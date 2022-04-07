The Global Biosurfactants Market is expected to grow from USD 1,903.0 Million in 2020 to USD 3,408.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2028 : Greyviews

GreyViews

Pune, India, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biosurfactants market is anticipated to grow at a steady growth rate over the forecast period, owing to rising consumer demand and awareness about bio-based products coupled with the eco-friendly quality of biosurfactant. Biosurfactants are surface active substances that can be produced extracellularly or are synthesized by microorganisms. They are the molecules derived from microorganisms and possesses both hydrophobic and hydrophilic ends. The offer benefits such as low toxicity, biodegradability, better surface, environmentally friendly, and interfacial activity. Such advantages over synthetic surfactants attracts several surfactant manufacturers to enter in biosurfactant market.

Key Insights & Findings:

The glycolipids segment led the biosurfactants market and valued at USD 666.05 Million in 2020. This is mainly due to wide applications of rhamnolipids in agricultural chemicals, hydrocarbon recovery & oil tank cleaning, and personal care & household products. In addition, sophorolipids are the popular active ingredient in cosmetic products for skin and body applications; hence, growing cosmetics demand boosts growth of the glycolipids segment.

The detergents application segment accounted for the largest market share and valued at USD 593.74 Million in 2020. Emerging demand for sustainable products in cleaning applications drives growth of this segment. In addition, home care is the leading industry using surfactants; thus, demand for household detergent boosts growth of this segment.

The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The Europe region emerged as the largest market for the biosurfactants market with a major share of 39.4% in 2020. Rise in awareness among consumers about health hazards of chemical surfactants boosts demand for the biosurfactants in Europe. North America region is anticipated to grow at prominent CAGR over the forecast period, huge growth in per capita disposable income coupled with the spending on personal care products.

Key players operating in the global biosurfactants market BASF (Cognis), AkzoNobel N.V.,Evonik Industries AG, Lion Corporation, Ecover, Jeneil Biotech, Inc., Givaudan SA (Soliance), Croda International PLC, Daqing VICTEX Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Henkel Corporation, Kao Corporation, Biotensidon GmbH, and Boruta Zachem SA among others. To enhance their market share in the global biosurfactants market, the key vendors are now focusing on adopting the prominent strategies such as recent developments, product innovation, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

For instance, In November 2020, Givaudan SA, a Swiss multinational manufacturer of fragrances, flavours, and active cosmetic ingredients and Novozymes announced a research partnership for the development of synergistic innovative technologies and ingredients for customers.

In October 2020, Croda International Plc. (Croda) officially announced the launch and certification of its ECO range of biobased surfactants. This launch is aimed to meet increasing demand for sustainable and high-performance ingredient options.

Global Biosurfactants Market by Type:

Glycolipids

Lipopeptides and Lipoproteins

Phospholipids and Fatty Acids

Polymeric Biosurfactants

Particulate Biosurfactants

Global Biosurfactants Market by Application:

Detergents

Personal Care

Food Processing

Agricultural Chemicals

Others

Global Biosurfactants Market by Region:

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia

Asia-Pacific Japan China India Korea Southeast Asia

South America Brazil Peru

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Saudi Arabia



About the report:

This research report gives detailed data about the major factors influencing the growth of the biosurfactants market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region, and segment; regional market positions; segment and country opportunities for growth; Key company profiles, SWOT, product portfolio and growth strategies. It studies the market essential sides such as top participants, expansion strategies, business models, and other market features to improve market insight.

