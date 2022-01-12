U.S. markets open in 3 hours 41 minutes

Global Biotech Partnering Deals Directory 2021: Details of the Latest Biotech Agreements Announced in the Life Sciences Since 2017

Research and Markets
·5 min read

Dublin, Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 5,800 Biotech deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes. This report provides details of the latest Biotech agreements announced in the life sciences since 2017.

The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Biotech deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Biotech partnering deals.

The report presents financial deal term values for Biotech deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.

The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Biotech partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Biotech dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.

One of the key highlights of the report is that over 5,800 online deal records of actual Biotech deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.

In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.

The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Biotech partnering and dealmaking since 2017.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Biotech technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017-2021 provides the reader with the following key benefits:

  • In-depth understanding of Biotech deal trends since 2017

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Detailed access to actual Biotech contracts entered into by leading biopharma companies

  • Identify most active Biotech dealmakers since 2017

  • Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

  • Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

  • Trends in Biotech dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2017

  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

  • Access to Biotech contract documents

  • Leading Biotech deals by value since 2017

  • Most active Biotech dealmakers since 2017

In Global Biotech Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2021, the available deals are listed by:

  • Company A-Z

  • Headline value

  • Stage of development at signing

  • Deal component type

  • Specific therapy target

  • Technology type

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

  • What exclusivity is granted?

  • What is the payment structure for the deal?

  • How are sales and payments audited?

  • What is the deal term?

  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

  • How are IPRs handled and owned?

  • Who is responsible for commercialization?

  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?

  • How are disputes to be resolved?

  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?

  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Biotech dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Biotech partnering over the years
2.3. Most active Biotech dealmakers
2.4. Biotech partnering by deal type
2.5. Biotech partnering by therapy area
2.6. Biotech partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for Biotech partnering
2.7.1 Biotech partnering headline values
2.7.2 Biotech deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Biotech deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Biotech royalty rates

Chapter 3 - Leading Biotech deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top Biotech deals by value

Chapter 4 - Most active Biotech dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active Biotech dealmakers
4.3. Most active Biotech partnering company profiles

Chapter 5 - Biotech contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Biotech contracts dealmaking directory

Chapter 6 - Biotech dealmaking by technology type

Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center
7.1. Online partnering
7.2. Partnering events
7.3. Further reading on dealmaking

Appendices
Appendix 1 - Biotech deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Biotech deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Biotech deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Biotech deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sfg9a9

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


