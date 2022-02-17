U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

Global Biosimilar Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

·8 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Biosimilar Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The biosimilar market reached a value of US$ 13.0 Billion in 2021. This market is currently being driven by a number of factors such as patent expires of blockbuster biological drugs, lower prices, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and cost-saving initiatives from governments and third-party payers.

Catalyzed by these factors, the market is expected to reach US$ 60.8 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 26.1% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, they are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor

Biosimilars, also known as follow-on biologics, refers to a biotherapeutic product which is highly similar to a reference biologic drug. It is produced using living organisms or cells and has a complex molecular structure. When the patent of a biologic drug expires, manufacturers resort to the approval from the regulatory authorities so as to start the production of biosimilars. For being labelled as a biosimilar, a biological drug should be proved similar in terms of quality, safety and efficacy. In comparison with generic drugs, biosimilars are expensive as their production process is more complex and requires higher investment in research and development

Global Biosimilar Industry Drivers/Constraints:

Over the years, the patents of several blockbuster biologic drugs have expired and a number of blockbuster drugs are further expected to lose patent protection in the coming years. This is expected to provide tremendous opportunities for biosimilar manufacturers in the near future

Cost-saving initiatives undertaken by governments and third-party payers have encouraged the use of biosimilars over branded biologics, thereby propelling the demand of biosimilars

Some of the other factors bolstering the demand for biosimilars include cost-effectiveness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases (such as autoimmune diseases and cancer) and growing geriatric population

There are some factors hampering the biosimilars market growth. This includes negative perception from physicians, patent extensions, lower price differential compared to small-molecule generics, etc

Key Market Segmentation:

The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global biosimilar market, along with forecasts at the global and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on molecule, indication and manufacturing type

Molecule insights:

  • Infliximab

  • Insulin Glargine

  • Epoetin Alfa

  • Etanercept

  • Filgrastim

  • Somatropin

  • Rituximab

  • Follitropin Alfa

On the basis of the molecule, the market has been segmented as Infliximab, Insulin Glargine, Epoetin Alfa, Etanercept, Filgrastim, Somatropin, Rituximab, Follitropin Alfa, etc. Currently, Infliximab dominates the market, holding the largest share

Indication Insights:

  • Auto-Immune Diseases

  • Blood Disorder

  • Diabetes

  • Oncology

  • Growth Deficiency

  • Female Infertility

Based on the indication, autoimmune diseases account for the majority of the total market share. Other major indications include oncology, diabetes, blood disorder, growth deficiency, female infertility, etc

Manufacturing Type Insights:

  • In-house Manufacturing

  • Contract Manufacturing

Based on the type of manufacturing, the market is segregated into in-house manufacturing and contract manufacturing. Amongst these, in-house manufacturing accounts for the majority of the market share

Regional Insights:

  • United States

  • Germany

  • France

  • Italy

  • Spain

  • United Kingdom

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Others

Region-wise, the market has been segmented into the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom, Japan, India, South Korea and Others

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the global biosimilar market has also been analysed. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

  • Novartis

  • Pfizer

  • Teva

  • Celltrion

  • Merck & Co

  • Samsung Bioepis

  • Eli Lilly

  • Biocon

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

  • Amgen

  • Boehringer Ingelheim

This report provides a deep insight into the global biosimilars market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the biosimilars market in any manner

Key Question Answered in this Report
1. What was the size of the global biosimilar market in 2021?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global biosimilar market during 2022-2027?
3. What are the key factors driving the global biosimilar market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global biosimilar market?
5. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the molecule?
6. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the indication?
7. What is the breakup of the global biosimilar market based on the manufacturing type?
8. What are the key regions in the global biosimilar market?
9. Who are the key companies/players in the global biosimilar market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Biosimilar Market - Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 WHO and FDA Terminology on Biosimilars
4.3 Biosimilars and Generics
4.4 Biosimilars and Branded Biological Products

5 Why are Biosimilars So Lucrative?
5.1 Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Biological Drugs
5.2 Significant Price Differential between Biosimilars and Innovator Drugs
5.3 Savings for the Government and Third Party Payers
5.4 Rising Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases
5.5 Incentives for Prescribers, Pharmacists and Patients
5.6 Emergence of New Players in Europe and Emerging Markets
5.7 Increasing Product Differentiation as Manufacturers Tie-Up with Drug Delivery Device Companies

6 Biosimilar Research, Development and Manufacturing
6.1 Research and Development: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs
6.2 Manufacturing: Biosimilars vs. Innovator Drugs

7 Biosimilar Market
7.1 Market Overview
7.2 Historical Performance
7.3 Impact of COVID-19
7.4 Market Breakup by Segment
7.5 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
7.6 Market Breakup by Indication
7.7 Market Breakup by Region
7.8 Market Forecast
7.9 Biosimilar Patent Landscape
7.9.1 Patent Landscape in the US
7.9.2 Patent Landscape in Europe
7.9.3 Patent Landscape in Japan
7.10 SWOT Analysis
7.10.1 Overview
7.10.2 Strengths
7.10.3 Weaknesses
7.10.4 Opportunities
7.10.5 Threats
7.11 Value Chain Analysis
7.11.1 Characterizing the Existing Innovator Drug
7.11.2 Research and Development
7.11.2.1 Characterization of Biosimilars
7.11.2.2 Developing a Unique Cell Line
7.11.3 Product Development
7.11.3.1 Pre-Testing
7.11.3.2 Intermediary Clinical Testing (PK/PD)
7.11.3.3 Confirmatory Clinical Phase-III
7.11.4 Final Product Formulation
7.11.5 Marketing and Distribution
7.12 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
7.12.1 Overview
7.12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
7.12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
7.12.4 Degree of Competition
7.12.5 Threat of New Entrants
7.12.6 Threat of Substitutes
7.13 Price Analysis
7.13.1 Key Price Indicators
7.13.2 Price Trends
7.13.3 Margin Analysis

8 Market Breakup by Molecule
8.1 Infliximab
8.2 Insulin Glargine
8.3 Epoetin Alfa
8.4 Etanercept
8.5 Filgrastim
8.6 Somatropin
8.7 Rituximab
8.8 Follitropin Alfa

9 Market Breakup by Manufacturing Type
9.1 In-house Manufacturing
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Contract Manufacturing
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Indication
10.1 Auto-Immune Diseases
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Blood Disorder
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Diabetes
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Oncology
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
10.5 Growth Deficiency
10.5.1 Market Trends
10.5.2 Market Forecast
10.6 Female Infertility
10.6.1 Market Trends
10.6.2 Market Forecast

11 Market Breakup by Region

12 Requirements for Setting Up a Biosimilar Manufacturing Plant
12.1 Manufacturing Process
12.2 Raw Material Requirements
12.3 Raw Material Pictures
12.4 Land and Construction Requirements
12.5 Machinery and Infrastructure Requirements
12.6 Machinery Pictures
12.7 Plant Layout
12.8 Packaging Requirements
12.9 Utility Requirements
12.10 Manpower Requirements

13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players
13.3 Profiles of Key Players
13.3.1 Novartis
13.3.2 Pfizer
13.3.3 Teva
13.3.4 Celltrion
13.3.5 Merck & Co
13.3.6 Samsung Bioepis
13.3.7 Eli Lilly
13.3.8 Biocon
13.3.9 Amgen
13.3.10 Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
13.3.11 Boehringer Ingelheim

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9osehg

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosimilar-market-2022-to-2027---industry-trends-share-size-growth-opportunity-and-forecasts-301484920.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

