break a sweat at its chain of upscale gyms or at its cult-favorite spin-class subsidiary, SoulCycle. The news follows a number of other American businesses that are also asking patrons to show they’ve had the jab, including restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group, Broadway theaters, and a number of other bars and restaurants. Companies that go a step further and require proof of vaccination from customers are clearly aware that they may lose business as a result—and they’re all right with that.”If you really want to go unvaccinated, you can dine somewhere else, and you can also go work somewhere else,” Meyer told CNN last week.

  • Shale Giants Hit Hard By Poor Hedging Decisions

    Earnings in the U.S. shale patch are severely impacted by ill-made hedging decisions, and constrained cashflows are yet another reason for production discipline

  • Pioneer Natural Resources Delivers a Dividend Gusher in Q2

    Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) generated a gusher of cash flow during the second quarter, fueled by higher oil prices and recent acquisitions. At $1.51 per share, the inaugural payout is nearly three times its regular quarterly dividend payment of $0.56 per share. Pioneer Natural Resources produced strong second-quarter results.

  • Chinese Auto-Chip Stocks Fall After Official Probe Into Pricing

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese automobile-chip maker stocks tumbled after the government launched a probe into possible price manipulation, putting a brake on share surges buoyed by a global semiconductor shortage that’s approaching the 12-month mark.Chip developers GigaDevice Semiconductor (Beijing) Inc., Wuxi NCE Power Co. and Hangzhou Lion Electronics Co. plunged by their 10% daily trading limit in Shanghai on Tuesday after China’s market regulator said it’s looking into some auto-chip sellers over a

  • Western Australia takes step-up in battery chemicals production

    Western Australia is preparing to take a bigger slice of the booming global battery market, forecast to grow to $150 billion by 2030, as it moves beyond mining lithium and nickel into chemical processing. Three big battery chemicals plants are set to come on line in coming months, while Germany's BASF is part of a pilot project with a state government research body to build a precursor chemical plant to blend the feeds used by battery makers. As investors and electric vehicle makers look for supply chains away from dominant producer China, Australia believes it can compete on price and is banking on what it says are its solid credentials in responsible production.

  • Disney, Google and other U.S. companies requiring workers to get vaccinated before returning to the office

    With the recent rise of the Delta variant, many major American companies are now requiring full-time employees to get vaccinated before returning to the office. In the past few weeks, more companies have announced plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees who are working at in-person offices. The government-run U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has stated it is legal under federal law for companies to require their workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine, with a few exceptions related to other health complications, pregnancy and religious beliefs.

  • Tech Companies Are Facing a Global Chip Shortage: 3 Tips for Investors

    The semiconductor industry has found itself in a massive supply side shortage situation since the summer of 2020. Manufacturers had to deal with the same coronavirus-based operating challenges as everyone else. The chip shortage is holding many industries back, as equipment ranging from smartphones to modern cars to medical devices require lots of freshly built semiconductor chips.

  • Malls have been mistreated during the COVID-19 pandemic: Simon Property Group CEO

    Simon Property Group David Simon stands up for the malls.

  • ConocoPhillips shares jump about 2% premarket after profit tops estimates

    ConocoPhillips shares rose about 2% in premarket trade Tuesday, after the oil major posted better-than-expected profit for the second quarter. The company posted net income of $2.1 billion, or $1.55 a share, for the quarter, up from $300 million, or 24 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to $1.27, well ahead of the $1.10 FactSet consensus, boosted by higher realized prices and volumes. It did not offer a revenue number. Production excluding Libya came to 1

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • Indian auto part makers want Tesla's entry to benefit local companies

    India's auto component makers want Tesla's potential entry to benefit the country's suppliers, and one way to achieve that is for the company to manufacture locally, the head of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA) said. Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk said in July that the company was likely to set up a factory in India if successful with imported vehicles after it sought big cuts in import duties on electric cars. The demand, reported by Reuters, has polarised the auto industry in the country and prompted a rare public debate among carmakers over whether easing import tax rates runs contrary to India's push to promote domestic manufacturing.

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Alibaba misses revenue estimates as e-commerce growth slows, regulatory crackdown persists

    Alibaba's results mirror those of e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc in the United States, as the easing of pandemic-related restrictions has led to more consumers visiting physical stores rather than ordering online. Core commerce revenue for Alibaba rose about 35% to 180.24 billion yuan in the quarter, compared with estimates of 184.23 billion yuan. Overall, revenue rose about 34% to 205.74 billion yuan ($31.83 billion) in the first quarter ended June 30, below estimates for 209.39 billion yuan, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

  • BMW says chip shortage, raw material prices to hit second half

    LONDON (Reuters) -BMW raised its 2021 profit forecast on Tuesday after strong quarterly results, but said the global semiconductor chip shortage and rising raw materials prices would hurt its performance in the second half of the year. BMW has been less affected by the chip shortage than some of its peers which has been attributed to its strong relations with its suppliers. "We continue to regard BMW as one of the best operators in the autos industry," Bernstein analyst Arndt Ellinghorst wrote in a client note on the results.