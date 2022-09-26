U.S. markets close in 5 hours 23 minutes

Global Biosurfactants Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2027

·4 min read

DUBLIN, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 'Global Biosurfactants Market by Type (Glycolipids, Lipopeptides), Application (Detergent, Personal care, Food processing, Agricultural chemicals) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World) - Forecast to 2027' report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

The global biosurfactants market will grow to USD 1.9 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 11.2% from USD 1.2 Billion in 2022. The global surfactants market is primarily dominated by synthetic surfactants derived from oleochemical or petrochemical sources. They are the major components of products we use on a daily basis, such as detergents, cosmetics, agricultural products, construction products, textiles, and food & beverages. However, due to the rising concerns for the safety of the environment as well as human health, the governments and surfactant manufacturers are focusing on shifting to renewable and sustainable products in almost every application. The rising awareness among consumers for the use of renewable and natural ingredients in their day-to-day products is boosting the demand for biosurfactants and the development of greener solutions for various applications.

Rhamnolipids type is projected to be the fastest-growing type of biosurfactants market during the forecast period

Rhamnolipids are extracellular biosurfactants and are produced mainly by the Pseudomonas aeruginosa microbe. They are composed of one (mono rhamnolipid) or two (di-rhamnolipid) rhamnose sugar, linked to one or two beta-hydroxy fatty acid chains. The rhamnolipids' composition is complex and tends to depend upon the type of carbon substrate, the origin of the bacterial strain, culture conditions, the bacterial strain itself, and the method of purification and isolation.

Detergent application is estimated to be the largest application in biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2021

Detergents used in household applications include laundry detergents, soaps, dishwasher detergents, carpet cleaners, and various types of fabric softeners. The purpose of using detergents is to remove dirt and soil from the surface of clothes or floors. Dirt and soil have to be first removed from the surfaces and then suspended in water, simultaneously preventing them from re-entering the surface. Biosurfactants in detergents help to remove oil, dirt, and unwanted particles from fabrics, dishes, and other surfaces.

North America is estimated to be the second-largest biosurfactants market, in terms of value, in 2021

This region is technologically advanced with several innovations in the hardware and software sectors. North America has flourished owing to the growth of economies such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. These countries are strongly integrated through the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), owing to which trade in these countries has increased significantly in the past 20 years and has accelerated the economic growth in the US, Canada, and Mexico.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Demand for Green Solutions

  • Regulations on Use of Synthetic Surfactants

  • Personal Care Product Manufacturers Going Green

Restraints

  • Less Commercialization due to High Production Cost

  • Conventional But Bio-Based Products Gaining Popularity

  • Lack of Production Technology and Cost-Competitiveness of Rhamnolipids

Opportunities

  • Development of Cost-Effective Production Techniques

  • Rhamnolipids as Antitumor Agents and Immunomodulators

  • Rising Demand from the Petroleum Industry


Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Biosurfactants Market, by Type

8 Biosurfactants Market, by Application

9 Biosurfactants Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

12 Adjacent & Related Markets

13 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Agae Technologies, LLC

  • Allied Carbon Solutions Co., Ltd.

  • Basf Se

  • Biofuture Limited

  • Biotensidon GmbH

  • Daqing Victex Chemical Industries Co., Ltd.

  • Deguan Biosurfactant Supplier

  • Dispersa Inc.

  • Evonik Industries Ag

  • Fraunhofer Igb

  • Givaudan Sa

  • Glycosurf, LLC

  • Holiferm Limited

  • Hub.Tech. S.A.

  • Jeneil Biotech, Inc.

  • Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.

  • Kaneka Corporation

  • Kemin Industries, Inc.

  • Locus Fermentation Solutions

  • Mg Intobio Co., Ltd.

  • Rhamnolipid Inc.

  • Saraya Co., Ltd.

  • Sasol Ltd.

  • Solvay S.A.

  • Stepan Company

  • Synthezyme LLC

  • Teegene Biotech Ltd.

  • Tensiogreen Technology Corp.

  • Toyobo Co., Ltd.

  • Vetline

  • Wheatoleo

  • Zfa Technologies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ol8uyr

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biosurfactants-market-to-reach-1-9-billion-by-2027--301632913.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

