U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,465.77
    -15.38 (-0.34%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,244.69
    -251.82 (-0.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,842.74
    -46.08 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.50
    -11.44 (-0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.34
    +0.11 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,937.30
    +14.20 (+0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    +0.12 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0911
    +0.0010 (+0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6320
    +0.0230 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3064
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.9520
    +0.1520 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,433.00
    -923.12 (-2.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,011.44
    +2.78 (+0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,558.31
    -29.39 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,888.57
    -461.73 (-1.69%)
     
JOBS:

Another 166,000 Americans likely filed new weekly jobless claims

Number of claims falls to the lowest level since 1968

The Global Biosurfactants Market is expected to grow from USD 1,903.0 Million in 2020 to USD 3,408.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

GreyViews
·6 min read
GreyViews
GreyViews

'Global Biosurfactants Market ' BASF (Cognis), AkzoNobel N.V.,Evonik Industries AG, Lion Corporation, Ecover, Jeneil Biotech, Inc., Givaudan SA (Soliance), Croda International PLC, Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Henkel Corporation, Kao Corporation, Biotensidon GmbH, and Boruta Zachem SA among others.

Pune, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosurfactants market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising consumer demand and awareness about bio-based products coupled with the eco-friendly quality of biosurfactant. Biosurfactants are surface active substances that can be produced extracellularly or are synthesized by microorganisms. They are the molecules derived from microorganisms and possesses both hydrophobic and hydrophilic ends. The offer benefits such as low toxicity, biodegradability, better surface, environmentally friendly, and interfacial activity. Such advantages over synthetic surfactants attracts several surfactant manufacturers to enter in biosurfactant market.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/global-biosurfactants-market/25/request-sample

Key Insights & Findings:

  • The glycolipids segment led the biosurfactants market and valued at USD 666.05 Million in 2020. This is mainly due to wide applications of rhamnolipids in agricultural chemicals, hydrocarbon recovery & oil tank cleaning, and personal care & household products. In addition, sophorolipids are the popular active ingredient in cosmetic products for skin and body applications; hence, growing cosmetics demand boosts growth of the glycolipids segment.

  • The detergents application segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 593.74 Million in 2020. Emerging demand for sustainable products in cleaning applications drives growth of this segment. In addition, home care is the leading industry using surfactants; thus, demand for household detergent boosts growth of this segment.

  • The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Europe region emerged as the largest market for the biosurfactants market with a major share of 39.4% in 2020. Rise in awareness among consumers about health hazards of chemical surfactants boosts demand for the biosurfactants in Europe. North America region is anticipated to grow at prominent CAGR over the forecast period, huge growth in per capita disposable income coupled with the spending on personal care products.

Key players operating in the global biosurfactants market BASF (Cognis), AkzoNobel N.V.,Evonik Industries AG, Lion Corporation, Ecover, Jeneil Biotech, Inc., Givaudan SA (Soliance), Croda International PLC, Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Henkel Corporation, Kao Corporation, Biotensidon GmbH, and Boruta Zachem SA among others. To enhance their market share in the global biosurfactants market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

  • For instance, In November 2020, Givaudan SA, a Swiss multinational manufacturer of fragrances, flavours, and active cosmetic ingredients and Novozymes announced a research partnership for the development of synergistic innovative technologies and ingredients for customers.

  • In October 2020, Croda International Plc. (Croda) officially announced the launch and certification of its ECO range of biobased surfactants. This launch is aimed to meet increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance ingredient options.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/25

Global Biosurfactants Market by Type:

  • Glycolipids

  • Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins

  • Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

  • Polymeric Biosurfactants

  • Particulate Biosurfactants

Global Biosurfactants Market by Application:

  • Detergents

  • Personal Care

  • Food Processing

  • Agricultural Chemicals

  • Others

Global Biosurfactants Market by Region:

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

    • Mexico

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Italy

    • Spain

    • Russia

  • Asia-Pacific

    • Japan

    • China

    • India

    • Korea

    • Southeast Asia

  • South America

    • Brazil

    • Peru

  • Middle East and Africa

    • UAE

    • South Africa

    • Saudi Arabia

About the report:
This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the biosurfactants market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/25/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/


Browse Related Reports:

Global Metal Cleaning Market Size by Ingredients Type (Chelating Agent, Surfactant, Solvents, Solubilizers, pH Regulators, and Others), Cleaner Type (Aqueous and Solvent), End-Use Industry (Automotive & Aerospace, Manufacturing, Healthcare, and Others), Metal Type (Steel, Copper, Aluminium, and Others) and Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-metal-cleaning-market/31


Global Ethyl Acetate Market Size by Application (Adhesives and Sealants, Paints and Coatings, Process Solvents, Intermediates, Pigments, and Other), End-user Industry (Food and Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Automotive, Artificial Leather, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-ethyl-acetate-market/29


Global Zeolites Market Size by Product Type (Natural and Synthetic), Function (Ion-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, and Catalyst), Framework (Linde Type A, Faujasite, and MFI), Pore Size (3A – 7A and 7A – 10A), End-use (Construction & Building Materials, Animal Feed, Wastewater Treatment, Soil Remediation, and Others), and Application (Adsorbents, Catalysts, Detergent Builders, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-zeolites-market/27


Global Biosurfactants Market Size by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins, Phospholipids and Fatty Acids, Polymeric Biosurfactants, and Particulate Biosurfactants), Application (Detergents, Personal Care, Food Processing, Agricultural Chemicals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-biosurfactants-market/25


Global Castor Oil Derivatives Market Size by Product (Sebacic acid, 12HSA, Ricinoleic Acid, Undecylenic acid, Dehydrated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Castor oil (Castor wax), and Others) and Application (Lubricants, Surface Coatings, Cosmetics & Pharmaceuticals, Biodiesel, Plastics & Resins, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-castor-oil-derivatives-market/24


Global Natural Oil Polyols Market Size by Product (Soy Oil Polyols, Castor Oil Polyols, Canola Oil Polyols, Palm Oil Polyols, and Sunflower Oil Polyols), End-use (Furniture & Interiors, Construction, Electrical & Electronic Appliances, Footwear, Automotive, Packaging, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-natural-oil-polyols-marke/21


Global Bio solvents Market Size by Product (Lactate Ester, Soy Methyl Ester, Glycols, Alcohol, and Others), Application (Paints & Coatings, Printing Inks, Adhesives & Sealants, and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-bio-solvents-market/20


Global Mining Chemicals Market Size by Product type (Frothers, Flocculants, Collectors, Solvent Extractants, and Grinding aids), Mineral Type (Base metals, Non-metallic minerals, Precious metals, and Rare earth metals), Application (Mineral Processing, Explosives & Drilling, Water & Wastewater Treatment, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-mining-chemicals-market/13


Global Detergents Chemicals Market Size by Product (Surfactants, Builders, Enzymes, Fragrances, Bleaching Agents, and Others) and Application (Laundry Cleaning Products, Household & Commercial Cleaning Products, Dishwashing Products, Personal Cleaning Products, Fuel Additives, Biological Reagents, and Others), and End User (household and industrial & institutional) Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-detergents-chemicals-market/12


Global Specialty Oleochemicals Market Size by Product Type (Specialty Ester, Fatty Acid Methyl Ester, Glycerol Ester, Alkoxylates, Fatty Amines, and Others), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Food Processing, Consumer Goods, Health & Pharmaceuticals, Polymer & Plastic Additives, Textile, Paints & Coatings, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2028

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-specialty-oleochemicals-market/8


Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market Size by Type (O-rings, Gaskets, Lip seals, D seals, and Others), Material (Metals, PTFE, Silicone, Nitrile Rubber, EPDM, FKM, FFKM, UHMWPE, and PU), Application (Manufacturing equipment and Others), Regions, Segmentation and Projection till 2028.

https://greyviews.com/reports/global-pharmaceutical-processing-seals-market/3



Recommended Stories

  • The stock market is behaving a lot like it did during the Iraq war. Here’s the future if the pattern continues.

    The Iraq war doesn't have many parallels to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, other than perhaps global unpopularity. But there seems to be at least one parallel — how stocks have behaved.

  • Rite Aid stock tumbles after Deutsche Bank issues downgrade, alarming note

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Rite Aid shares after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock.

  • Jamie Dimon Tells Investors to Prepare for a 'Drag' on JPMorgan's Returns

    In his much anticipated and widely read annual letter, JPMorgan Chase's (NYSE: JPM) Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon touched on a wide variety of issues facing the country right now, including higher inflation, rising interest rates, and Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Pertaining specifically to the bank itself, Dimon warned investors of a "drag" on the bank's return on equity because of regulatory capital rules that he has long criticized. Let's look at what Dimon is referring to and how it may impact the stock.

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now and Hold for the Long Term

    Traditionally, considering an early purchase of an initial public offering (IPO) is an inherently high risk/high reward proposition. While it is wise to wait and see a few quarters' worth of earnings reports and data from a newly public company, the allure of an immediate run-up in price attracts many investors to recent IPOs. Founded with the goal of rethinking the traditional consumer credit scoring system, Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) brings machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) to the creditworthiness scene.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • HP stock jumps after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathway buys $4.2 billion stake

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Berkshire Hathaway taking a $4.2 billion stake in HP.

  • Shunned Oil Piling Up Off China as Virus Outbreak Worsens

    (Bloomberg) -- Tankers carrying 22 million barrels of Russian, Iranian and Venezuelan oil are piling up off China, according to Kpler, as the country battles a virus outbreak that’s sapping demand and causing logistics problems.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Sign

  • JPMorgan Says Be Ready for 40% Commodities Rally in Market Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Comes Roaring BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIf Stocks Don’t Fall, the Fed Needs to Force ThemCommodities could surge by as much 40% -- taking them far into record territory -- should investors boost their allocation to raw materials at a time of rising inflation, acc

  • Top 10 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio

    In this article we present the list of top 10 stocks billionaire Mets owner Steve Cohen just added to his portfolio. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Steve Cohen’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to Top 5 Stocks Billionaire Mets Owner Steve Cohen Just Added to His Portfolio. Micron […]

  • Is Sundial Growers Riskier Than Other Meme Stocks?

    Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) is one of the cannabis industry's most popular meme stocks. However, this only offers us a glimpse of how it has performed in the past and just how erratic the stock can be.

  • Why billionaire Warren Buffett took a stake in HP

    Buffett goes big on HP.

  • Better Metaverse Chip Stock: Nvidia vs. Qualcomm

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) have emerged as metaverse stocks, primarily on the hardware side. While each company has a slightly different niche, both make chips that will play key roles in powering the metaverse. Understanding these dynamics could help investors choose between the two prominent metaverse stocks.

  • 3 of the Fastest-Growing Stocks on the Planet Through 2026

    Since the end of the Great Recession 13 years ago, growth stocks have dominated. According to consensus revenue estimates from Wall Street, the following three companies should be among the fastest-growing stocks on the planet through 2026. Perhaps it's no surprise that one of the hottest initial public offerings of 2021, electric-vehicle (EV) manufacturer Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), is expected to be one of the stock market's fastest-growing stocks over the next five years.

  • Rite Aid stock plunges after Deutsche Bank cuts target to $1, warns of a ‘dramatic negative inflection point’

    Shares of Rite Aid Corp. plunged toward a 2 1/2-year low Thursday, after Deutsche Bank analyst George Hill issued a dire warning that the drugstore chain's equity could be worthless.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • Should You Think About Buying Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Now?

    Applied Materials, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AMAT ) received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NASDAQGS...

  • $4.2 Billion Deal to Create Oil Tanker Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Frontline Ltd. and Euronav NV are considering an all-stock merger that would produce the world’s biggest tanker fleet, just as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drives a recovery in the market.Most Read from BloombergCanada to Ban Foreigners From Buying Homes as Prices SoarMocked as ‘Rubble’ by Biden, Russia’s Ruble Roars BackUkraine Update: UN to Vote on Dropping Russia From Rights BodyRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedIndia to Face Significant Cost If Aligned W

  • HP soars to a record after Buffett's Berkshire reveals $4.2 billion stake

    HP Inc's stock soared to a record high on Thursday after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc revealed it had taken an 11.4% stake valued at about $4.2 billion in the maker of personal computers and printers. Berkshire said on Wednesday night it owned nearly 121 million HP shares, including 11.1 million purchased this week. Buffett has until recently struggled to deploy more of the $146.7 billion cash pile his Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate had accumulated, citing high market valuations and competition from private equity and other investors.

  • Why Royal Caribbean, Carnival, and Norwegian Cruise Stocks All Just Crashed

    What happened What went up just came back down. Yesterday was a banner day for cruise tourism stocks Royal Caribbean (NYSE: RCL), Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK), and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE: NCLH), each of which sailed away with stock market gains -- boosted by Carnival's announcement of its "busiest booking week in the company's history.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?