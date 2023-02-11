U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,090.46
    +8.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,869.27
    +169.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,718.12
    -71.46 (-0.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,918.81
    +3.47 (+0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.76
    +1.70 (+2.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,858.80
    -7.40 (-0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.00
    -0.14 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0681
    -0.0062 (-0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7440
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2058
    -0.0064 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.3800
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,692.85
    -134.99 (-0.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.90
    -7.73 (-1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.45
    -28.70 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,670.98
    +86.63 (+0.31%)
     

Global Biosimilars Market Report to 2027: Featuring Novartis, Pfizer, Amgen, LG Life Sciences and Synthon Pharmaceuticals Among Others

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Biosimilars Market Size, Trends and Growth Opportunity, By Product, By Indication, By Region and Forecast to 2027." report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The Global Biosimilars Market was valued at USD 15.6 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach at USD 47.4 billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 6.35% from 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

  • Novartis AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

  • Amgen Inc.

  • Eli Lilly and Company

  • LG Life Sciences

  • Synthon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

  • Merck Serono

  • TevaPharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Celltrion

A biological medication that closely resembles another biological medication (referred to as the reference medication) that has already gained U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval (FDA). Both reference pharmaceuticals and biosimilar drugs are obtained from living things, however they may be produced in somewhat different methods and with slightly different materials.

A biological drug must be proven to be equally safe, equally effective, and equally effective in the same manner as its reference drug in order to be labelled a biosimilar drug.

Additionally, it must be used in the same manner, at the same dosage, and for the same ailment as the reference medication. The FDA must approve biosimilar medications, which may be less expensive than the reference medications. Biosimilars are generic variations of biologics whose patents have expired.

Market Drivers

The patent expiration of well-known biologics is anticipated to have a significant impact on the global market for biosimilars. The market for biosimilar monoclonal antibodies is expanding due to their widespread usage in the treatment of cancer and rheumatoid arthritis, respectively.

The prevalence of chronic diseases is rising, which will be boosting the global market. Due to its low cost, biosimilar medications are gaining popularity on a global scale.

The demand for biosimilars is anticipated to increase throughout the forecast period due to an increase in the number of cancer patients, chronic illness cases, and geriatric population. The effectiveness of the biosimilar pharmaceuticals in specifically attacking sick cells while sparing healthy cells is greatly increasing the uptake of the drugs throughout the world.

A good indicator for the producers of biosimilar drugs is the growing government initiatives to promote the use of various biosimilar medications by implementing beneficial regulatory reforms. Compared to innovator biologics, the development costs of biosimilars are cheaper.

The price of biosimilars is reduced by lower R&D expenses. Because of manufacturer pricing rivalry, cheaper biosimilars frequently result in a decrease in the cost of reference biologics. In the upcoming years, it is anticipated that demand for biosimilar medications would rise due to their notable cost-to-benefit ratio.

Market Restraints

The main constraints that potentially limit market expansion are the challenges associated with the production of biosimilar medicines and the significant capital investments required. Additionally, a lack of public awareness of the availability of biosimilars, particularly in developing and underdeveloped nations, is one of the major factors that could restrain market expansion during the projection period.

The capacity to control variability during the manufacturing process, where the final products are similar to their biological products, is another important challenge in the production of biosimilars. Manufacturing biosimilars should conform to established quality standards for both safety and efficacy.

To prove that the manufacturing process has no bearing on the product's efficacy or safety and that there is no difference between the biosimilar and the biologic medication, regulatory agencies may ask for more preclinical and/or clinical evidence.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Recombinant Glycosylated Proteins

  • Monoclonal Antibodies

  • Erythropoietin

  • Others

Recombinant Non-glycosylated Proteins

  • Insulin

  • Granulocyte Colony Stimulating Factor

  • Recombinant Human Growth Factor

  • Interferons

Recombinant Peptides

By Indication

  • Chronic Diseases

  • Oncology

  • Autoimmune Diseases

  • Infectious Diseases

  • Blood Disorders

  • Growth Hormone Deficiency

  • Others.

By Region

  • North America

  • Latin America

  • Europe

  • Asia Pacific

  • Middle East & Africa.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zcqnvr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg



Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosimilars-market-report-to-2027-featuring-novartis-pfizer-amgen-lg-life-sciences-and-synthon-pharmaceuticals-among-others-301744124.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Has Nvidia's New Year Rally Run Its Course?

    In this daily bar chart of NVDA, below, I see a fading rally. The 12-day price momentum study in the bottom panel shows weakening momentum readings from January to February for a bearish divergence when compared to the price action. In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of NVDA, below, I can see an upper shadow on the last candle.

  • This Texas gas station is hiring — and many of the openings earn up to $225K a year (with great benefits, plenty of paid vacation). 3 ways to make your own juicy compensation package

    What's in your tank?

  • Tech Layoffs Hit H1B Visa Workers Hard

    When she lost her job at Google last month, Jingjing Tan started worrying about her dog, an energetic, 75-pound German shepherd. As a foreign worker living in the U.S. on a temporary work visa, if she couldn’t find a job within 60 days, she feared she might have to return to her home country, China. In big Chinese cities, where tech jobs are, keeping large dogs as pets often isn’t allowed.

  • Phathom Pharma Shares Fall After Formal FDA Request For Vonoprazan Data

    The FDA has formally asked for additional stability data to demonstrate that levels of the impurity previously found in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: PHAT) vonoprazan drug product will remain at or below the daily acceptable intake throughout the proposed shelf life of the product. The FDA cited no additional deficiencies in either letter. In August 2022, Phathom detected trace levels of a nitrosamine in vonoprazan drug product in post-approval testing as we prepared for commercial laun

  • The ‘Great Resignation’ is now the ‘Great Regret’: 80% of job hoppers wish they hadn’t quit their old roles, with Gen Z the most regretful

    Is the grass always greener? For those who packed in their roles during the 'Great Resignation', apparently not.

  • Gigapresses - the giant die casts reshaping car manufacturing

    By replacing around 60 welded components with a single module, gigantic aluminium die casting machines made by the likes of Tesla supplier IDRA Group are helping carmakers to simplify manufacturing and cut costs by up to 40% in some areas. Tesla has pioneered the use of massive casting machines, also known as gigapresses, to make large single pieces of vehicle underbodies, streamline production and reduce the work of even robots. This has helped it become the most profitable battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker.

  • India has found a major deposit of lithium, suddenly making it a major player in batteries and EVs

    The Indian government announced on Thursday, Feb. 10 that 5.9 million tons of lithium, a crucial mineral for the manufacturing of electric vehicles and solar panels, had been discovered in the provinces of Jammu and Kashmir.

  • California’s Surging Energy Bills Are Its Own Fault

    (Bloomberg) -- A cold, rainy winter in California has exposed the challenges that can arise when a poster child for the clean energy transition isn’t fully ready to make the leap from fossil fuels. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudUS Makes Case That Chinese Balloon Was Part of Spying ProgramUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake of Guaidó VoteChinese Balloo

  • The latest jobs report was red-hot, but ominous LinkedIn data tells a different story about the economy

    “Companies have started to tighten their belts and take a more judicious approach to recruiting,” Rand Ghayad, head of economics at LinkedIn, says.

  • Adidas’s New CEO Has a $1.3 Billion Pile of Unsold Yeezy Gear

    (Bloomberg) -- Adidas AG shares slumped after the German shoemaker warned that it’s sitting on a €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) pile of unsold merchandise after terminating its lucrative branding deal with rapper Ye. Most Read from BloombergRussia Blames US for Nord Stream Blasts, Threatens ConsequencesCommodity Trader Trafigura Faces $577 Million Loss After Uncovering Nickel FraudChina Balloon Had Western-Made Parts With English Writing, Lawmakers ToldUS Takes Custody of Venezuela Embassy in Wake

  • Boeing sues Raytheon, alleging subsidiaries supplied 'defective' parts that cost it tens of millions of dollars

    The aerospace giant says that suppliers provided faulty parts for fighter jets, causing it to incur tens of millions of dollars in mitigation costs at its St. Louis County factory.

  • Akamai Technologies Shows Nothing But Weakness Ahead of Earnings

    Content delivery network, cybersecurity, and cloud service company Akamai Technologies has turned lower ahead of their earnings report scheduled for this coming Tuesday. Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Incyte's Oral JAK Inhibitor Shows Durable Efficacy, Safety At One Year In Skin Disorder

    Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) announced new 52-week results from a Phase 2 study evaluating the efficacy and safety of povorcitinib (formerly INCB54707), an oral JAK1 inhibitor, in adult patients with hidradenitis suppurativa (HS). The study previously met its primary endpoint, demonstrating that at Week 16 – patients receiving povorcitinib once daily (QD) had significantly greater decreases from baseline in Abscess and Inflammatory Nodule (AN) count versus placebo. Related: Incyte Q4 Earnin

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger says selling Hulu is a possibility

    The Walt Disney Co. Chief Executive Bob Iger signaled the possibility of selling Hulu, the streaming service it co-owns with Comcast Corp., during an interview with CNBC. Iger told the network that “everything was on the table” with regard to Hulu’s future. Disney (NYSE: DIS) owns 66% of Santa Monica, California-based Hulu, while Comcast (Nasdaq:CMCSA) owns the remaining stake.

  • Drivers May Not Notice Russia's Oil Supply Cuts

    Russia said it will cut its oil production by 5%, but the complex nature of the world's gasoline markets may mean drivers won't notice much change at the pump.

  • ChatGPT, other AI models to disrupt Indian IT firms - JPM

    As generative AI is implemented more broadly, consulting firms like Accenture and Deloitte and will gain market share over Indian IT firms like Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd in the near term, analysts at the brokerage said in a note to clients. Generative AI can be a "deflation driver" in the near term on legacy services as they compete on pricing, necessitate staff retraining and drive loss of competitiveness, they added. JPM said that among Indian IT companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services might retrain staff faster than smaller peers due to their better graduate hiring and training infrastructure.

  • 3 Agriculture Dividend Stocks With Long-Term Growth Potential

    The agricultural sector is a compelling place to invest right now for several reasons. Another reason that agriculture stocks are intriguing right now is the fact that some of the world's largest food exporters -- Ukraine and Russia -- are engaged in a bruising conflict, placing a strain on the global food supply chain. As a result, companies that produce agricultural products could enjoy stronger pricing power than they would otherwise.

  • Pfizer, Novartis, Merck Executives Say They Are Hunting for Deals Again

    Big drugmakers are looking for new products because lower-priced competitors are coming that could take away nearly a quarter of sales.

  • Biotech Stock Roundup: AMGN, GILD, BMY, REGN's Q4 Results, KPRX Up on Study Update

    Earnings results from Amgen (AMGN), Gilead (GILD) and others are the key highlights from the biotech sector during the past week.

  • I’m 61 and want to know if I can retire at 62. Is it worth hiring an adviser to help answer this or can I do it myself?

    Have an issue with your financial adviser or looking to hire a new one? Email picks@marketwatch.com.