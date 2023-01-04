U.S. markets open in 3 hours 24 minutes

Global Biosensors Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosensors Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biosensors market reached a value of US$ 24.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 39.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.69% during 2021-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • AgaMatrix Inc. (WaveForm Technologies Inc)

  • DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

  • General Electric Company

  • LifeScan Inc. (Platinum Equity LLC)

  • Medtronic PLC

  • Nova Biomedical Corporation

  • PHC Holdings Corporation

  • Siemens AG

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

A biosensor, or biological sensor, is an analytical device used to detect changes in various biological processes and convert them into an electrical signal. It is used for monitoring biological elements, such as enzymes, nucleic acids, tissues, cell receptors, microorganisms and antibodies.

Some of the commonly used biosensors include mass, optical, electrochemical, magnetic, nanomechanical, thermometric, acoustic and immunosensors. They consist of a responsive sensor, transducer, microcontroller, signal conditioning circuit and display unit and are embedded in resonant mirrors, chemical canaries, optodes, bio-computers, biochips and glucometers. Biosensors are extensively used for point-of-care (POC) diagnostics, research, environmental monitoring and biodefense applications.

Biosensors Market Trends:

Significant growth in the medical industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, widespread adoption of wearable biosensors for continuous monitoring of vital signs of patients, infants, children, athletes and fitness enthusiasts is providing a thrust to the market growth.

These biosensors facilitate remote monitoring of the individuals and can transmit biological data to the physician for real-time alerts. They are also incorporated in smart textiles for convenient tracking of vital signs. In line with this, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues to spread, there has been a substantial increase in the demand for biosensors in the healthcare centers for continuous monitoring of the patients.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of connected devices with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the development of innovative nanotechnology-based biosensors, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These biosensors are used in nanotubes, nanowires, nanorods and nanoparticles for biomolecular detection.

Other factors, including significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure, along with extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:

  • How has the global biosensors market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

  • What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biosensors market?

  • What are the key regional markets?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the product?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

  • What is the breakup of the market based on the end use?

  • What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

  • What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

  • What is the structure of the global biosensors market and who are the key players?

  • What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Biosensors Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Wearable Biosensors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Non-Wearable Biosensors
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Electrochemical Biosensors
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Optical Biosensors
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Piezoelectric Biosensors
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Thermal Biosensors
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Nanomechanical Biosensors
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Blood Glucose Testing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Cholesterol Testing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Blood Gas Analysis
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Pregnancy Testing
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Drug Discovery
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Infectious Disease Testing
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
8.7 Others
8.7.1 Market Trends
8.7.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use
9.1 Point of Care Testing
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Home Healthcare Diagnostics
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Research Laboratories
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Security and Biodefense
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
9.5 Others
9.5.1 Market Trends
9.5.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

11 SWOT Analysis

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Market Structure
15.2 Key Players
15.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pzx2pn

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosensors-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301712431.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

