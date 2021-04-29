Global Biosensors Market (2021 to 2026) - Increasing Use of Biosensors to Monitor Glucose Levels in Individuals with Diabetes is Driving Growth
DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosensors Market with COVID-19 Impact by Type, Product (Wearable, Non-wearable), Technology, Application (POC, Home Diagnostics, Research Lab, Environmental Monitoring, Food & Beverages, Biodefense) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biosensors market is valued at USD 25.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 36.7 billion by 2026; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2026.
Metal-based nanoparticles can be efficiently used to detect nucleic acid sequences by exploiting their optoelectronic properties. Recent advancements in the field of nanotechnology have led to the utilization of nanomaterials, such as metal nanoparticles, oxide nanoparticles, magnetic nanomaterials, carbon materials, quantum dots, and metallophthalocyanines, to improve the electrochemical signals of biocatalytic events that occur at electrode/electrolyte interface. Nanomaterials, such as carbon nanotubes and indium oxide nanowires, are widely used to manufacture nanotechnology-based biosensors or nanobiosensors. Nanobiosensors have revolutionized the future of disease diagnosis. They are gaining importance in areas such as catalysis, optics, biomedical sciences, mechanics, magnetic, and energy science.
The cost pressure is adversely affecting the growth of the global POC market. This is attributed to reimbursement cuts and lack of sufficient budgets. For instance, in 2013, the US government passed the healthcare reform bill, according to which, manufacturers have to pay a heavy 2.3% annual excise tax on medical devices. Similarly, France has explicitly targeted medical devices for cost containment to recover from the recession. The 2013 French budget included price cuts to the tune of USD 157.6 million on the medical sector (including POC), leading to savings of USD 102.8 million from the ambulatory care sector and USD 54.8 million from hospitals. Expenditure on medical devices (including POC) worldwide is also at risk due to a decrease in the list of healthcare products eligible for reimbursements. These factors create pressure on the global medical devices industry. As a result, manufacturers are finding it increasingly challenging to support prices and preclude margin erosion, with rising competition. Thus, price-cutting measures on medical devices, including POC diagnostics, will pose a key challenge to the growth of the market in the coming years.
Sensor Patch Devices: The fastest type of biosensors market
Sensor patches are devices that are attached to a human body for monitoring a range of vital signs and providing specific treatments when required. Sensor patches are categorized under wearable devices, which have embedded intelligence, connectivity, and increased usability. Sensor patches offer unique opportunities for condition/activity monitoring, feedback, and actuation/delivery services, such as drug delivery or stimulation, localization, identification, personal contextual notifications, information display, and virtual assistance. In simpler terms, these devices can monitor, document, and augment lives, and they can be used to assist people in specialized professional and personal activities. These devices also help in sending information directly to caregivers, as well as allowing remote patient monitoring and detecting diseases at early stages.
Wearable Biosensors: The fastest product segment of the biosensors market
Wearable biosensors have attracted considerable attention because of their potential to change the classical medical diagnostics and continuous health monitoring concepts. Wearable biosensor applications aim to change centralized hospital-based care systems to home-based personal medicine and reduce healthcare cost and time for diagnosis. Nowadays, we can see that wearable biosensors are bringing out a wave of innovation to society. Their comfort and better use can provide a new level of exposure to a patient's real-time health status. This real-time data availability allows better clinical decisions and results in better health results and more efficient use of health systems. For human society, wearable biosensors may help in the early detection of health events and the avoidance of hospitalization. Such events are expected to boost the market growth of wearable biosensors.
Home Diagnostics: Fastest growing application of Biosensors market
Home diagnostics are not limited to checking body weight and measuring body temperature during sickness, it also includes monitoring health and fitness at home without the intervention of physicians. Tests to monitor blood glucose level, fertility, cholesterol, HIV, vitamin D, influenza, and testosterone can be conducted at home by taking a small sample and loading it into a testing cartridge of biosensor units. These biosensor units are intelligent enough to sense the information and transfer it to the consumer's smartphone through Bluetooth, providing instant test results and suggestions for improving health. Home diagnostics offers various advantages, such as privacy, convenience, and ease-of-use, and low cost.
North America: The leading region in the global biosensors market
North America is projected to account for the largest size of the global biosensors market from 2021 to 2026. The presence of key industrial players and the early adoption of new technological advancements such as nanotechnology are the main factors for the growth of the biosensors market in North America. The market's growth is mostly driven by the rise in funding for the research and development of medical devices containing biosensors. Research and development of medical devices are largely dependent on funding and grants. For instance, in 2017, Senseonics Holdings (US), a medical technology company, raised USD 41 million to commercialize its Eversense continuous glucose monitoring system and to support research and development for next-generation versions of the sensor.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Biosensors Market
4.2 Market in North America, by Country and by Product
4.3 Market in Apac, by Application
4.4 Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Emergence of Nanotechnology-Based Biosensors
5.2.1.2 Significant Technological Advancements in Last Few Years
5.2.1.3 Increasing Use of Biosensors to Monitor Glucose Levels in Individuals with Diabetes
5.2.1.4 Surging Demand for Home-Based Point-Of-Care Devices due to COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.1.5 Rising Government Initiatives Toward Diagnostics
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Slow Rate of Commercialization and Reluctance in Adopting New Treatment Practices
5.2.2.2 High Costs Involved in R&D
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Emerging Market in Developing Countries
5.2.3.2 High-Growth Opportunities in Food Industry and Environmental Monitoring Applications
5.2.3.3 High-Growth Opportunities in Wearable Device Market
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Government Regulations - Long Certification and Approval Cycles
5.2.4.2 Pricing Pressure in Poc Market
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Biosensors Ecosystem
5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.6 Case Studies for Biosensors Market
5.6.1 I-Stat System Helps Patients at Rochdale Urgent Care Center
5.6.2 Integrated Health Solution Provided Cost Savings and Increased Efficiency
5.6.3 Reducing Maternal Morbidity and Mortality Through Non-Invasive Haemoglobin Monitoring
5.6.4 Improving Mobility for Patients and Reducing False Alarms for Staff at Sub-Acute Children's Hospital
5.6.5 Enabling Seamless Data Transmission from Patient's Home
5.7 Technology Analysis
5.8 Average Selling Price (ASP) Trend Analysis
5.9 Trade Analysis
5.10 Patent Analysis
5.11 Standards and Regulations Related to Biosensors Market
5.12 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Businesses
6 Biosensors Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Sensor Patch
6.2.1 These Devices Assist People in Specialized Professional and Personal Activities
6.3 Embedded Device
6.3.1 They Detect Broad Spectrum of Biological Analytes and Show Greater Responses and Success Rates in Medical Laboratories and Food Bioanalyses
7 Biosensors Market, by Product
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Wearable Biosensors
7.2.1 Wristwear
7.2.1.1 Offer Real-Time Health and Fitness Tracking and Monitoring
7.2.2 Eyewear
7.2.2.1 Smart Glasses and Smart Lenses to Have Significant Presence in Market in Coming Years
7.2.3 Footwear
7.2.3.1 Help in Monitoring Kilometer Run, Calories Burned, Workout Hours, Blood Pressure, and Other Fitness- and Health-Related Data
7.2.4 Neckwear
7.2.4.1 Trendy Devices That Can Help Monitor Fitness
7.2.5 Bodywear
7.2.5.1 Have Potential to Equip Clothes Used for Daily Wear with Smart Capabilities, Making Detection of Body Movements Possible
7.2.6 Others
7.3 Non-Wearable Biosensors
7.3.1 Offer Real-Time On-Site Monitoring of Production Processes
7.4 Impact of COVID-19
8 Biosensors Market, by Technology
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Electrochemical Biosensors
8.2.1 Amperometric Sensors
8.2.1.1 Blood Glucose Sensors
8.2.1.1.1 Suitable for Medical Devices for Monitoring Blood Glucose
8.2.2 Potentiometric Sensors
8.2.2.1 Immunosensors
8.2.2.1.1 Enable Label-Free Detection and Quantification of Immune Complex
8.2.3 Conductometric Sensors
8.2.3.1 Conductometric Devices Can be Used to Study Enzymatic Reactions and for Practical Applications, Including Drug Detection in Human Urine and Pollutant Detection in Environmental Testing
8.3 Optical Biosensors
8.3.1 SPR
8.3.1.1 Measure Interactions in Real-Time with High Sensitivity and Without Needing Labels
8.3.2 Colorimetric Biosensors
8.3.2.1 Used in Various Applications, Such as Detection and Identification of Virulence Activities
8.3.3 Fluorescence Biosensors
8.3.3.1 Provide Better Sensitivities and Specificities, as Well as Ease of Labeling, while Detection
8.4 Piezoelectric Biosensors
8.4.1 Acoustic Biosensors
8.4.1.1 Monitor Changes in Physical Properties of Acoustic Waves in Response to Measurand
8.4.2 Microcantilever Biosensors
8.4.2.1 Promising Tool for Detecting Biomolecular Interactions with Improved Accuracy
8.5 Thermal Biosensors
8.5.1 Do Not Require Frequent Recalibration and are Insensitive to Optical and Electrochemical Properties of Sample
8.6 Nanomechanical Biosensors
8.6.1 Have the Ability to Perform Rapid, Sensitive, and Selective Detection of Biological and Biochemical Entities
9 Biosensors Market, by Component
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bioreceptor Molecules
9.2.1 Presently, Antibodies and Proteins are Also Used as Bioreceptor Molecules in Biosensors
9.3 Biological Element
9.3.1 Biological Elements are Materials Related to Biomolecules
9.4 Transducer
9.4.1 Transducer is Most Important Component of Biosensors, It Covers Biochemical Activities into Electrical Signals
10 Biosensors Market, by Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Poc
10.3 Home Diagnostics
10.4 Research Labs
10.5 Environmental Monitoring
10.6 Food & Beverages
10.7 Biodefense
11 Geographic Analysis
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 APAC
11.5 Row
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Overview
12.2 Market Evaluation Framework
12.2.1 Product Portfolio
12.2.2 Regional Focus
12.2.3 Manufacturing Footprint
12.2.4 Organic/Inorganic Growth Strategies
12.3 Revenue Analysis of Leading Players (2016-2020)
12.4 Market Share Analysis: Biosensors Market, 2020
12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix
12.5.1 Star
12.5.2 Emerging Leader
12.5.3 Pervasive
12.5.4 Participant
12.6 Startup Evaluation Matrix
12.6.1 Progressive Company
12.6.2 Responsive Company
12.6.3 Dynamic Company
12.6.4 Starting Block
12.7 Company Product Footprint
12.8 Competitive Situations and Trends
12.8.1 Product Launches and Developments
12.8.2 Deals
13 Company Profiles
13.1 Key Players
13.1.1 Abbott
13.1.2 Roche
13.1.3 Medtronic
13.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories
13.1.5 Dupont
13.1.6 Biosensors International Group
13.1.7 Cytiva
13.1.8 Dexcom
13.1.9 Lifescan
13.1.10 Masimo
13.1.11 Nova Biomedical
13.1.12 Universal Biosensors
13.2 Other Key Players
13.2.1 Acon Laboratories
13.2.2 Cardea Bio
13.2.3 Conductive Technologies
13.2.4 Earlysense
13.2.5 Eastprint Incorporated
13.2.6 Ist Ag
13.2.7 Lifesignals
13.2.8 Neurosky
13.2.9 Pinnacle Technology
13.2.10 Sd Biosensor
13.2.11 Vitalconnect
13.2.12 Xsensio
13.2.13 Zimmer and Peacock
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a8wxlq
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosensors-market-2021-to-2026---increasing-use-of-biosensors-to-monitor-glucose-levels-in-individuals-with-diabetes-is-driving-growth-301280126.html
SOURCE Research and Markets